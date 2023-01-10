Read full article on original website
WTA Adelaide International 2: Bencic beats Kalinskaya to move into quarter-finals
Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the WTA Adelaide International by beating Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-3 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Bencic, ranked No 13 and the reigning Olympic singles gold medallist, will play the winner of the match between...
Adelaide International 2: Siniakova makes last 16 after Potapova’s retirement
Czech qualifier Katerina Siniakova advanced to the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 when Russian lucky loser Anastasia Potapova retired on Tuesday at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park. Siniakova, ranked No 49, led 6-1, 1-0 when Potapova, ranked No 43, pulled out on Tuesday night at the Memorial Drive...
2023 Australian Open WTA Draw confirmed including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Raducanu, Fernandez, Gauff
The draw is officially confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open on the WTA side of the draw which will take place between 16 and 29 January. Emma Raducanu could face Coco Gauff in the second round in Melbourne if she can get past Tamara Korpatsch in one of the main eye catching draws.
WTA Hobart International: Mayar Sherif goes down to Parrizas Diaz in first round
Spanish qualifier Nuria Parrizas Diaz moved into the second round of the WTA Hobart International by winning against Egyptian Mayar Sherif 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Parrizas Diaz, ranked No 70, will face Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, the No 8 seed, next. Hobart WTA 250, other...
Hobart International 1: Cocciaretto moves into semi-finals, defeating seed No6 Pera
Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto edged out American Bernarda Pera, the No 6 seed, 5-7, 7-6 (8), 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Hobart International 1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Thursday. Cocciaretto, ranked No 67, will play the winner of the match between Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the No 5...
Nadal, Swiatek seeded 1st in singles at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Rafael Nadal is the top men’s seed in the absence of injured world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, with nine-time winner Novak Djokovic seeded fourth ahead of Thursday’s draw for the Australian Open. Alcaraz withdrew from this year’s first Grand Slam tournament...
Adelaide International 2: Kudermetova through to last 16 defeating Azarenka
Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the No 6 seed, advanced to the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 by edging out Belarusian wildcard Victoria Azarenka 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Tuesday. Kudermetova, ranked No 9, will face Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova next. Adelaide WTA 500, other...
Adelaide International 2: Kanepi through to last 16, to meet Badosa
Estonian lucky loser Kaia Kanepi reached the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 tournament by winning against Australian wildcard Storm Hunter 6-2, 6-2 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Tuesday. Kanepi, ranked No 32, will face Spain’s Paula Badosa, who defeated Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-4, 6-3 in the...
Auckland Open: Brooksby advances to quarter-finals as Schwartzman retires
American Jenson Brooksby reached the quarter-finals of the Auckland Open when Argentine Diego Schwartzman, the No 3 seed, retired on Wednesday at the ASB Tennis Centre. Brooksby, ranked No 48, led 6-1, 0-0 when Schwartzman, ranked No 25 in the world, pulled out due to injury. 👀@brooksby_jenson takes the opener...
ATP Adelaide International: Khachanov wins to set up Draper clash in quarter-finals
Russian Karen Khachanov, the No 3 seed, advanced to the quarter-finals of the ATP Adelaide International 2 by beating Swiss Marc-Andrea Huesler 6-4, 6-4 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Khachanov, ranked No 20, had received a first-round bye in the event. The Russian will next play Jack Draper,...
Adelaide International 2: Badosa advances to quarter-finals
Spaniard Paula Badosa, the No 9 seed, reached the last eight of the Adelaide International 2 by beating Estonian lucky loser Kaia Kanepi 6-1, 7-5 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Badosa, ranked No 11, will face Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No 11 seed, next. Ahead of...
Which players are not playing 2023 Australian Open including Venus Williams, Osaka and Alcaraz
Several prominent names in the tennis world won't be playing at the Australian Open and we bring you a reminder of those players are. The first big event of every tennis year is the Australian Open. It's an event that starts pretty early in the tennis season and serves as a great way to build excitement for the new year. Every year a couple of big names miss the event and 2023 is no exception. The number one player on the ATP side of things, Carlos Alcaraz will miss the event.
WTA Adelaide International: Zheng sets up big-hitting battle against Kvitova
Chinese qualifier Qinwen Zheng reached the last 16 of the WTA Adelaide International with a win over American lucky loser Shelby Rogers 4-6, 6-4, 6-0 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Tuesday. Zheng, ranked No 28 in the world, will play Czech Petra Kvitova, the No 12 seed, next...
Adelaide International 2: Kwon moves into second round
Lucky loser SoonWoo Kwon defeated Czech qualifier Tomas Machac 6-4, 6-4 to move into the second round of the Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday night. Kwon, ranked No 84, will face second seed Pablo Carreno Busta next. Adelaide ATP250, other first-round results (Memorial Drive Tennis...
WTA Hobart International: Kalinina sets up Kenin clash in quarter-finals
Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina, the No 5 seed, moved into the quarter-finals of the WTA Hobart International by winning against German Tatjana Maria 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Kalinina, ranked No 40, will face former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin for a spot in the...
World number one Swiatek leads Australian Open charge
World number one Iga Swiatek is the woman to beat when the Australian Open begins on Monday without retired great Serena Williams and last year's champion Ashleigh Barty. Poland's Swiatek is clear favourite, having dominated women's tennis following the retirement in March last year of the Australian Barty.
ATP Adelaide: Millman saves match points to set up clash against Davidovich Fokina
Australian qualifier John Millman saved two match points in the deciding tiebreak before overcoming Spaniard Albert Ramos-Vinolas and move into the second round of the ATP Adelaide International at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Millman closed out the win 4-6, 6-3, 7-6 (6) for his ATP Tour main draw...
2023 Australian Open ATP Draw confirmed including Nadal-Draper, Murray-Berrettini and return of Djokovic
The ATP Draw has been confirmed ahead of the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January in Melbourne. Rafael Nadal is defending champion and after a dismal start to his 2023 campaign has been handed one of the toughest assignments as he will face rising Brit, Jack Draper.
WTA Hobart International: Blinkova wins, gets top seed Bouzkova next
Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova reached the second round of the WTA Hobart International by beating Italian Lucia Bronzetti 6-4, 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Blinkova, ranked No 73, will face Czech Marie Bouzkova, the top seed, next. Hobart WTA 250, other first-round results (Domain Tennis Centre, hard,...
WTA Hobart International: Bonaventure to meet Davis in second round
Belgian Ysaline Bonaventure moved into the second round of the WTA Hobart International by beating Slovenian qualifier Tamara Zidansek 6-7 (2), 6-2, 6-2 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Bonaventure, ranked No 95, will play American qualifier Lauren Davis next. Hobart WTA 250, other first-round results (Domain Tennis Centre,...
