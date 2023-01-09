Protestors storm and deface Oscar Niemeyer–designed buildings in Brazil’s capital during political riot

Scores of rioters who assaulted Brazil’s Congress, presidential palace, and Supreme Court in the name of far-right former President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday were escorted out of the buildings in handcuffs, television and social media footage showed. Brazil’s Federal District Military Police said in a statement that it had begun dispelling protesters after the hordes first breached the buildings, swarming security barriers and breaking glass. Those found to have committed “acts of vandalism” were taken to police stations, according to CNN Brazil. Local authorities estimated that as many as 150 people had been arrested in relation to the attacks, The New York Times reported. Security forces had managed to secure the three buildings, all located in Brasília’s Three Powers plaza, around 6:30 p.m.—approximately three hours after reports of the insurrection began surfacing.A equipe de segurança do Supremo Tribunal Federal (STF) e da tropa de choque retomaram as sedes dos Três Poderes após invasão. Bolsonaristas golpistas descem a rampa do Palácio do Planalto algemados e sob escolta policial #CNNBrasil360 pic.twitter.com/0EA9pmoFk5— CNN Brasil (@CNNBrasil) January 8, 2023 Read it at The Daily Beast

3 DAYS AGO