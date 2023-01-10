ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

tennismajors.com

WTA Adelaide International 2: Bencic beats Kalinskaya to move into quarter-finals

Swiss Belinda Bencic, the No 8 seed, reached the quarter-finals of the WTA Adelaide International by beating Russian qualifier Anna Kalinskaya 6-3, 6-3 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Bencic, ranked No 13 and the reigning Olympic singles gold medallist, will play the winner of the match between...
tennismajors.com

WTA Hobart International: Mayar Sherif goes down to Parrizas Diaz in first round

Spanish qualifier Nuria Parrizas Diaz moved into the second round of the WTA Hobart International by winning against Egyptian Mayar Sherif 2-6, 6-2, 6-1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Parrizas Diaz, ranked No 70, will face Kazakh Yulia Putintseva, the No 8 seed, next. Hobart WTA 250, other...
tennismajors.com

Hobart International 1: Cocciaretto moves into semi-finals, defeating seed No6 Pera

Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto edged out American Bernarda Pera, the No 6 seed, 5-7, 7-6 (8), 6-4 to reach the semi-finals of the Hobart International 1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Thursday. Cocciaretto, ranked No 67, will play the winner of the match between Ukrainian Anhelina Kalinina, the No 5...
tennismajors.com

Adelaide International 2: Siniakova makes last 16 after Potapova’s retirement

Czech qualifier Katerina Siniakova advanced to the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 when Russian lucky loser Anastasia Potapova retired on Tuesday at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park. Siniakova, ranked No 49, led 6-1, 1-0 when Potapova, ranked No 43, pulled out on Tuesday night at the Memorial Drive...
tennisuptodate.com

Shapovalov turns coach as he helps girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund in qualifying win at Australian Open

Denis Shapovalov put on his coaching cape to help girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund secure a big win as she looks to qualify for the Australian Open. Both Shapovalov and his girlfriend Mirjam Bjorklund play tennis but her career is not going as well as his. The Swedish player is slowly improving though with Shapovalov supporting her every step of the way. It was a comfortable win in straight sets for Bjorklund and Shapovalov was on the sidelines coaching her through the victory.
tennismajors.com

WTA Hobart International: Blinkova wins, gets top seed Bouzkova next

Russian qualifier Anna Blinkova reached the second round of the WTA Hobart International by beating Italian Lucia Bronzetti 6-4, 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Blinkova, ranked No 73, will face Czech Marie Bouzkova, the top seed, next. Hobart WTA 250, other first-round results (Domain Tennis Centre, hard,...
tennismajors.com

Hobart International 1: Second seed Mertens eliminated by Zanevska

Qualifier Maryna Zanevska moved into the second round of the Hobart International 1 by winning against second seed Elise Mertens 6-4, 6-4 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Tuesday night. Zanevska, ranked No 81, will play American wildcard Sofia Kenin next. Hobart WTA 250, other first-round results (Domain Tennis Centre,...
tennismajors.com

WTA Hobart International: Third seed Cornet upset by Italy’s Cocciaretto

Italian Elisabetta Cocciaretto reached the second round of the WTA Hobart International with an upset win over Frenchwoman Alize Cornet, the No 3 seed, 6-4, 6-2 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Cocciaretto, ranked No 64, will play her countrywoman Jasmine Paolini next. Hobart WTA 250, other first-round results...
tennismajors.com

Hobart International 1: Wang makes quarter-finals

Chinese lucky loser Xinyu Wang reached the quarter-finals of the Hobart International 1 by winning against Belgian Alison Van Uytvanck 7-5, 4-6, 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Wang, ranked No 89, will face American qualifier Lauren Davis next. Ahead of her victory, the 21-year-old Chinese defeated Australian...
tennismajors.com

WTA Hobart International: Sixth seed Pera to meet Siegemund in second round

No 6 seed Bernarda Pera reached the second round of the WTA Hobart International with a win over American Madison Brengle 6-4, 6-4 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Tuesday. Pera, ranked No 44, will play German Laura Siegemund in the second round. Hobart WTA 250, other first-round results (Domain...
tennismajors.com

Auckland Open: Brooksby advances to quarter-finals as Schwartzman retires

American Jenson Brooksby reached the quarter-finals of the Auckland Open when Argentine Diego Schwartzman, the No 3 seed, retired on Wednesday at the ASB Tennis Centre. Brooksby, ranked No 48, led 6-1, 0-0 when Schwartzman, ranked No 25 in the world, pulled out due to injury. 👀@brooksby_jenson takes the opener...
tennismajors.com

WTA Hobart International: Kalinina sets up Kenin clash in quarter-finals

Ukraine’s Anhelina Kalinina, the No 5 seed, moved into the quarter-finals of the WTA Hobart International by winning against German Tatjana Maria 4-6, 6-3, 6-3 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Kalinina, ranked No 40, will face former Australian Open champion Sofia Kenin for a spot in the...
tennismajors.com

Adelaide International 2: Kwon moves into second round

Lucky loser SoonWoo Kwon defeated Czech qualifier Tomas Machac 6-4, 6-4 to move into the second round of the Adelaide International 2 at Memorial Drive Tennis Centre on Tuesday night. Kwon, ranked No 84, will face second seed Pablo Carreno Busta next. Adelaide ATP250, other first-round results (Memorial Drive Tennis...
tennisuptodate.com

Which players are not playing 2023 Australian Open including Venus Williams, Osaka and Alcaraz

Several prominent names in the tennis world won't be playing at the Australian Open and we bring you a reminder of those players are. The first big event of every tennis year is the Australian Open. It's an event that starts pretty early in the tennis season and serves as a great way to build excitement for the new year. Every year a couple of big names miss the event and 2023 is no exception. The number one player on the ATP side of things, Carlos Alcaraz will miss the event.
tennismajors.com

WTA Hobart International: Pera wins, to meet Cocciaretto in quarters

American Bernarda Pera, the No 6 seed, edged out German Laura Siegemund 6-4, 6-7 (3), 6-4 to advance to the quarter-finals of the Hobart International 1 at the Domain Tennis Centre on Wednesday. Pera, ranked No 44, will face Elisabetta Cocciaretto next. After three hours on court Pera prevails 6-4...
tennismajors.com

WTA Adelaide International: Haddad Maia beats Anisimova to reach quarters

Brazil’s Beatriz Haddad Maia, the No 11 seed, defeated American lucky loser Amanda Anisimova 6-4, 7-5 to advance to the last eight of the WTA Adelaide International at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Wednesday. Haddad Maia, ranked No 15, will play the winner of the match between d...
tennismajors.com

WTA Adelaide International: Krejcikova sets up Kasatkina clash

Czech Barbora Krejcikova advanced to the round of 16 at the WTA Adelaide International by beating American lucky loser Alison Riske-Amritraj 6-2, 7-6 (3) at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Tuesday. Krejcikova, a former Roland-Garros champion who is now ranked No 22, will play No 5 seed Daria Kasatkina...
tennismajors.com

Adelaide International 2: Kudermetova through to last 16 defeating Azarenka

Russian Veronika Kudermetova, the No 6 seed, advanced to the last 16 of the Adelaide International 2 by edging out Belarusian wildcard Victoria Azarenka 2-6, 7-6 (4), 6-4 at the Memorial Drive Tennis Park on Tuesday. Kudermetova, ranked No 9, will face Russian Ekaterina Alexandrova next. Adelaide WTA 500, other...

