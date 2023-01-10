On her 17th anniversary as President and CEO of the Southwestern Michigan Urban League, Kyra Wallace announced that she will be leaving this role in April. Wallace says she is making her departure public now because “I don’t have the type of job where I can give a two-week notice and leave. When you’re going through great succession planning, you want to make sure you give people time to process change, especially when you work in a community. It’s not necessarily fear of change but of sudden change. By being methodical about this move, I could eliminate any anxiety surrounding the change.”

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO