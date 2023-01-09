Read full article on original website
No School on January 13th & 16th
This is a friendly reminder that there is no school on Friday, January 13th, and the following Monday, January 16th. Have a wonderful and safe four-day weekend!
Nebo Community School Winter 2023
Nebo Community School classes are here. The classes will begin in January, so join a class to help those winter blues. This is an amazing opportunity to expand your horizons and improve your abilities. The goal of the Community School Program is to meet the needs and interests of the people in the community. There are many course options to choose from, recommendations are encouraged. We would love to see you there!
December Students of the Month
Congratulations to our December students of the month! These students have shown that they know how to:
