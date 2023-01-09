Protestors storm and deface Oscar Niemeyer–designed buildings in Brazil’s capital during political riot

Read full article on original website
Brazil's former President Bolsonaro accused of trashing the nation's iconic presidential palace, says report
A GloboNews reporter was shown torn furnishings, leaky ceilings, broken windows, and damaged works of art at Brasília's Palácio da Alvorada.
‘We feel welcome now’: Brazilians of all kinds hail Lula as he takes office
The Brazilian drag queen Salete Campari came to toast her country’s new era dressed as Marilyn Monroe. “I feel fabulously happy,” said the activist and performer as she posed for selfies outside Brazil’s presidential palace while waiting for the country’s incoming president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, to arrive.
Brazilian judge orders arrest of Bolsonaro's ex-minister after Brasilia rampage
BRASILIA, Jan 10 (Reuters) - A Brazilian Supreme Court judge ordered the arrest on Tuesday of the capital's most recent public security chief after supporters of right-wing former President Jair Bolsonaro led a rampage through government buildings.
Steve Bannon calls Bolsonaro protesters who stormed Brazil's Congress 'freedom fighters'
Steve Bannon has long promoted claims of voter fraud on his show, and is now lauding the crowd that stormed Brazil's Congress.
‘We will not surrender’: Bolsonaro militants demand coup as Lula prepares to take power
The “Soldier of the Homeland” and “the Patriot” loitered outside the jungle infantry brigade in this distant Amazon city, beseeching the troops inside to launch a military coup. “SOS armed forces! Save our nation!” said the Soldier, a brawny marine corps reservist who gave his nom...
brytfmonline.com
Biden urged to extradite Bolsonaro from Florida bolt-hole as rioters storm Brazil presidential palace
Democratic congress members are calling on Joe Biden to deport former Brazilian president Jair Bolsonaro back to his country after his supporters stormed the National Congress in an effort to reinstate his power.Thousands of Bolsonaro supporters bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs and invaded the country’s National Congress, Supreme Court and presidential palace in capital Brasilia on Sunday, in violence reminiscent of the US Capitol insurrection two years ago.Brazil’s former far-right leader reportedly fled to Florida before the inauguration of the newly-elected president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva, who took charge on 1 January.Mr Bolosonaro is staying at a...
Brazilian authorities vow to protect democracy, punish pro-Bolsonaro rioters
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Brazilian authorities were vowing to protect democracy and preparing to mete out punishment Monday after thousands of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro’s supporters stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace then trashed the nation’s highest seats of power. The protesters were seeking military...
U.S. lawmakers demand Bolsonaro be extradited from Florida after supporters storm Brazil government
Rep. Alexandria Ocasio- to 'stop granting refuge' to the authoritarian leader. Meanwhile Rep. Joaquin Castro told CNN Bolsonaro 'should be sent back to Brazil.'
Pro-Bolsonaro rioters storm Brazil's top government offices
RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Supporters of former Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro who refuse to accept his election defeat stormed Congress, the Supreme Court and presidential palace Sunday, a week after the inauguration of his leftist rival, President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Thousands of demonstrators bypassed security barricades, climbed on roofs, smashed windows and invaded all three buildings, which were believed to be largely vacant on the weekend. Some of the demonstrators called for a military intervention to either restore the far-right Bolsonaro to power or oust Lula from the presidency. Hours went by before control of the buildings on Brasilia’s vast Three Powers Square was reestablished, with hundreds of the participants arrested. In a news conference from Sao Paulo state, Lula accused Bolsonaro of encouraging the uprising by those he termed “fascist fanatics,” and he read a freshly signed decree for the federal government to take control of security in the federal district.
Bolsonaro backers ransack Brazil presidential palace, Congress, Supreme Court
BRASILIA, Jan 8 (Reuters) - Supporters of Brazil's far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro invaded and defaced the country's Congress, presidential palace and Supreme Court on Sunday, in a grim echo of the U.S. Capitol invasion two years ago by fans of former President Donald Trump.
Bolsonaro party boss says violent Brasilia protesters will be expelled
BRASILIA, Jan 11 (Reuters) - The leader of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro's political party said on Wednesday that any member identified in videos taking part in the ransacking of government buildings on Sunday would be immediately expelled from the party.
WATCH: Protesters Marched Out of Brazil’s Congress in Handcuffs
Scores of rioters who assaulted Brazil’s Congress, presidential palace, and Supreme Court in the name of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday were escorted out of the buildings in handcuffs, television and social media footage showed. Brazil’s Federal District Military Police said in a statement that it had begun dispelling protesters after the hordes first breached the buildings, swarming security barriers and breaking glass. Those found to have committed “acts of vandalism” were taken to police stations, according to CNN Brazil. Local authorities estimated that as many as 150 people had been arrested in relation to the attacks, The New York Times reported. Security forces had managed to secure the three buildings, all located in Brasília’s Three Powers plaza, around 6:30 p.m.—approximately three hours after reports of the insurrection began surfacing.A equipe de segurança do Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF) e da tropa de choque retomaram as sedes dos Três Poderes após invasão. Bolsonaristas golpistas descem a rampa do Palácio do Planalto algemados e sob escolta policial #CNNBrasil360 pic.twitter.com/0EA9pmoFk5— CNN Brasil (@CNNBrasil) January 8, 2023 Read it at The Daily Beast
Brazil Travel Advisories Are Piling Up & Brasília Just Had Its Own January 6-Style Uprising
The United States, United Kingdom, Canada and many other countries are warning their citizens to be careful when visiting Brazil after violent protests broke out Sunday over the former president's election loss. Thousands of people supporting Jair Bolsonaro, Brazil's ex-president, stormed the Brazillian Congress and Supreme Court on Sunday. Rioters...
BBC
Brazil Congress: Mass arrests as Lula condemns 'terrorist' riots
About 1,500 people have been held in Brazil after supporters of ex-President Jair Bolsonaro stormed Congress, the presidential palace and the Supreme Court in the capital Brasília. The rioting came a week after President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was sworn in. He condemned the "terrorist acts" and...
hypebeast.com
Far-Right Supporters Destroyed Artworks Housed at Brazil's Capital Building During Riots
“The value of what was destroyed is incalculable because of the history it represents.”. A number of artworks were damaged as Brazilian rightwing supporters stormed the nation’s capital building this past Sunday in Brasília. In scenes eerily similar to the January 6 United States Capitol attack, supporters of former president Jair Bolsonaro breached through the halls of the Oscar Niemeyer-designed Palácio do Planalto in protest of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva‘s recent presidential victory.
EXPLAINER: Roots of the Brazilian capital’s chaotic uprising
SALVADOR, Brazil (AP) — Thousands of Brazilians who support former president Jair Bolsonaro invaded the Supreme Court, presidential palace and Congress on Jan. 8 in an episode that closely resembled the U.S. Capitol insurrection in 2021. The groups were able to break through police barricades along the capital Brasilia’s main boulevard and storm the buildings, damage furniture, smash windows and destroy artworks. As they unleashed chaos in the capital, Bolsonaro was holed up in Florida, home to his ally, former U.S. President Donald Trump. The incident sparked accusations that Bolsonaro’s actions stoked the flames of dissent and ultimately produced the uprising.
