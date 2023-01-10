Read full article on original website
Related
KTVB
The 'Summer House' Season 7 Trailer Is Here!
Summer House is back for its seventh season, and fans will finally get answers about why one-time besties Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera are no longer "arroz con pollo." The ex-duo is joined by returning stars Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Mya Allen, plus newbies Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod. Familiar faces from Winter House, Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer, will also pop up in guest appearances.
Elvis Presley’s Granddaughter Riley Keough Looks Like Lisa Marie’s Doppelganger in New Photos
Elvis Presley’s granddaughter, actress Riley Keough, attended a Hollywood event Friday, and fans are floored by the family resemblance. The Mad Max: Fury Road star was spotted at the Louis Vuitton and W Magazine awards season dinner in Beverly Hills. An impressive gathering of the year’s most accomplished entertainers,...
msn.com
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend
I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
KTVB
Jennifer Hudson Bursts Into Song Announcing Her Daytime Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal
Daytime viewers just can't enough of Jennifer Hudson, so she's coming back for another round. On Wednesday, the EGOT winner announced that her daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, has been renewed for season two!. "Yes it may be called The Jennifer Hudson Show...but it is so many people...
KTVB
'Grey's Anatomy': New Promo for Meredith's Farewell Hints at Ellen Pompeo's Eventual Return
Meredith Grey is saying goodbye but not for long, according to a new Grey's Anatomy promo. In new footage from the teaser, which centers around Ellen Pompeo's send-off in the Feb. 23 winter premiere, her friends at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital toast her as she prepares to close one chapter of her life in Seattle and begin a new one in Boston.
KTVB
Cybill Shepherd Talks On-Set Chemistry With Bruce Willis and Nancy Brophy Transformation (Exclusive)
Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg, two of the screen's biggest icons, are coming together to star in Lifetime's latest "Ripped From the Headlines" movie, How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story. Based on the fascinating true story about a romance novelist who authored an essay about killing one's spouse and was later charged with second-degree murder in her own husband's death, Shepherd portrays the convicted Nancy Crampton-Brophy while Guttenberg co-stars as the ill-fated Daniel.
KTVB
Cutest Couples at the 2023 Golden Globes: From Rihanna & A$AP Rocky to Jeremy Allen White & Addison Timlin
It was an A-list date night at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards! As the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual awards show returned to television, the stars used the occasion to have a glamorous night out together. Jessica Betts was on hand to support her wife, Niecy Nash, whose role in...
KTVB
Julianne Moore Recalls Being Told to 'Try to Look Prettier,' Talks Hollywood Beauty Standards
Julianne Moore is reflecting on Hollywood beauty standards and how it's impacted her in the past. The Oscar-winning star sat down for an interview with the UK's Sunday Times and explained how, despite her undeniably successful career, she's still faced her fair share of criticism and demeaning remarks about her appearance.
KTVB
'The Good Doctor' Spinoff 'The Good Lawyer' to Star Felicity Huffman and Kennedy McMann
The Good Doctor is one step closer to getting its own spinoff. ABC has ordered a backdoor pilot for The Good Lawyer, which will air March 6 on the medical drama. Felicity Huffman and Nancy Drew's Kennedy McMann are set to star as the leads for the potential Good Lawyer series.
KTVB
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Make a Show-Stopping Appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes
Rihanna is shining bright like a diamond for her debut at the 2023 Golden Globes. As to be expected, the world-famous pop star did not miss a single sartorial note as she made an appearance at The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday night in a stunning black gown with voluminous sleeves. She held hands with her longtime love, A$AP Rocky, who looked handsome in a perfectly fitted suit. The couple did not walk the red carpet.
KTVB
Quinta Brunson Wins First Major Acting Award for 'Abbott Elementary' at 2023 Golden Globes
Quinta Brunson is a first-time Golden Globe winner! The star and creator of ABC's breakout comedy, Abbott Elementary, had a big night Tuesday when she was crowned Best Actress in a Television Series -- Musical or Comedy. Brunson, who did not win an acting Emmy for her performance as second-grade...
KTVB
'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Shuts Down Disturbing Rumor About Dad Kody and Robyn's Daughter
Gwendlyn Brown is shutting down some disturbing rumors about her father, Kody Brown, and her stepsister, Aurora. The 21-year-old Sister Wives star recently addressed the rumors in her YouTube recap of a past episode of the family's TLC reality series. When it came time for her to answer fan questions,...
KTVB
Viola Davis Looks Regal in Rain-Soaked Gown at 2023 Golden Globes
Viola Davis' wardrobe woes didn't damper her Golden Globes! The actress stepped out on Tuesday for the 80th annual awards show, and stunned in a royal blue gown. The headline-making floods in California meant Tuesday's Los Angeles ceremony was a rainy one, and the bottom of Davis' floor-length Jason Wu dress was soaked as a result.
KTVB
Kaley Cuoco Debuts Her Baby Bump, Kisses Tom Pelphrey at 2023 Golden Globes
Of all the times she's attended the Golden Globes, we're willing to bet this one will be the most unforgettable for mom-to-be Kaley Cuoco. The expectant Flight Attendant star stepped out on the red carpet at the annual awards show on Tuesday night, where she stunned in a lavender gown.
KTVB
2023 Golden Globes: Check Out the Most Jaw-Dropping Red Carpet Arrivals
The Golden Globes are back and the red carpet is filled with glitz and glamour. On Tuesday, celebs descended upon the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California, dressed to the nines. Babylon actress Li Jun Li was channeling Old Hollywood glam in her strapless sequin gown. Amy Sussman/Getty Images.
KTVB
Selena Gomez Returns to Instagram After Four Years: 'Can You Tell I'm Back?'
Selena Gomez is back on Instagram. On Wednesday, the "Mind & Me" singer announced her official return with a series of bathroom mirror selfies, noting that she is in control of her account, four years after turning it over to her assistant. "Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram...
KTVB
Selena Gomez Is Pretty in Plum at Her First Golden Globes
Selena Gomez has arrived for her first-ever Golden Globes! The 30-year-old actress made her grand arrival at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in a plum, strapless, Valentino velvet gown with dramatic sleeves. The "Come & Get It" singer wore her hair in a messy high ponytail and paired her gown with...
KTVB
Jeremy Allen White Wins First Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Comedy Television Series: 'I Love Acting'
Jeremy Allen White won his first Golden Globe on Tuesday night, taking home the trophy for Best Actor in a Television Series - Musical or Comedy. White won for his performance in Hulu's hit series, The Bear, in which he plays Carmy, the troubled chef who leaves fine dining to help save his family's failing sandwich shop.
KTVB
Brad Pitt Wins Most Popular at 2023 Golden Globes: See the Shout-Outs and Pics
He might not have won a Golden Globe, but on Tuesday night, Brad Pitt was front row center at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The 59-year-old Babylon star was by far the most popular star of the night, receiving multiple on-stage shout-outs from his former co-stars and admirers. Globe winner Austin...
Comments / 0