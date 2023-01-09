Today is the deadline for City of Goleta’s survey on the future of the Goleta Community Center (GCC). If you have not taken it already, please take a moment to do so now. Your feedback is important in letting us know what types of programs, services, and events you want to see at the GCC. The survey is available in English and Spanish. Watch our video in English or Spanish with Councilmembers James Kyriaco and Luz Reyes-Martín explaining why your feedback is so important.

GOLETA, CA ・ 9 HOURS AGO