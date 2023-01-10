ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Inglewood, CA

Georgia football will open 2023 favored to win third-straight national championship

By Mike Griffith, DawgNation
 2 days ago
INGLEWOOD, Calif. — Georgia fans might have a message for the rest of college football: Get used to it.

At least, if the oddsmakers are correct with their read on the immediate future of the sport, per Sportsbetting.ag.

The Bulldogs, fresh off a 15-0 season and 65-7 win over TCU in the CFP Championship Game on Monday night at SoFi Stadium, are the odds-on favorites to win yet another title.

It seems unthinkable a team could win three national championships in a row, but Georgia’s CFP Championship season in 2022 was deemed unlikely by many after the team lost an NFL-record 15 players in the draft.

The Bulldogs certainly seem to have a workable schedule, as their non-conference games are against UT-Martin, Ball State, UAB and Georgia Tech.

Reports: Clemson fires offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter

Clemson will have a new offensive coordinator in 2023. According to Rivals' Tiger Illustrated and other reports, the team has parted ways with offensive coordinator Brandon Streeter after he was the team's primary play caller for just one season. Streeter became the team's offensive coordinator after Tony Elliott was hired to be the head coach at Virginia.
Georgia blowout of TCU allows Stetson Bennett to watch 4th quarter from the sideline

In a beatdown reminiscent of 1980s Super Bowls, Georgia outmuscled, outclassed and outplayed TCU en route to a 52-7 third-quarter lead in Monday's CFP national championship. TCU got on the board thanks to a busted coverage in the first quarter. But it was a blip on the screen as a Stetson Bennett-led Bulldogs offense steamrolled the Horned Frogs to in insurmountable lead. The margin was so wide, in fact, that Georgia didn't need its All-SEC quarterback in the fourth quarter.
WRFC AM 960 The Ref is Athens sports radio online. Georgia Football, baseball, and basketball. Falcons, Braves, and Hawks too!

