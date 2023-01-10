ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Sporting News

Why isn't John McEnroe at the Australian Open? Full commentary team revealed

Channel 9 has recently revealed their commentary team for the upcoming 2023 Australian Open, with regular American John McEnroe excluded from the line-up. It has been reported that McEnroe won't be venturing down to Australia for the opening Grand Slam of the tennis season. ESPN opted not to send the...
Yardbarker

Rafael Nadal has a ‘big chance to win the Australian Open’, says tennis legend

Seven-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1 Mats Wilander thinks Rafael Nadal has a good shot at a third Australian Open title, providing he arrives at the tournament healthy. Nadal is the Australian Open defending champion after coming back from two sets down against Daniil Medevdev to clinch...
thesource.com

Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy & Shares Ultrasound Photos

Congratulations are in order for Naomi Osaka, who recently took to social media to announce her pregnancy. The 25-year-old has been praised as one of the best tennis players in the world, with four Grand Slam championships under her belt. Osaka took to both Twitter and Instagram early Wednesday morning...
Yardbarker

"Rafael Nadal will unfortunately retire at Roland Garros" - reveals Alexander Zverev

After Roger Federer and Serena Williams retired from professional tennis, many started talking also about other pros that may retire soon. Some of those are Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Marin Cilic, and also Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard was asked about his retirement numerous times, but he always said it was not time to talk about it yet. However, according to his colleague from the ATP Tour, the end may be nearing.
Reuters

Tennis-Naomi Osaka announces she is expecting her first child

Jan 11 (Reuters) - Four times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said on Wednesday that she is expecting her first child, days after withdrawing from the Australian Open. The 25-year-old said this week that she was pulling out of the year's first Grand Slam after not competing on the WTA Tour since the Pan Pacific Open in September.
The Associated Press

Coco Gauff and Baker Tilly: Game, Set, Match

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Leading advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) announces tennis star Coco Gauff as its new brand ambassador. Heading into next week’s 2023 Australian Open, Coco has a commanding start to the season having just won her third career WTA singles title at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005101/en/ Coco Gauff wins at ASB classic in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: ASB Classic // Dom Thomas
tennisuptodate.com

Pat Cash takes aim at Tennis Australia and Nick Kyrgios for charging for Djokovic practice match: "They've bent over backwards to help Nick to get some matches"

Pat Cash was not impressed by Tennis Australia staging a series of practice matches as he was talking about the practice match between Djokovic and Kyrgios. The former player doesn't see the point of stagging all of that and then charging for it as if it was a real competition. The match between Djokovic and Kyrgios is in doubt because the Serbian did not finish his practice match against Medvedev earlier today. Speaking to the media Cash criticized all of it:
Bustle

Matteo Berrettini & Ajla Tomljanovic Split Shortly After Filming Break Point

When No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic was barred from participating in the 2022 Australian Open, Italy’s rising tennis star Matteo Berrettini had an opportunity to take the top spot. Filmed throughout the January 2022 Grand Slam tournament, Netflix’s Break Point highlights the pressure put on him and his then-girlfriend, fellow tennis pro, Ajla Tomljanović, who was also competing for Australia. “We obviously understand each other, especially in a sport that’s so tough,” Berrettini explained in the Netflix docuseries. “You don’t have your family, your friends around you. I think it’s so important.”
tennisuptodate.com

Wawrinka argues fans should be given freedom to express themselves amid Djokovic boo ban: "That's tennis, that's sport"

Stan Wawrinka is not a fan of the comments made by Australian Open chief Craig Tiley who warned fans against heckling Djokovic as they will be kicked out. Craig Tiley warned fans against heckling Djokovic or any other players at the Australian Open explaining that they will be kicked out. The event is determined to stage a safe environment for players to able to play but Wawrinka is not a fan of that. He believes fans should be given the freedom to express themselves:
Yardbarker

Rafael Nadal can lose his first R1 Grand Slam match since 2016

With the 2023 Australian Open approaching, Rafael Nadal, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, may be facing an early exit at the event. The Spaniard, who has been one of the most dominant players at Grand Slams for years, has drawn one of the highest non-seeded players in the first round, British youngster Jack Draper. While Nadal is usually a very tough opponent at Grand Slams, his recent form suggests that this may be different in 2023.
tennisuptodate.com

Djokovic opens up on leaving family behind to go to tennis tournaments: "I cry every time I leave"

Novak Djokovic finds it hard to leave family behind every time he goes to an event admitting that it brings him to tears because he tends to live life in the moment. Djokovic is away from the family once more as he chases history in Melbourne trying to win his 10th Australian Open. The Serbian opened up to Tennis Majors explaining how it's tough for him to leave his family behind:

