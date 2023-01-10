Several prominent names in the tennis world won't be playing at the Australian Open and we bring you a reminder of those players are. The first big event of every tennis year is the Australian Open. It's an event that starts pretty early in the tennis season and serves as a great way to build excitement for the new year. Every year a couple of big names miss the event and 2023 is no exception. The number one player on the ATP side of things, Carlos Alcaraz will miss the event.

1 DAY AGO