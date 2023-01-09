ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Feeling like January

OVERNIGHT: It is going to be cold night. Temperatures will drop to the 30s by 9pm and sub-freezing near sunrise at 7:16am. Breezy conditions out of the northwest continue with clouds clearing through the evening and night. FRIDAY: Sunny, cold & breezy Friday with high temperatures in the upper 40s....
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Cold air is still filtering into Arkansas

It’s a cold morning, and it will stay cold today and tomorrow. We’re starting Friday with clouds in about half the state, and all of Arkansas is cold. The southwestern half of the state is on average colder than the rest of the state thanks to a clear sky overnight. Most of the state will return to sunshine today. Northeast Arkansas may not clear out the clouds, however.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Strong wind is driving temperatures down

Behind this morning’s cold front and the sunny start we had to Thursday, the clouds are back and there’s a slight chance of showers in Central Arkansas until about 1 PM. It will remain mostly cloudy this afternoon and temperatures will drop into the 40s. It will be down to 40° by 9:00 tonight. Little Rock will have a low of 32° overnight.
ARKANSAS STATE
WAAY-TV

Rain moves out, Snow moves in

After an active day of severe storms, north Alabama will get a brief dry break for the bulk of the night. Colder air will move our way leading to lows in the 30s and wind chills as low as the 20s. Scattered snow showers are expected to develop late tonight...
FRANKLIN COUNTY, TN
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Feeling like Spring Wednesday

OVERNIGHT: It will be a mild night. In fact, low temps will be where our high temperatures should be… Our average high temperature in 50°F, and our low come sunrise Wednesday morning will be in the low 50s. Mostly cloudy conditions with a southerly wind sustained at 5-10mph.
ARKANSAS STATE
fox16.com

Arkansas Storm Team Weather Blog: December drought buster

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. – After a dry and hot summer that continued into fall, December’s rainfall has been very beneficial to statewide drought conditions. Three months ago, the drought was at one of its worst parts. After a dry July and August, fall began just as dry. By mid-October, much of the central part of the state was under an extreme drought, with severe and moderate drought covering the rest of the state.
ARKANSAS STATE
KARK

Arkansas Storm Team Forecast: Today will be nice, but rain and storms are coming

It’s a little milder this morning, and then it will be around ten degrees warmer this afternoon than it was yesterday. Expect a mostly sunny sky throughout. Temperatures will reach the 70s Wednesday before a cold front moves through early Thursday morning. Some showers and thunderstorms will precede the passing cold front. Windy conditions will precede and follow the front through Thursday.
ARKANSAS STATE
Kait 8

Jan. 12: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - We’re helping you plan your day on Good Morning Region 8. A cold front has moved through Region 8 this morning, bringing an end to the storms, but leaving us with temperatures dropping through the day. As the area of low pressure move to our...
JONESBORO, AR
wcluradio.com

Severe weather could impact region Thursday, NWS says

GLASGOW — Severe weather could impact areas of the southcentral Kentucky region on Thursday and into the evening hours. Colder air is expected to flood into the region on Thursday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Scattered snow showers are possible Friday. The weather system should clear the area by Saturday, they said.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Severe Thunderstorm Watch Issued Thursday Morning

The Storm Prediction Center and National Weather Service have issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for most of our area until 1 PM. Rounds of strong storms will continue to march through our area until the early afternoon when cooler air starts to flow in and rob us of good storm energy. Tune into WDRB in the Morning until 9 AM and the Midday News from 11:30 to 12:30 to see where the storms are and what threats they bring. All threats are on the table today: hail, damaging wind, heavy rain, and isolated tornadoes. Below is the text issued with the Watch:
KENTUCKY STATE
abc17news.com

Tracking a light wintry mix overnight and a warmer start to the week

TONIGHT: A mix of snow and sleet moves through the area, with the main band affecting us before early tomorrow morning. With road temperatures being well above freezing right now, and staying that way for the majority of the night, I'm not expecting much accumulation. With the lack of moisture, and temperatures barely getting below freezing, it'll make it even harder for our area to see much out of this. Amounts are low for our area as well, with Columbia barely seeing half an inch. So, expect mostly slush if anything from this.
COLUMBIA, MO

Comments / 0

Community Policy