The 'Summer House' Season 7 Trailer Is Here!

Summer House is back for its seventh season, and fans will finally get answers about why one-time besties Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera are no longer "arroz con pollo." The ex-duo is joined by returning stars Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Mya Allen, plus newbies Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod. Familiar faces from Winter House, Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer, will also pop up in guest appearances.
Kanye West marries in private ceremony

Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
HBO Max is debuting the most anticipated show of 2023 this weekend

I got caught up with HBO’s brilliant second season of The White Lotus a little late, but now that I’ve finished this addictive black comedy anthology from creator Mike White — and now that I finally know whose dead body that was floating past Daphne in Episode 1 — I’m ready for my next HBO binge. And, luckily, it’s coming sooner rather than later, in the form of the network’s highly anticipated adaptation of The Last of Us video game franchise that’s debuting this weekend.
'Grey's Anatomy': New Promo for Meredith's Farewell Hints at Ellen Pompeo's Eventual Return

Meredith Grey is saying goodbye but not for long, according to a new Grey's Anatomy promo. In new footage from the teaser, which centers around Ellen Pompeo's send-off in the Feb. 23 winter premiere, her friends at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital toast her as she prepares to close one chapter of her life in Seattle and begin a new one in Boston.
Cybill Shepherd Talks On-Set Chemistry With Bruce Willis and Nancy Brophy Transformation (Exclusive)

Cybill Shepherd and Steve Guttenberg, two of the screen's biggest icons, are coming together to star in Lifetime's latest "Ripped From the Headlines" movie, How to Murder Your Husband: The Nancy Brophy Story. Based on the fascinating true story about a romance novelist who authored an essay about killing one's spouse and was later charged with second-degree murder in her own husband's death, Shepherd portrays the convicted Nancy Crampton-Brophy while Guttenberg co-stars as the ill-fated Daniel.
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Make a Show-Stopping Appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes

Rihanna is shining bright like a diamond for her debut at the 2023 Golden Globes. As to be expected, the world-famous pop star did not miss a single sartorial note as she made an appearance at The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday night in a stunning black gown with voluminous sleeves. She held hands with her longtime love, A$AP Rocky, who looked handsome in a perfectly fitted suit. The couple did not walk the red carpet.
Viola Davis Looks Regal in Rain-Soaked Gown at 2023 Golden Globes

Viola Davis' wardrobe woes didn't damper her Golden Globes! The actress stepped out on Tuesday for the 80th annual awards show, and stunned in a royal blue gown. The headline-making floods in California meant Tuesday's Los Angeles ceremony was a rainy one, and the bottom of Davis' floor-length Jason Wu dress was soaked as a result.
Kaley Cuoco Debuts Her Baby Bump, Kisses Tom Pelphrey at 2023 Golden Globes

Of all the times she's attended the Golden Globes, we're willing to bet this one will be the most unforgettable for mom-to-be Kaley Cuoco. The expectant Flight Attendant star stepped out on the red carpet at the annual awards show on Tuesday night, where she stunned in a lavender gown.
Selena Gomez Returns to Instagram After Four Years: 'Can You Tell I'm Back?'

Selena Gomez is back on Instagram. On Wednesday, the "Mind & Me" singer announced her official return with a series of bathroom mirror selfies, noting that she is in control of her account, four years after turning it over to her assistant. "Wait can you tell I’m back on Instagram...
Selena Gomez Is Pretty in Plum at Her First Golden Globes

Selena Gomez has arrived for her first-ever Golden Globes! The 30-year-old actress made her grand arrival at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in a plum, strapless, Valentino velvet gown with dramatic sleeves. The "Come & Get It" singer wore her hair in a messy high ponytail and paired her gown with...
Brad Pitt Wins Most Popular at 2023 Golden Globes: See the Shout-Outs and Pics

He might not have won a Golden Globe, but on Tuesday night, Brad Pitt was front row center at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The 59-year-old Babylon star was by far the most popular star of the night, receiving multiple on-stage shout-outs from his former co-stars and admirers. Globe winner Austin...

