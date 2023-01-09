Read full article on original website
National Guard to Process Debris Basin at Randall Rd
A California National Guard unit from Chico, California arrived in Montecito Jan. 12, 2023 to process debris basin material at the Randall Road Debris Basin. As long as weather allows, debris management operations will occur 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and the Guard is expected to be mobilized in the area for a few weeks. Sediment deposit operations at Goleta Beach will also occur daily for 24 hours a day. This work will help cleanout and prepare Randall Road debris basin for incoming winter storms.
Preparations Underway for Incoming Storm
Residents asked to take steps now to be ready for more rain. Now is the time to prepare for the next storm system heading our way. With the current dry weather, public safety officials are asking Santa Barbara County residents to prepare for this weekend’s rain and potential impacts.
Are you concerned about our neighbors living on the streets and encampments during the storms? 24-hour shelter is available Friday, January 13 through Monday, January 16 at PATH and a new downtown Santa Barbara Freedom Warming Center site. The County of Santa Barbara and its funded partners, Good Samaritan Shelter...
First-Ever Electric Bike Safety Awareness Day is on January 19
The first-ever electric bike (e-bike) safety awareness day will take place on Thursday, Jan 19. The public is invited to Downtown Santa Barbara’s FitFest Jan. 19, from 5 p.m. - 8p.m. at the State Street Promenade at De La Guerra Street. Community members will be able to experience fun-filled fitness activities as well as e-bike safe riding techniques, demonstrations test rides, and complete a safety pledge to enter their Rad Power Bike giveaway.
County to Conduct Sediment Deposit Operations at Goleta Beach
The City of Goleta is sharing this information from the County of Santa Barbara Public Works Department. Goleta Beach is in the unincorporated area of Santa Barbara County and not in city limits. Due to recent rainfall and the increased chance of future storms, Santa Barbara County Public Works will...
Final Day to Take Goleta Community Center Survey
Today is the deadline for City of Goleta’s survey on the future of the Goleta Community Center (GCC). If you have not taken it already, please take a moment to do so now. Your feedback is important in letting us know what types of programs, services, and events you want to see at the GCC. The survey is available in English and Spanish. Watch our video in English or Spanish with Councilmembers James Kyriaco and Luz Reyes-Martín explaining why your feedback is so important.
Join Us for the January 17 Goleta City Council Meeting
We hope you will join us for Goleta’s City Council meeting this Tuesday, January 17, at 5:30 p.m. (closed session begins at 4:00 p.m.). We are pleased to continue to offer this meeting both in-person and virtually for community members. We encourage you to join us in City Council Chambers, watch live, and/or participate. Directions for how to do so can be found below. Items on the agenda include:
