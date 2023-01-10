Read full article on original website
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International 2: Bencic beats Kalinskaya to move into quarter-finals
Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the WTA Adelaide International by beating Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-3 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Bencic, ranked No 13 and the reigning Olympic singles gold medallist, will play the winner of the match between...
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open WTA Draw confirmed including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Raducanu, Fernandez, Gauff
The draw is officially confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open on the WTA side of the draw which will take place between 16 and 29 January. Emma Raducanu could face Coco Gauff in the second round in Melbourne if she can get past Tamara Korpatsch in one of the main eye catching draws.
tennismajors.com
WTA Hobart International: Mayar Sherif goes down to Parrizas Diaz in first round
Spanish qualifier Nuria Parrizas Diaz moved into the second round of the WTA Hobart International by winning against Egyptian Mayar Sherif 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Parrizas Diaz, ranked No 70, will face Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, the No 8 seed, next. Hobart WTA 250, other...
tennismajors.com
Hobart International 1: Cocciaretto moves into semi-finals, defeating seed No6 Pera
Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto edged out American Bernarda Pera, the No 6 seed, 5-7, 7-6 (8), 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Hobart International 1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Thursday. Cocciaretto, ranked No 67, will play the winner of the match between Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the No 5...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Siniakova makes last 16 after Potapova’s retirement
Czech qualifier Katerina Siniakova advanced to the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 when Russian lucky loser Anastasia Potapova retired on Tuesday at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park. Siniakova, ranked No 49, led 6-1, 1-0 when Potapova, ranked No 43, pulled out on Tuesday night at the Memorial Drive...
tennisuptodate.com
Shapovalov turns coach as he helps girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund in qualifying win at Australian Open
Denis Shapovalov put on his coaching cape to help girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund secure a big win as she looks to qualify for the Australian Open. Both Shapovalov and his girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund play tennis but her career is not going as well as his. The Swedish player is slowly improving though with Shapovalov supporting her every step of the way. It was a comfortable win in straight sets for Bjorklund and Shapovalov was on the sidelines coaching her through the victory.
tennismajors.com
WTA Hobart International: Blinkova wins, gets top seed Bouzkova next
Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova reached the second round of the WTA Hobart International by beating Italian Lucia Bronzetti 6-4, 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Blinkova, ranked No 73, will face Czech Marie Bouzkova, the top seed, next. Hobart WTA 250, other first-round results (Domain Tennis Centre, hard,...
tennismajors.com
Hobart International 1: Second seed Mertens eliminated by Zanevska
Qualifier Maryna Zanevska moved into the second round of the Hobart International 1 by winning against second seed Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-4 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Tuesday night. Zanevska, ranked No 81, will play American wildcard Sofia Kenin next. Hobart WTA 250, other first-round results (Domain Tennis Centre,...
tennismajors.com
WTA Hobart International: Third seed Cornet upset by Italy’s Cocciaretto
Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto reached the second round of the WTA Hobart International with an upset win over Frenchwoman Alize Cornet, the No 3 seed, 6-4, 6-2 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Cocciaretto, ranked No 64, will play her countrywoman Jasmine Paolini next. Hobart WTA 250, other first-round results...
tennismajors.com
Hobart International 1: Wang makes quarter-finals
Chinese lucky loser Xinyu Wang reached the quarter-finals of the Hobart International 1 by winning against Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Wang, ranked No 89, will face American qualifier Lauren Davis next. Ahead of her victory, the 21-year-old Chinese defeated Australian...
tennismajors.com
WTA Hobart International: Sixth seed Pera to meet Siegemund in second round
No 6 seed Bernarda Pera reached the second round of the WTA Hobart International with a win over American Madison Brengle 6-4, 6-4 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Pera, ranked No 44, will play German Laura Siegemund in the second round. Hobart WTA 250, other first-round results (Domain...
tennismajors.com
Auckland Open: Brooksby advances to quarter-finals as Schwartzman retires
American Jenson Brooksby reached the quarter-finals of the Auckland Open when Argentine Diego Schwartzman, the No 3 seed, retired on Wednesday at the ASB Tennis Centre. Brooksby, ranked No 48, led 6-1, 0-0 when Schwartzman, ranked No 25 in the world, pulled out due to injury. 👀@brooksby_jenson takes the opener...
tennismajors.com
WTA Hobart International: Kalinina sets up Kenin clash in quarter-finals
Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina, the No 5 seed, moved into the quarter-finals of the WTA Hobart International by winning against German Tatjana Maria 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Kalinina, ranked No 40, will face former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin for a spot in the...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Kwon moves into second round
Lucky loser SoonWoo Kwon defeated Czech qualifier Tomas Machac 6-4, 6-4 to move into the second round of the Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday night. Kwon, ranked No 84, will face second seed Pablo Carreno Busta next. Adelaide ATP250, other first-round results (Memorial Drive Tennis...
tennisuptodate.com
Which players are not playing 2023 Australian Open including Venus Williams, Osaka and Alcaraz
Several prominent names in the tennis world won't be playing at the Australian Open and we bring you a reminder of those players are. The first big event of every tennis year is the Australian Open. It's an event that starts pretty early in the tennis season and serves as a great way to build excitement for the new year. Every year a couple of big names miss the event and 2023 is no exception. The number one player on the ATP side of things, Carlos Alcaraz will miss the event.
tennismajors.com
WTA Hobart International: Pera wins, to meet Cocciaretto in quarters
American Bernarda Pera, the No 6 seed, edged out German Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Hobart International 1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Pera, ranked No 44, will face Elisabetta Cocciaretto next. After three hours on court Pera prevails 6-4...
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Haddad Maia beats Anisimova to reach quarters
Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No 11 seed, defeated American lucky loser Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the last eight of the WTA Adelaide International at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Haddad Maia, ranked No 15, will play the winner of the match between d...
tennismajors.com
WTA Adelaide International: Krejcikova sets up Kasatkina clash
Czech Barbora Krejcikova advanced to the round of 16 at the WTA Adelaide International by beating American lucky loser Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2, 7-6 (3) at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Tuesday. Krejcikova, a former Roland-Garros champion who is now ranked No 22, will play No 5 seed Daria Kasatkina...
tennismajors.com
Adelaide International 2: Kudermetova through to last 16 defeating Azarenka
Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the No 6 seed, advanced to the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 by edging out Belarusian wildcard Victoria Azarenka 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Tuesday. Kudermetova, ranked No 9, will face Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova next. Adelaide WTA 500, other...
tennismajors.com
15 years old, fifth-youngest qualifier; Brenda Fruhvirtova moves into Australian Open main draw
Czech teen Brenda Fruhvirtova has become the fifth-youngest player to qualify for the Australian Open women’ singles draw after a three-set win over Spain’s Jessica Bouzas Maneiro. Following up her wins over Daria Snigur and Natalija Kostic in the earlier rounds, the 15-year-old defeated Bouzas Maneiro 3-6, 7-6...
