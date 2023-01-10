Read full article on original website
Related
secondwavemedia.com
Here's how a collaboration in Southwest Michigan helped older adults avoid hospitalization for COVID
This article is part of State of Health, a series about how Michigan communities are rising to address health challenges. It is made possible with funding from the Michigan Health Endowment Fund. As primary caregiver for her husband, Alan*, Arlene* has her hands full. When the COVID-19 pandemic began, one...
secondwavemedia.com
MMDC’s Regional Talent Innovation Program funds $750,000 in free trainings across mid Michigan
What’s happening: Middle Michigan Development Corporation (MMDC) launched the Regional Talent Innovation Program (RTI) in 2022 to provide training for over 200 people who live and/or work in eight counties throughout mid Michigan, including Arenac, Bay, Clare, Gladwin, Gratiot, Isabella, Midland, and Saginaw counties. The program is funded through a combination of grant funds – culminating in nearly $750,000 – from CARES, Federal, and Michigan Strategic Fund dollars.
secondwavemedia.com
New partnership results in grants for 6 Michigan dairy businesses; next round opens in February
What’s happening: It was September 2022 when the Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD) announced that Michigan was joining the Dairy Business Innovation Alliance (DBIA). That partnership is already producing results, as MDARD recently announced that six Michigan dairy businesses have been awarded Dairy Business Builder Grants at the start of this new year.
secondwavemedia.com
Study considers new improvements for Washtenaw Avenue in Ypsi, Ypsi Township, Pittsfield Township
Improvements targeted for a segment of eastern Washtenaw Avenue could include new buffered bike lanes and more consistent sidewalks, as well as converting adjacent streets from one- to two-way. A Planning and Environmental Linkages (PEL) study kicked off in October and will run through this October. PEL studies are designed...
secondwavemedia.com
Holland history: Getting around town
Editor’s note: This is the first in a 10-part series weekly on the history of the Holland area. Holland has a rich history, and much of it has been driven (pun intended) by how we get around. Unlike the layout of communities in the Netherlands, which tend to be...
secondwavemedia.com
Kyra Wallace to leave the Southwestern Michigan Urban League In April
On her 17th anniversary as President and CEO of the Southwestern Michigan Urban League, Kyra Wallace announced that she will be leaving this role in April. Wallace says she is making her departure public now because “I don’t have the type of job where I can give a two-week notice and leave. When you’re going through great succession planning, you want to make sure you give people time to process change, especially when you work in a community. It’s not necessarily fear of change but of sudden change. By being methodical about this move, I could eliminate any anxiety surrounding the change.”
secondwavemedia.com
U.P. artist residencies seek potential talent
What's happening: Three attractive artist residency programs in the U.P. are looking for applicants. Artists of various media may apply for one of eight two-week residencies in downtown Mackinac Island or a multiple-week stay in the Porcupine Mountains. A teen artist residency is also available on Isle Royale. What is...
secondwavemedia.com
Something to toot about: Kalamazoo has its own Mastodon server
Mastodon? Is this the alternative to Twitter we've heard about, where users "toot" instead of tweet?. We could jump into a description of Mastodon as an open-source decentralized social media platform of independent servers working as a federated "fediverse" network of..... and we can practically hear our readers zoning out.
Comments / 0