fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Feeling like January
OVERNIGHT: It is going to be cold night. Temperatures will drop to the 30s by 9pm and sub-freezing near sunrise at 7:16am. Breezy conditions out of the northwest continue with clouds clearing through the evening and night. FRIDAY: Sunny, cold & breezy Friday with high temperatures in the upper 40s....
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cold air is still filtering into Arkansas
It’s a cold morning, and it will stay cold today and tomorrow. We’re starting Friday with clouds in about half the state, and all of Arkansas is cold. The southwestern half of the state is on average colder than the rest of the state thanks to a clear sky overnight. Most of the state will return to sunshine today. Northeast Arkansas may not clear out the clouds, however.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cold and dry as clouds gradually clear out Friday
FRIDAY MORNING: We start your Friday with some lingering cloud coverage, which may be stubborn through the morning. Some of this may not clear out much until midday as winds pick up from the north, likely between 10 and 15 mph. Temperatures reach the low and mid-40s by lunch. FRIDAY...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a strong, cold wind Thursday
THURSDAY AFTERNOON: Expect any lingering moisture to dry out quickly. But some clouds may linger through mid and late-afternoon. Temperatures will be colder, likely into the upper 40s to lower 50s. A strong wind from the northwest will make it feel more like upper 30s to lower 40s. THURSDAY NIGHT:...
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Strong wind is driving temperatures down
Behind this morning’s cold front and the sunny start we had to Thursday, the clouds are back and there’s a slight chance of showers in Central Arkansas until about 1 PM. It will remain mostly cloudy this afternoon and temperatures will drop into the 40s. It will be down to 40° by 9:00 tonight. Little Rock will have a low of 32° overnight.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Colder and windy Thursday with a stray shower
THURSDAY MORNING: A passing cold front may briefly clear skies out during the morning. But more clouds will build into the picture by midday. A few lingering showers will be possible over northern Arkansas, perhaps a few light flurries as well. Winds will ramp up significantly, bringing much colder air...
WAAY-TV
Rain moves out, Snow moves in
After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
inforney.com
Storm system brings a cold front and rain through the area late tonight
SHREVEPORT, La. - The Water Vapor imagery from Wednesday evening showed our next weather maker over southern Kansas. This system is forecast to move through the ArkLaTex late tonight. At this time, the Storm Prediction Center seems to think that a strong cap or a layer of warm and dry...
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Feeling like Spring Wednesday
OVERNIGHT: It will be a mild night. In fact, low temps will be where our high temperatures should be… Our average high temperature in 50°F, and our low come sunrise Wednesday morning will be in the low 50s. Mostly cloudy conditions with a southerly wind sustained at 5-10mph.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Warming up Wednesday ahead of overnight storms
WEDNESDAY MORNING: We start the day with areas of dense fog, especially over the western part of the state. Some areas of drizzle and mist will be possible with this fog as well. Where there is fog, temperatures start out in the 40s and 50s. Eastern Arkansas is mostly cloudy, but less foggy with temperatures in the lower 60s.
fox16.com
Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: December drought buster
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a dry and hot summer that continued into fall, December’s rainfall has been very beneficial to statewide drought conditions. Three months ago, the drought was at one of its worst parts. After a dry July and August, fall began just as dry. By mid-October, much of the central part of the state was under an extreme drought, with severe and moderate drought covering the rest of the state.
PHOTOS: Snow is falling in the Tennessee Valley!
Flakes are starting to flurry in North Alabama and parts of middle Tennessee - and we want to see what it looks like where you live!
KARK
Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Today will be nice, but rain and storms are coming
It’s a little milder this morning, and then it will be around ten degrees warmer this afternoon than it was yesterday. Expect a mostly sunny sky throughout. Temperatures will reach the 70s Wednesday before a cold front moves through early Thursday morning. Some showers and thunderstorms will precede the passing cold front. Windy conditions will precede and follow the front through Thursday.
Kait 8
Jan. 12: What you need to know
JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. A cold front has moved through Region 8 this morning, bringing an end to the storms, but leaving us with temperatures dropping through the day. As the area of low pressure move to our...
There’s another storm expected to hit Northern California. Here’s what to expect
(KTXL) — Another atmospheric river is predicted to hit Northern California on Friday night through the weekend, bringing heavy rain to the valley and snow to the mountains, according to the National Weather Service. The NWS predicts that the heaviest rainfall will be seen on Saturday which could bring flooding concerns throughout the region. Thunderstorms […]
wcluradio.com
Severe weather could impact region Thursday, NWS says
GLASGOW — Severe weather could impact areas of the southcentral Kentucky region on Thursday and into the evening hours. Colder air is expected to flood into the region on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered snow showers are possible Friday. The weather system should clear the area by Saturday, they said.
fox7austin.com
Central Texas Weather: Temperatures may hit 80s before cold front
Even warmer weather is on the way tomorrow with temps topping out around 80 degrees. But it won't stay that hot for long. Zack Shields shows us the timing of the next cold front in his full forecast.
wdrb.com
Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Thursday Morning
The Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Service have issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of our area until 1 PM. Rounds of strong storms will continue to march through our area until the early afternoon when cooler air starts to flow in and rob us of good storm energy. Tune into WDRB in the Morning until 9 AM and the Midday News from 11:30 to 12:30 to see where the storms are and what threats they bring. All threats are on the table today: hail, damaging wind, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. Below is the text issued with the Watch:
abc17news.com
Tracking a light wintry mix overnight and a warmer start to the week
TONIGHT: A mix of snow and sleet moves through the area, with the main band affecting us before early tomorrow morning. With road temperatures being well above freezing right now, and staying that way for the majority of the night, I'm not expecting much accumulation. With the lack of moisture, and temperatures barely getting below freezing, it'll make it even harder for our area to see much out of this. Amounts are low for our area as well, with Columbia barely seeing half an inch. So, expect mostly slush if anything from this.
