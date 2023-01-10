Read full article on original website
psychologytoday.com
The Importance of Lifelong Friendships
Having a best friend should be a mutually rich experience. Lifelong friends can offer unconditional love, support, and empathic understanding. Deep friendships start strong and get stronger over time. Let’s define a lifelong friendship not by the years of its length but by the depth of its importance. It’s the...
Unrequited Love
If you find yourself in the situation where someone you love doesn't love you back, it can be a difficult and painful experience. It's natural to feel a range of emotions, from sadness and disappointment to frustration and anger. It's important to remember that it's okay to feel these emotions, and it's important to give yourself time to process and heal. However, it's also important to take steps to move forward and find ways to cope with the situation.
studyfinds.org
Seniors who drink this type of juice every day may have stronger memory
NEWARK, Del. — Tart juice made from Montmorency cherries, the most common type of tart cherries grown in the United States, has long been used to treat a variety of health problems such as gout or sleeplessness. A recent study conducted at the University of Delaware finds evidence that a daily serving of cherry juice may improve cognitive functioning and performance in older adults.
labroots.com
How Cannabis Affects the Aging Process
The way our brains work changes as we age. However, there is now increasing evidence to support that cannabis positively alters brain functions that typically decline as we get older. One study found that adults over 60 who used cannabis at least once a week had stronger communications between three...
boldsky.com
What Does Your Birth Month Reveal About Your Personality?
Birth year always reflects the personality and life trends of a person. So does the birth month, says astrology. The birth month has a great impact on the choice of career, friends and partners as well as their personality traits. It can also decide what kind of health ailments you can contract. Let us know what your birth month has to reveal about your personality.
Five signs that your relationship isn’t working, according to a therapist
A sex and relationship therapist has revealed the signs a relationship might be on the rocks - including partners not having ‘their back ‘ and not asking them questions.Lauren Consul, 34, has revealed the five signs a relationship is on the demise - including not maintaining curiosity about your partner and your words and actions not aligning.She said that some couples can feel like roommates as they “lose curiosity and stop asking questions”.Lauren said getting stuck in the content during arguments, rather than talking about the deeper underlying meaning of the argument.She says being unwilling to take responsibility for the...
These 2 Salad Ingredients Are Actually So Bad For You–They Lead To Inflammation And Weight Gain!
If you’ve made the decision to get in shape and follow a healthy diet for the new year, good for you! It’s always a good time to make your health a priority and choose to nourish your body with the food that helps it thrive while cutting out harmful ingredients that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals. One of the most popular healthy meals is a good old veggie-packed salad. However, a salad is only has healthy as what you put in it. Unfortunately, some common (and delicious) ingredients many people load their salads with can actually be detrimental to your overall health by leading to inflammation and weight gain.
psychologytoday.com
How to Outsmart a Narcissist
Narcissists fall into a robotic posture of fake infallibility that makes them unreachable by normal means. They shed their consciences so we have to make it cost them personally or they won't change. Relentlessly expose their robotic formula and don't engage in debates that they frame. They don't care about...
Eating this fruit before bed can help you sleep better, research finds
Can’t get to sleep? Try eating this fruit before bed
Why People Who Don’t Eat Enough Of This Vitamin Struggle To Lose Weight
Health weight loss requires several ingredients: a great workout routine, proper sleep, and, of course, a balanced diet. That last part can be tricky to get down. Cutting out high-sugary foods and fatty snacks is typically a no-brainer, but figuring out the right foods to nourish your body isn’t always easy. Overall, ensuring you’re getting the right amounts of essential vitamins and minerals in your diet is crucial. In fact, there’s one vitamin you may not be getting enough of that could be holding you back from your weight loss goals: Vitamin D.
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
This article originally appeared on 01.12.18It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework. Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
ajmc.com
Cannabis Improves Quality of Life in Women With Treatment-Resistant Fibromyalgia
Fibromyalgia is a common pain syndrome that affects women twice as much as men. A version of this article was originally published HCPLive. This version has been lightly edited. Cannabis resulted in a short-term beneficial effect on quality of life (QoL) in women with treatment-resistant fibromyalgia, according to a study...
The Narcissistic Behavior
Narcissism is a personality disorder marked by an excessive and obsessive focus on one's own self-importance, which is often to the exclusion of others. It is a personality trait with features such as having a strong sense of self-importance and being preoccupied with achieving success, needing constant admiration, having a sense of entitlement, being too sensitive to criticism, as well as being haughty and dictatorial.
5 things to do to survive in an unhappy marriage
Marriage brings an inseparable union, mutual respect, companionship, happiness, and a lifetime of unforgettable loving memories. Or, that's what people tend to think while saying "I do".
Couples therapists recommend these 10 questions to test whether your relationship is just rocky or fully toxic
Every relationship has some issues, but when those issues involve controlling or codependent behavior, it can be a massive red flag.
Relationships with selfish partners
A relationship is a two-way street. It requires compromise, understanding, and the ability to put your partner’s needs before your own. If you feel like your partner is being selfish and not showing you the love that they should, it can be difficult to know how to react. Here are some signs that your partner may be selfish and doesn’t love you as much as you love them.
Elite Daily
So, How Long Does It Actually Take To Fall In Love?
You just started dating someone new. The relationship is in its infancy stage, but you’re already envisioning your future together because you ~know~ in your gut that you’ve found the love of your life. Amid all the excitement, though, you may wonder: How long does it actually take to fall in love? For instance, can you really fall in love in a month? A week? And is love at first sight even possible? Here, Tara Suwinyattichaiporn, Ph.D., a tenured professor at California State University Fullerton and relationship coach at luvbites.co, and Christie Kederian, Ph.D., a psychotherapist, relationship expert, and dating coach, answer these questions and more.
Opinion: Signs That A Relationship Is In Dire Trouble
Post-college, I had two friends who were dating each other. Cara and I had been friends before she started dating Robert, and I was extremely happy for them because they seemed like a great match. They both had great jobs, similar hobbies, and were outgoing … on paper. There is no reason why they shouldn’t work.
Medical News Today
The physical symptoms of grief and loss
Physical symptoms are a natural part of the grieving process. The symptoms can include difficulty sleeping, loss of appetite, and tiredness. People who are grieving may also have a temporarily higher risk of cardiovascular conditions. The information above comes from a. In addition to physical symptoms, people can experience other...
