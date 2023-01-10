Read full article on original website
NHL
Bruins Recall Joona Koppanen; Assign Chris Wagner
BOSTON - Boston Bruins General Manager Don Sweeney announced today, January 11, that the team has recalled forward Joona Koppanen and assigned forward Chris Wagner to Providence. Koppanen, 24, has played in 34 games for the Providence Bruins this season, scoring five goals and 14 assists for 19 points. The...
FOX Sports
Sabres host the Jets after Tuch's 2-goal game
Winnipeg Jets (26-14-1, second in the Central Division) vs. Buffalo Sabres (20-17-2, fourth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Buffalo Sabres host the Winnipeg Jets after Alex Tuch scored two goals in the Sabres' 4-3 loss to the Seattle Kraken. Buffalo has a 20-17-2 record overall and a 9-10-2...
NHL
Beniers sets Kraken record with 5-game goal streak in win against Sabres
BUFFALO -- Matty Beniers scored for the fifth straight game to set a Seattle Kraken record in a 4-3 win against the Buffalo Sabres at KeyBank Center on Tuesday. Beniers, Justin Schultz and Jordan Eberle each had a goal and an assist, and Andre Burakovsky had two assists for the Kraken (24-12-4), who have won six straight. Philipp Grubauer made 32 saves for his first win since Dec. 18.
NHL
Konecny has hat trick, runs point streak to 10, Flyers defeat Capitals
PHILADELPHIA -- Travis Konecny had a hat trick and extended his point streak to 10 games for the Philadelphia Flyers in a 5-3 win against the Washington Capitals at Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday. Konecny has 20 points (12 goals, eight assists) during his streak, the longest active streak in...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers vs. Capitals
In the front end of a home-and-home set, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (16-18-7) will host Peter Laviolette's Washington Capitals (23-14-6) at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with...
NHL
Sabres recall Luukkonen from Amerks
The Buffalo Sabres have recalled goaltender Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen from the Rochester Americans, the team announced Thursday morning. Rookie forward Jack Quinn has been loaned to Rochester in a corresponding move. In 13 games this season, Luukkonen is 9-3-1 with an .894 save percentage and a 3.49 goals-against average. He's won...
NHL
Andersen could return for Hurricanes against Blue Jackets on Thursday
RALEIGH, N.C. -- Frederik Andersen could return when the Carolina Hurricanes play at the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday (7 p.m. ET; BSSO, BSOH, ESPN+, SN NOW). The 33-year-old goalie, who has missed the past 29 games with a lower-body injury sustained in November, was removed from injured reserve and had a full practice Wednesday. He traveled with the Hurricanes to Columbus.
NHL
POSTGAME 5: TK Gets Hatty as Flyers Down Caps, 5-3
In the front end of a home-and-home set, the Philadelphia Flyers began the statistical second half of the 2022-23 season with a 5-3 win against the Washington Capitals at the Wells Fargo Center on Wednesday evening. January 12, 2023. In the front end of a home-and-home set, the Philadelphia Flyers...
NHL
Mailbag: Stanley Cup window open for Maple Leafs, Jets; Pastrnak contract
Here is the Jan. 11 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Which Canadian team is closest to raising the Stanley Cup? We have seen the Maple Leafs falter every year, the Canadiens make it to the Final and the Oilers struggle to get over the hump in the playoffs. Can you rank all seven teams from closest to furthest away? -- @theashcity.
NHL
Tkachuk scores twice, Panthers recover for win against Avalanche
DENVER -- Matthew Tkachuk broke a tie with 3:30 left in the third period, and the Florida Panthers recovered for a 5-4 win against the Colorado Avalanche at Ball Arena on Tuesday. Tkachuk was credited with a power-play goal when Colorado defenseman Cale Makar cleared his rebound through the crease...
NHL
Oettinger, Stars edge Islanders in shootout
ELMONT, N.Y. -- Jake Oettinger made 27 saves and stopped all three shots he faced in the shootout for the Dallas Stars in a 2-1 win against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena on Tuesday. Jason Robertson scored and had the only goal in the shootout for the Stars...
NHL
Gallagher out at least 6 weeks for Canadiens with lower-body injury
Forward was sidelined for 13 games before returning Dec. 29, has missed past 3. Brendan Gallagher is out at least six weeks for the Montreal Canadiens with a lower-body injury. The 30-year-old forward has missed the past three games. The same injury sidelined him for 13 games before he returned...
NHL
FLAMES FALL TO BLUES
ST. LOUIS - With the way they were playing, it was impossible to fathom it turning out this way. But after losing a 3-1 lead with goals 28 seconds apart - and after earning that two-goal advantage with a rock-solid opening 40 minutes - the snowball effect firmly took charge.
NHL
Making the Kase: TK's NHL All Star Bid
Travis Konecny didn't need to give you three more reasons to vote him to the NHL All-Star Weekend, but he did on Wednesday night anyway. Travis Konecny didn't need to give you three more reasons to vote him to the NHL All-Star Weekend, but he did on Wednesday night anyway. Consider it a wink, a nudge. And another part of a season that the Flyers thought Konecny might have had in him, maybe weren't sure, but are certainly extremely glad to see happening.
NHL
5 THINGS - FLAMES @ BLUES
FLAMES (19-14-8) @ BLUES (20-18-3) 6 p.m. MT | TV: Sportsnet West | RADIO: Sportsnet 960 The FAN. Purchase your online 50/50 tickets for a chance at some big cash!. Points - Elias Lindholm (37) Goals - Nazem Kadri (16) Blues:. Points - Jordan Kyrou (38) Goals - Jordan Kyrou...
NHL
SAY WHAT - 'THEY MADE US PAY'
Was was talked about following a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blues. "It obviously sucks. That's not the way we wanted to end the game. To be quite honest, I thought we played a pretty solid road game. Had a lapse of five minutes and the good players don't need many chances to score and they made us pay. Got to learn from it."
NHL
Postgame Report | Sabres blanked by Flyers on home ice
Buffalo hosts Seattle on Tuesday to wrap up back-to-back set. The Buffalo Sabres were unable to get any pucks past Flyers goaltender Samuel Ersson and fell to Philadelphia 4-0 on Monday at KeyBank Center. Sabres coach Don Granato thought that the team looked drained following an emotional week last week...
NHL
'Its next man up' for the Stars on a two-game road trip to New York
With Hintz out for an upper-body injury and Gurianov back, the team adapts to lineup changes. The Stars have been the healthiest team in hockey this season, so missing Roope Hintz (who is out with an upper body injury) could be a bit of a challenge. Because the team has...
NHL
NHL Morning Skate for January 11
* Moritz Seider, Evgeni Malkin and Nikita Kucherov each posted four-point performances to propel their respective clubs to victories. * The Penguins erased a three-goal deficit in the first period and the Avalanche nearly completed a three-goal, third-period comeback Tuesday as the League maintained one of its highest rates of multi-goal comeback wins ever at this stage of a season.
NHL
Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Jets
Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen was back on the ice with the Sabres on Thursday morning following a 24-hour bout with an illness and will start in goal tonight against the Winnipeg Jets. Luukkonen had been slated to start Tuesday against Seattle but fell ill that morning. "Food poisoning kind of thing," Luukkonen...
