tennismajors.com

WTA Adelaide International 2: Bencic beats Kalinskaya to move into quarter-finals

Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the WTA Adelaide International by beating Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-3 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Bencic, ranked No 13 and the reigning Olympic singles gold medallist, will play the winner of the match between...
tennismajors.com

Adelaide International 2: Siniakova makes last 16 after Potapova’s retirement

Czech qualifier Katerina Siniakova advanced to the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 when Russian lucky loser Anastasia Potapova retired on Tuesday at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park. Siniakova, ranked No 49, led 6-1, 1-0 when Potapova, ranked No 43, pulled out on Tuesday night at the Memorial Drive...
tennismajors.com

WTA Hobart International: Mayar Sherif goes down to Parrizas Diaz in first round

Spanish qualifier Nuria Parrizas Diaz moved into the second round of the WTA Hobart International by winning against Egyptian Mayar Sherif 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Parrizas Diaz, ranked No 70, will face Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, the No 8 seed, next. Hobart WTA 250, other...
tennismajors.com

Hobart International 1: Cocciaretto moves into semi-finals, defeating seed No6 Pera

Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto edged out American Bernarda Pera, the No 6 seed, 5-7, 7-6 (8), 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Hobart International 1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Thursday. Cocciaretto, ranked No 67, will play the winner of the match between Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the No 5...
The Associated Press

Nadal, Swiatek seeded 1st in singles at Australian Open

MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Rafael Nadal is the top men’s seed in the absence of injured world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, with nine-time winner Novak Djokovic seeded fourth ahead of Thursday’s draw for the Australian Open. Alcaraz withdrew from this year’s first Grand Slam tournament...
tennismajors.com

Adelaide International 2: Kudermetova through to last 16 defeating Azarenka

Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the No 6 seed, advanced to the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 by edging out Belarusian wildcard Victoria Azarenka 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Tuesday. Kudermetova, ranked No 9, will face Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova next. Adelaide WTA 500, other...
tennismajors.com

Adelaide International 2: Kanepi through to last 16, to meet Badosa

Estonian lucky loser Kaia Kanepi reached the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 tournament by winning against Australian wildcard Storm Hunter 6-2, 6-2 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Tuesday. Kanepi, ranked No 32, will face Spain’s Paula Badosa, who defeated Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-4, 6-3 in the...
tennismajors.com

Auckland Open: Brooksby advances to quarter-finals as Schwartzman retires

American Jenson Brooksby reached the quarter-finals of the Auckland Open when Argentine Diego Schwartzman, the No 3 seed, retired on Wednesday at the ASB Tennis Centre. Brooksby, ranked No 48, led 6-1, 0-0 when Schwartzman, ranked No 25 in the world, pulled out due to injury. 👀@brooksby_jenson takes the opener...
tennismajors.com

ATP Adelaide International: Khachanov wins to set up Draper clash in quarter-finals

Russian Karen Khachanov, the No 3 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the ATP Adelaide International 2 by beating Swiss Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-4, 6-4 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Khachanov, ranked No 20, had received a first-round bye in the event. The Russian will next play Jack Draper,...
tennismajors.com

Adelaide International 2: Badosa advances to quarter-finals

Spaniard Paula Badosa, the No 9 seed, reached the last eight of the Adelaide International 2 by beating Estonian lucky loser Kaia Kanepi 6-1, 7-5 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Badosa, ranked No 11, will face Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No 11 seed, next. Ahead of...
tennisuptodate.com

Which players are not playing 2023 Australian Open including Venus Williams, Osaka and Alcaraz

Several prominent names in the tennis world won't be playing at the Australian Open and we bring you a reminder of those players are. The first big event of every tennis year is the Australian Open. It's an event that starts pretty early in the tennis season and serves as a great way to build excitement for the new year. Every year a couple of big names miss the event and 2023 is no exception. The number one player on the ATP side of things, Carlos Alcaraz will miss the event.
tennismajors.com

WTA Adelaide International: Zheng sets up big-hitting battle against Kvitova

Chinese qualifier Qinwen Zheng reached the last 16 of the WTA Adelaide International with a win over American lucky loser Shelby Rogers 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Tuesday. Zheng, ranked No 28 in the world, will play Czech Petra Kvitova, the No 12 seed, next...
tennismajors.com

Adelaide International 2: Kwon moves into second round

Lucky loser SoonWoo Kwon defeated Czech qualifier Tomas Machac 6-4, 6-4 to move into the second round of the Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday night. Kwon, ranked No 84, will face second seed Pablo Carreno Busta next. Adelaide ATP250, other first-round results (Memorial Drive Tennis...
tennismajors.com

WTA Hobart International: Kalinina sets up Kenin clash in quarter-finals

Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina, the No 5 seed, moved into the quarter-finals of the WTA Hobart International by winning against German Tatjana Maria 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Kalinina, ranked No 40, will face former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin for a spot in the...
AFP

World number one Swiatek leads Australian Open charge

World number one Iga Swiatek is the woman to beat when the Australian Open begins on Monday without retired great Serena Williams and last year's champion Ashleigh Barty. Poland's Swiatek is clear favourite, having dominated women's tennis following the retirement in March last year of the Australian Barty.
tennismajors.com

ATP Adelaide: Millman saves match points to set up clash against Davidovich Fokina

Australian qualifier John Millman saved two match points in the deciding tiebreak before overcoming Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas and move into the second round of the ATP Adelaide International at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Millman closed out the win 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6) for his ATP Tour main draw...
tennismajors.com

WTA Hobart International: Blinkova wins, gets top seed Bouzkova next

Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova reached the second round of the WTA Hobart International by beating Italian Lucia Bronzetti 6-4, 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Blinkova, ranked No 73, will face Czech Marie Bouzkova, the top seed, next. Hobart WTA 250, other first-round results (Domain Tennis Centre, hard,...
tennismajors.com

WTA Hobart International: Bonaventure to meet Davis in second round

Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure moved into the second round of the WTA Hobart International by beating Slovenian qualifier Tamara Zidansek 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-2 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Bonaventure, ranked No 95, will play American qualifier Lauren Davis next. Hobart WTA 250, other first-round results (Domain Tennis Centre,...

