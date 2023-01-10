The Bankshot basketball courts at Jonny D. Wallis Park in Old Town Goleta (170 S. Kellogg Avenue) are temporarily closed due to a sinkhole that was discovered this afternoon, January 10, 2023, in a wood chip area behind the courts. The City Public Works Director has fenced off the sinkhole area and the Bankshot basketball courts and restricted both areas from public use. City staff will work as quickly as possible to repair the sinkhole, which could take several weeks. Until the repairs are made and the Public Works Director removes the fencing, the public is prohibited from entering the fenced area. At this time, it is not anticipated that other areas of the park will be impacted. Goleta Public Works is in the process of determining what caused the sinkhole and the extent of the repair.

2 DAYS AGO