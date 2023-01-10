Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Why are egg prices so high in the Midwest? Will the cost come down soon?Jennifer GeerChicago, IL
New IRS tax changes means hundreds or even thousands more in your pocketR.A. HeimChicago, IL
4 Amazing Seafood Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
10 Chicago Companies That Pay Over $45 an HourEvan CrosbyChicago, IL
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On CampusOnlyHomersChicago, IL
Related
Sporting News
Why isn't John McEnroe at the Australian Open? Full commentary team revealed
Channel 9 has recently revealed their commentary team for the upcoming 2023 Australian Open, with regular American John McEnroe excluded from the line-up. It has been reported that McEnroe won't be venturing down to Australia for the opening Grand Slam of the tennis season. ESPN opted not to send the...
tennisuptodate.com
McEnroe believes Barty walking away from tennis robs Swiatek of a true rival: "Just not having that rival, I believe it hurts the sport"
John McEnroe feels like Iga Swiatek doesn't have a proper rival after Barty retired and according to him it's hurts the sport overall. Tennis has seen some amazing rivalries in the past decades and especially in the big three era on the ATP side. The WTA side didn't have such iconic ones but there were plenty of smaller ones and we don't have that today. McEnroe feels like it's a shame because Barty - Swiatek could have been a great one:
Yardbarker
McEnroe wonders 'what's wrong with women's game' in light of Barty's retirement
John McEnroe, the former World no. 1, has discussed the recent shock retirement of Australian player Ash Barty and how it influenced women's tennis. In an interview with Eurosport, McEnroe said that Barty's decision to retire sent shockwaves through the sport, as she was seen as one of the stars of the women's game. He noted that Barty had just won Wimbledon and the Australian Open and was expected to win the US Open in the following year. McEnroe said:
Australian Open draw puts Nick Kyrgios on collision course with Novak Djokovic
Nick Kyrgios looks on a quarter-final collision course with Novak Djokovic after being presented with an enticing Australian Open draw in Melbourne. Kyrgios will play Russian world No 99 Roman Safiullin in the first round, while fellow home seed Alex de Minaur will start against a qualifier and could also run into Djokovic.
Australian Open draw: Rafael Nadal begins title defense with tough test in opening round
Defending champion Rafael Nadal will face English youngster Jack Draper in the opening round of the Australian Open in a bid to retain his 2022 crown and extend his grand slam tally.
MLB star Justin Verlander, Kate Upton to buy a glam NYC penthouse
The Mets’ latest star, two-time World Series champion Justin Verlander, and his model wife Kate Upton, are in contract to buy an Upper East Side penthouse, Gimme Shelter has learned. The four-bedroom, 5½-bath home atop Beckford Tower, at 301 E. 80th St., was last asking $16.75 million. It first hit the market for $20 million in the spring of 2021. The final sale price isn’t yet known. Last month, Verlander signed a two year $86.6 million deal with the Mets, then jetted to a $450,000-a-week villa in St. Barts with Upton — a former Yankees fan — and their daughter Genevieve in tow. The Upper East...
Aussie tennis great Wally Masur pinpoints VERY out-of-character changes Rafael Nadal has made
Aussie tennis great Wally Masur has pinpointed the very unusual changes Rafael Nadal has made to his game ahead of the Australian Open, explaining 'it's not Rafa Nadal'.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open ATP Draw confirmed including Nadal-Draper, Murray-Berrettini and return of Djokovic
The ATP Draw has been confirmed ahead of the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January in Melbourne. Rafael Nadal is defending champion and after a dismal start to his 2023 campaign has been handed one of the toughest assignments as he will face rising Brit, Jack Draper.
BBC
Nick Kyrgios' warm-up match with Novak Djokovic sells out in 58 minutes
Nick Kyrgios had a dig at his critics after his warm-up match against Novak Djokovic in Melbourne on Friday sold out in 58 minutes. The controversial Australian will play the Serb in a repeat of last year's Wimbledon final in a fundraiser on Rod Laver Arena before the Australian Open.
tennismajors.com
Auckland Open: Brooksby advances to quarter-finals as Schwartzman retires
American Jenson Brooksby reached the quarter-finals of the Auckland Open when Argentine Diego Schwartzman, the No 3 seed, retired on Wednesday at the ASB Tennis Centre. Brooksby, ranked No 48, led 6-1, 0-0 when Schwartzman, ranked No 25 in the world, pulled out due to injury. 👀@brooksby_jenson takes the opener...
World number one Swiatek leads Australian Open charge
World number one Iga Swiatek is the woman to beat when the Australian Open begins on Monday without retired great Serena Williams and last year's champion Ashleigh Barty. Poland's Swiatek is clear favourite, having dominated women's tennis following the retirement in March last year of the Australian Barty.
atptour.com
Five Matches To Watch: Berrettini Meets Murray, Rublev Takes On Thiem
Tennis fans have been eagerly anticipating the year's first major, and with the draw now set, it's clear that the Australian Open will provide fireworks from Day 1. Thursday's draw ceremony revealed a host of marquee matchups in the men's singles opening round, including Matteo Berrettini taking on Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev squaring off with Dominic Thiem.
FOX Sports
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Djokovic back in Melbourne; no Barty
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — A glance at the Australian Open, the first Grand Slam tennis tournament of 2023:. Play in the two-week tournament begins Monday morning in Australia (Sunday night EST) and there are day and night sessions. The women’s singles final is Saturday, Jan. 28; the men’s singles final is Sunday, Jan. 29.
British players handed tough Australian Open draw as Draper faces Nadal
Great Britain’s men’s players have been handed a series of brutal first round draws at the Australian Open
tennismajors.com
Open-hearted Djokovic before the Australian Open: “I cry every time I leave home…”
Twelve months after being deported from Australia, Novak Djokovic is once again Down Under, on a tennis mission to capture a record-equalling 22nd Grand Slam title in Melbourne. “At this moment in time, I think it is even more interesting for people to watch Grand Slams – when we are...
FOX Sports
AUSTRALIAN OPEN 2023: Unvaccinated Djokovic back, year later
Novak Djokovic had just wrapped up last season by winning the ATP Finals for a record sixth time when, rather than looking ahead to 2023, his mind immediately went back to the way 2022 began: He was unable to compete in last year's Australian Open after being deported from the country because he was not vaccinated against COVID-19.
Yardbarker
"I believe they will not boo him" - Wawrinka on Djokovic at Australian Open
The 2023 Australian Open, which starts on January 16th, will be much different than last year's and that's mostly because of one man - Novak Djokovic. The 35-year-old Serbian was deported from the country last year, and in 2023, he returns to extend his winning streak in Australia. He won in 2019, 2020 and 2021, but this year, the situation may be a bit more difficult for Djokovic.
tennisuptodate.com
Novak Djokovic's PTPA announces Executive Committee featuring Paula Badosa, Ons Jabeur and John Isner
Novak Djokovic's PTPA teased an announcement yesterday and today they made it with an executive committee beating former featuring players like Badosa, Jabeur, Isner and more. The PTPA didn't find many who approved of it when it was former however over time more and more players became open to it as the vision came forward. Some players have talked many times about some of the things they dislike in the way the ATP or the WTA handles things, so some saw it as needed.
earnthenecklace.com
Meet Jade Jones, the Girlfriend of Indiana Pacers Star Tyrese Haliburton
Tyrese Haliburton may be sidelined by an injury for the next game, but that won’t hamper his career trajectory. Not only are Pacers fans watching this young athlete on the court, but they’re also interested in his personal life. Tyrese Haliburton’s girlfriend, Jade Jones, has not gone unnoticed. She has been his cheerleader since he was playing at Iowa State. She’s now cheering him on at NBA games and drawing attention on Instagram. We reveal more about her background in this Jade Jones wiki.
Comments / 0