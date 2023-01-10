ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football instant observations as Bulldogs go back-to-back with 2023 National Championship

By Connor Riley, DawgNation
960 The Ref
960 The Ref
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZGuCB_0k9JDUr100

LOS ANGELES — Georgia coach Kirby Smart made it very clear what was about to happen before Georgia played TCU in SoFi Stadium on Monday.

“We’re gonna hunt tonight,” Smart said.

Like Neil McCauley in Heat, Georgia settled all scores with extreme discipline. The Bulldogs scored on all six of their first-half possessions, forced three turnovers and hounded TCU all night.

It was a successful hunt indeed, as the Bulldogs took down their second consecutive national championship, beating TCU 65-7.

Georgia becomes the first program to accomplish such a feat in the College Football Playoff era. The Bulldogs are just the third team since the Kennedy administration to win back-to-back national titles.

When Smart was first hired at Georgia, the intent wasn’t just to win one national championship. It wasn’t even necessarily to dethrone Nick Saban and Alabama.

©2023 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
960 The Ref

Reports: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter

Clemson will have a new offensive coordinator in 2023. According to Rivals' Tiger Illustrated and other reports, the team has parted ways with offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter after he was the team's primary play caller for just one season. Streeter became the team's offensive coordinator after Tony Elliott was hired to be the head coach at Virginia.
CLEMSON, SC
960 The Ref

960 The Ref

Athens, GA
14K+
Followers
101K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

 https://www.960theref.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy