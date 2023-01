This coming Monday, Jan. 16 is Martin Luther King Jr. Day—a day to celebrate the life and achievements of the Civil Rights leader. The cultural institutions in University Circle are recognizing the holiday will free admission, events, and programs, including free ice skating and low-cost skate rentals at the Rink at Wade Oval, and free admission to the Western Reserve Historical Society’s Cleveland History Center and Holden Forests and Gardens Cleveland Botanical Garden. Other University Circle organizations are hosting events all weekend long.

CLEVELAND, OH ・ 18 HOURS AGO