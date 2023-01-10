Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Why isn't John McEnroe at the Australian Open? Full commentary team revealed
Channel 9 has recently revealed their commentary team for the upcoming 2023 Australian Open, with regular American John McEnroe excluded from the line-up. It has been reported that McEnroe won't be venturing down to Australia for the opening Grand Slam of the tennis season. ESPN opted not to send the...
Sporting News
Novak Djokovic injury updates: Serbian in doubt for Australian Open, Nick Kyrgios practice match
Novak Djokovic is in doubt for the Australian Open after being forced to withdraw with injury from a practice match at Melbourne Park on Wednesday. The world No.5 quit the exhibition contest against Daniil Medvedev after one set because of an apparent left hamstring issue. The Sporting News has all...
Fears for Novak Djokovic's Australian Open campaign as he's forced to leave the court with injury
Novak Djokovic's hamstring injury scare continues to hover over his Australian Open tilt after he required treatment on his left leg throughout an exhibition practice match against Daniil Medvedev.
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal has a ‘big chance to win the Australian Open’, says tennis legend
Seven-time Grand Slam champion and former world No. 1 Mats Wilander thinks Rafael Nadal has a good shot at a third Australian Open title, providing he arrives at the tournament healthy. Nadal is the Australian Open defending champion after coming back from two sets down against Daniil Medevdev to clinch...
thesource.com
Naomi Osaka Announces Pregnancy & Shares Ultrasound Photos
Congratulations are in order for Naomi Osaka, who recently took to social media to announce her pregnancy. The 25-year-old has been praised as one of the best tennis players in the world, with four Grand Slam championships under her belt. Osaka took to both Twitter and Instagram early Wednesday morning...
Australian Open draw: Rafael Nadal begins title defense with tough test in opening round
Defending champion Rafael Nadal will face English youngster Jack Draper in the opening round of the Australian Open in a bid to retain his 2022 crown and extend his grand slam tally.
Yardbarker
"Rafael Nadal will unfortunately retire at Roland Garros" - reveals Alexander Zverev
After Roger Federer and Serena Williams retired from professional tennis, many started talking also about other pros that may retire soon. Some of those are Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Marin Cilic, and also Rafael Nadal. The Spaniard was asked about his retirement numerous times, but he always said it was not time to talk about it yet. However, according to his colleague from the ATP Tour, the end may be nearing.
Novak Djokovic is accused of playing mind games with Australian Open title rival Nick Kyrgios
Aussie tennis legend Todd Woodbridge has accused Novak Djokovic of playing mind games with Nick Kyrgios after the Serb superstar snubbed the Aussie's chances at the Australian Open.
Tennis-Naomi Osaka announces she is expecting her first child
Jan 11 (Reuters) - Four times Grand Slam champion Naomi Osaka said on Wednesday that she is expecting her first child, days after withdrawing from the Australian Open. The 25-year-old said this week that she was pulling out of the year's first Grand Slam after not competing on the WTA Tour since the Pan Pacific Open in September.
Coco Gauff and Baker Tilly: Game, Set, Match
CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Leading advisory CPA firm Baker Tilly US, LLP (Baker Tilly) announces tennis star Coco Gauff as its new brand ambassador. Heading into next week’s 2023 Australian Open, Coco has a commanding start to the season having just won her third career WTA singles title at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230112005101/en/ Coco Gauff wins at ASB classic in Auckland, New Zealand. Photo: ASB Classic // Dom Thomas
tennisuptodate.com
Pat Cash takes aim at Tennis Australia and Nick Kyrgios for charging for Djokovic practice match: "They've bent over backwards to help Nick to get some matches"
Pat Cash was not impressed by Tennis Australia staging a series of practice matches as he was talking about the practice match between Djokovic and Kyrgios. The former player doesn't see the point of stagging all of that and then charging for it as if it was a real competition. The match between Djokovic and Kyrgios is in doubt because the Serbian did not finish his practice match against Medvedev earlier today. Speaking to the media Cash criticized all of it:
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open ATP Draw confirmed including Nadal-Draper, Murray-Berrettini and return of Djokovic
The ATP Draw has been confirmed ahead of the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January in Melbourne. Rafael Nadal is defending champion and after a dismal start to his 2023 campaign has been handed one of the toughest assignments as he will face rising Brit, Jack Draper.
tennisuptodate.com
2023 Australian Open WTA Draw confirmed including Swiatek, Jabeur, Pegula, Raducanu, Fernandez, Gauff
The draw is officially confirmed for the 2023 Australian Open on the WTA side of the draw which will take place between 16 and 29 January. Emma Raducanu could face Coco Gauff in the second round in Melbourne if she can get past Tamara Korpatsch in one of the main eye catching draws.
Ash Barty and husband Garry Kissick expecting their first child together
Ash Barty and husband Garry Kissick are expecting their first child together.
Sporting News
Where is Ash Barty? Why reigning Australian Open champion isn't playing at Melbourne Park in 2023
Ash Barty completed a fairytale triumph at the 2022 Australian Open as she won the women's singles title on home soil. The then world No.1 was in unstoppable form and looked poised to dominate for years to come before dropping a huge bombshell just weeks later. Barty decided to retire...
Bustle
Matteo Berrettini & Ajla Tomljanovic Split Shortly After Filming Break Point
When No. 1 seed Novak Djokovic was barred from participating in the 2022 Australian Open, Italy’s rising tennis star Matteo Berrettini had an opportunity to take the top spot. Filmed throughout the January 2022 Grand Slam tournament, Netflix’s Break Point highlights the pressure put on him and his then-girlfriend, fellow tennis pro, Ajla Tomljanović, who was also competing for Australia. “We obviously understand each other, especially in a sport that’s so tough,” Berrettini explained in the Netflix docuseries. “You don’t have your family, your friends around you. I think it’s so important.”
tennisuptodate.com
Wawrinka argues fans should be given freedom to express themselves amid Djokovic boo ban: "That's tennis, that's sport"
Stan Wawrinka is not a fan of the comments made by Australian Open chief Craig Tiley who warned fans against heckling Djokovic as they will be kicked out. Craig Tiley warned fans against heckling Djokovic or any other players at the Australian Open explaining that they will be kicked out. The event is determined to stage a safe environment for players to able to play but Wawrinka is not a fan of that. He believes fans should be given the freedom to express themselves:
Yardbarker
Rafael Nadal can lose his first R1 Grand Slam match since 2016
With the 2023 Australian Open approaching, Rafael Nadal, one of the greatest tennis players of all time, may be facing an early exit at the event. The Spaniard, who has been one of the most dominant players at Grand Slams for years, has drawn one of the highest non-seeded players in the first round, British youngster Jack Draper. While Nadal is usually a very tough opponent at Grand Slams, his recent form suggests that this may be different in 2023.
tennisuptodate.com
Djokovic opens up on leaving family behind to go to tennis tournaments: "I cry every time I leave"
Novak Djokovic finds it hard to leave family behind every time he goes to an event admitting that it brings him to tears because he tends to live life in the moment. Djokovic is away from the family once more as he chases history in Melbourne trying to win his 10th Australian Open. The Serbian opened up to Tennis Majors explaining how it's tough for him to leave his family behind:
tennisuptodate.com
Video: Nick Kyrgios hits the practice courts in Melbourne, allaying fears of him missing out on the Australian Open due to injury
Australia's Nick Kyrgios recently hit the practice nets for the first time since withdrawing from the United Cup due to an injury. The Australian ended 2022 by opting out of the inaugural United Cup due to injury concerns. At the time of withdrawal, the Australian stated that he decided to...
