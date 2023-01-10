Read full article on original website
Related
KBTX.com
No. 18 Consol boys’ basketball runs past Lake Creek 71-53
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The 18th state-ranked A&M Consolidated boys’ basketball team beat Lake Creek 71-53 at Tiger Gym Friday night. After taking a 38-25 halftime lead, the Tigers cruised in the second half outscoring the Lions 15-9 in the fourth quarter to finish the game. Justin Gooden...
Girls Basketball Notebook: Winnsboro's Faith Acker takes weekly honor
Winnsboro’s Faith Acker has been named the Tyler Morning Telegraph Girls Basketball Player of the Week for games played Jan. 2-7. Acker averaged 25.5 points, 15.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 4.0 blocks per game in wins over Palestine and Mineola.
Comments / 0