tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Siniakova makes last 16 after Potapova’s retirement
Czech qualifier Katerina Siniakova advanced to the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 when Russian lucky loser Anastasia Potapova retired on Tuesday at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park. Siniakova, ranked No 49, led 6-1, 1-0 when Potapova, ranked No 43, pulled out on Tuesday night at the Memorial Drive...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open WTA Draw confirmed including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Raducanu, Fernandez, Gauff
The draw is officially confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open on the WTA side of the draw which will take place between 16 and 29 January. Emma Raducanu could face Coco Gauff in the second round in Melbourne if she can get past Tamara Korpatsch in one of the main eye catching draws.
tennismajors.com
WTA Hobart International: Mayar Sherif goes down to Parrizas Diaz in first round
Spanish qualifier Nuria Parrizas Diaz moved into the second round of the WTA Hobart International by winning against Egyptian Mayar Sherif 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Parrizas Diaz, ranked No 70, will face Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, the No 8 seed, next. Hobart WTA 250, other...
tennismajors.com
Hobart International 1: Cocciaretto moves into semi-finals, defeating seed No6 Pera
Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto edged out American Bernarda Pera, the No 6 seed, 5-7, 7-6 (8), 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Hobart International 1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Thursday. Cocciaretto, ranked No 67, will play the winner of the match between Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the No 5...
tennismajors.com
15 years old, fifth-youngest qualifier; Brenda Fruhvirtova moves into Australian Open main draw
Czech teen Brenda Fruhvirtova has become the fifth-youngest player to qualify for the Australian Open women’ singles draw after a three-set win over Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Following up her wins over Daria Snigur and Natalija Kostic in the earlier rounds, the 15-year-old defeated Bouzas Maneiro 3-6, 7-6...
Nadal, Swiatek seeded 1st in singles at Australian Open
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Defending champion Rafael Nadal is the top men’s seed in the absence of injured world No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz, with nine-time winner Novak Djokovic seeded fourth ahead of Thursday’s draw for the Australian Open. Alcaraz withdrew from this year’s first Grand Slam tournament...
tennismajors.com
Auckland Open: Brooksby advances to quarter-finals as Schwartzman retires
American Jenson Brooksby reached the quarter-finals of the Auckland Open when Argentine Diego Schwartzman, the No 3 seed, retired on Wednesday at the ASB Tennis Centre. Brooksby, ranked No 48, led 6-1, 0-0 when Schwartzman, ranked No 25 in the world, pulled out due to injury. 👀@brooksby_jenson takes the opener...
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Krejcikova sets up Kasatkina clash
Czech Barbora Krejcikova advanced to the round of 16 at the WTA Adelaide International by beating American lucky loser Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2, 7-6 (3) at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Tuesday. Krejcikova, a former Roland-Garros champion who is now ranked No 22, will play No 5 seed Daria Kasatkina...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Ymer moves into second round
Swede qualifier Mikael Ymer moved into the second round of the Adelaide International 2 by defeating Finn Emil Ruusuvuori 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday night. Ymer, ranked No 77, will face American Mackenzie McDonald next. Adelaide ATP250, other first-round results (Memorial Drive Tennis Centre, hard,...
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Haddad Maia beats Anisimova to reach quarters
Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No 11 seed, defeated American lucky loser Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the last eight of the WTA Adelaide International at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Haddad Maia, ranked No 15, will play the winner of the match between d...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Badosa advances to quarter-finals
Spaniard Paula Badosa, the No 9 seed, reached the last eight of the Adelaide International 2 by beating Estonian lucky loser Kaia Kanepi 6-1, 7-5 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Badosa, ranked No 11, will face Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No 11 seed, next. Ahead of...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Kanepi through to last 16, to meet Badosa
Estonian lucky loser Kaia Kanepi reached the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 tournament by winning against Australian wildcard Storm Hunter 6-2, 6-2 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Tuesday. Kanepi, ranked No 32, will face Spain’s Paula Badosa, who defeated Estonian Anett Kontaveit 6-4, 6-3 in the...
World number one Swiatek leads Australian Open charge
World number one Iga Swiatek is the woman to beat when the Australian Open begins on Monday without retired great Serena Williams and last year's champion Ashleigh Barty. Poland's Swiatek is clear favourite, having dominated women's tennis following the retirement in March last year of the Australian Barty.
tennismajors.com
Hobart International 1: Putintseva moves into quarter-finals
Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, the No 8 seed, defeated Spanish qualifier Nuria Parrizas Diaz 6-2, 6-3 to reach the quarter-finals of the Hobart International 1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Putintseva, ranked No 51, will face Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova next. In the previous round of the Hobart tournament,...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Kokkinakis into semi-finals
Australian wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis defeated Serb Miomir Kecmanovic, the No 6 seed, 6-3, 6-7 (4), 6-1 to move into the last 4 of the Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Thursday night. Kokkinakis, ranked No 110, will face No 4 seed Roberto Bautista Agut next. The Australian...
tennismajors.com
WTA Hobart International: Kalinina sets up Kenin clash in quarter-finals
Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina, the No 5 seed, moved into the quarter-finals of the WTA Hobart International by winning against German Tatjana Maria 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Kalinina, ranked No 40, will face former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin for a spot in the...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Haase books spot in second round, defeating Pune runner-up Bonzi
Dutch lucky loser Robin Haase reached the second round of the Adelaide International 2 by edging out Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi 3-6, 7-6 (8), 7-6 (3) at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday night. Bonzi was Pune’s runner-up last week and missed a match point in the second set. Haase,...
tennismajors.com
Hobart International 1: Second seed Mertens eliminated by Zanevska
Qualifier Maryna Zanevska moved into the second round of the Hobart International 1 by winning against second seed Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-4 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Tuesday night. Zanevska, ranked No 81, will play American wildcard Sofia Kenin next. Hobart WTA 250, other first-round results (Domain Tennis Centre,...
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Badosa sets up Kasatkina semi-final showdown
Spaniard Paula Badosa, the No 9 seed, beat Brazilian Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No 11 seed, 7-6 (5), 7-5 to reach the semi-finals of the WTA Adelaide International at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Thursday. Badosa, ranked No 11, will face Russian Daria Kasatkina, the No 5 seed, next.
atptour.com
Five Matches To Watch: Berrettini Meets Murray, Rublev Takes On Thiem
Tennis fans have been eagerly anticipating the year's first major, and with the draw now set, it's clear that the Australian Open will provide fireworks from Day 1. Thursday's draw ceremony revealed a host of marquee matchups in the men's singles opening round, including Matteo Berrettini taking on Andy Murray and Andrey Rublev squaring off with Dominic Thiem.
