Novak Djokovic's PTPA teased an announcement yesterday and today they made it with an executive committee beating former featuring players like Badosa, Jabeur, Isner and more. The PTPA didn't find many who approved of it when it was former however over time more and more players became open to it as the vision came forward. Some players have talked many times about some of the things they dislike in the way the ATP or the WTA handles things, so some saw it as needed.

1 DAY AGO