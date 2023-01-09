ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants ‘confident’ they’ll make New York proud against Vikings: ‘Been a while’

MINNEAPOLIS — The bus to Newark Airport was scheduled to leave 1925 Giants Drive at 12:40 p.m. Saturday, and on it were the men hellbent on bringing honor to those who came before them and making New York proud again. “We’re gonna try our very, very best to do that,” Darius Slayton told The Post, “and I’m confident that we will.”  The Big Blue charter to Minneapolis took off filled with defiant dreamers who believe they will beat the Vikings in Sunday’s wild-card playoff game and continue along the Road to Super Bowl 2023.  They are the ones who have dragged the franchise...
3PAC’s Reaction to Dana White’s Press Conference. Plus, a 2023 Preview!

Before diving into a comprehensive preview of the year to come in MMA, Ariel Helwani, Petesy Carroll, and Chuck Mindenhall take to Spotify Live to give their thoughts on Dana White’s press conference yesterday. The guys dissect what he said, how the UFC will treat fighters who commit similar offenses in the future, the media’s botched coverage of this case, and the future of Power Slap League. Then, the guys bring in the good vibes to preview 2023, covering categories like:
Tales From the Couch: Jazz, Raptors, Heat, and Magic. Plus Betting on Healthy Contenders, Either-Or on Mobley, and Best Fits for Wembanyama With Kevin O’Connor

It’s NBA Tales From the Couch! Ryen hits on Hornets-Raptors, Thunder-Heat, Cavaliers-Jazz, Suns-Warriors, and Trail Blazers–Magic (0:40). Then Ryen is joined by The Ringer’s Kevin O’Connor to discuss which (healthy) NBA roster gives them the best shot at a title, LaMelo Ball’s development, whether Evan Mobley can be a no. 1 player on a team, adjusting Scottie Barnes’s ceiling, Jalen Green, best fits for Victor Wembanyama in 2023-24, and more (22:53). Finally Ryen answers some listener-submitted Life Advice questions (1:06:39).
The State of the Red Sox and Patriots With Bill Simmons and Kevin Hench

Bill Simmons and Kevin Hench join Brian to vent about the recent troubles befalling the Red Sox, including the news that Trevor Story will miss most—if not all—of the 2023 season, the terrible return on investment in the Mookie Betts trade, and Chris Sale’s albatross of a contract, and to debate whether or not Chaim Bloom is the worst GM in recent Sox history (0:30). Then they turn their attention to Patriots woes since Brady’s departure, how their strengths in special teams and situational football have turned into weaknesses, Mac’s future with the team, friction between Kraft and Belichick, and more (29:40).
