Related
theapopkavoice.com
Applications open for 2023 Summer Youth Program through CareerSource Central Florida
Ring, Ring! The school bell marks the beginning of summer break for thousands of Central Florida high school students. Parents are under pressure to find activities to keep their children busy during the break and are in need of more ideas. This year, CareerSource Central Florida’s (CSCF) Summer Youth program is giving parents and students a head start by opening applications to the program in January!
musicfestnews.com
Rock the Universe – Florida’s Biggest Christian Music Festival – Returns for 25th Year
Rock the Universe – Florida’s Biggest Christian Music Festival – Returns for 25th Year. Some of the most iconic names in Christian rock will once again return to Central Florida to take part in Rock the Universe, this year celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic music festival. Thousands of music fans attending will converge upon Universal Orlando Resort to rejoice, ride, and rock at Florida’s biggest Christian music festival of the year, the annual Rock the Universe music festival set to take place Friday, January 27 & Saturday, January 28.
Lakeland Community Theatre is pleased to introduce you to our new Education Director Jordyn Jones
She moved back home to Lakeland, Florida in 2018 after living in Oklahoma City for four years, where she obtained her Master of Music in Musical Theatre Performance at the University of Central Oklahoma and taught voice lessons and acting classes at the reputable Dance Unlimited/Spotlight Acting Academy from 2016-2018.
Green comet lights up Lakeland sky
A local stargazer captured a recently-discovered comet lighting up the sky over Polk County last week. According to NASA, the comet, dubbed C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was first discovered in March 2022 by astronomers using used a powerful wide-field camera system who spotted it inside Jupiter’s orbit in the outer solar system.
What do you want to see in Munn Park?
The City of Lakeland will host a series of public forums to gain public input as we start the planning process to revitalize the Munn Park area. Consulting park planners want to hear from you on what active recreation uses the public would like to see in Munn Park. The...
Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market
Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market brings locals and visitors alike to the downtown area every Saturday. The Market is a stage for our talented local artisans and growers, selling fresh produce, plants and locally handcrafted items. Event Contact. (863) 683-2783. Sat, Jan 14, 2023. Add to Calendar. Additional Dates. Sat,...
Mysuncoast.com
Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
newsnationnow.com
Florida mom creates concierge service for college students
(NewsNation) — A Florida woman has turned being a second mom to college students into a full-fledged business. Rachelle Arnold started Daisy Bug Delivery around the University of Tampa as a way to send care packages, deliver groceries and even take students to appointments. Arnold said she has about...
A Central Florida novel
Local author, Lord P.S. Meehan, has published his first fictional novel which happens to be set in the Central Florida area. “MADNESS AND DECEIT” is 275 pages long, and is written for mature readers who appreciate dramatic works of Crime, Mystery, and Espionage. Private investigator, George Cooke, doesn’t...
Bay News 9
First-time home buyers urged to 'get ready'
TAMPA, Fla. — With a softening economy expected, potential home buyers are being encouraged to “get ready” for any economic forces that may help stabilize or drop home prices into a buyer's market. What You Need To Know. The Housing and Education Alliance helps people on how...
407area.com
Top 10 Must-Visit Restaurants in Orlando 2023
Orlando is well-known for its beautiful parks, which some may say are among the greatest in the world. But beyond these notable attractions, the city is full of real people who enjoy their nights out in various ways. From Epcot's offerings of drinks from around the world, to the trendy...
lazytrips.com
22 Best Road Trips From Orlando
There is no place like Orlando, Florida, one of the most exciting cities in America. On top of all its theme parks, sunny weather, and outdoor activities is its proximity to other top American destinations. You can reach some incredible destinations on a road trip from Orlando, like Ocala National...
Three Florida Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin revealed 2023's worst U.S. cities for these pests.
eastcoasttraveller.com
5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Central Florida
Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Central Florida?. Charley's Steak House is a staple of the Orlando restaurant scene. As one of the country's oldest steak houses, it has maintained a customer base for over thirty years. With a business casual atmosphere, you are sure to find something to suit your tastebuds. The restaurant is a great place to go for a night out on the town. There are many options for food and drink, but Charley's Steak House is renowned for its steaks and chops. They serve three-year-old USDA prime cuts. Plus, their wine list boasts a whopping 1000 wines worldwide. Aside from steaks, they also offer seafood, chicken, and other dishes that will have you return for more. You can even reserve a private dining room to feed your crew.
wild941.com
Here Are The Best Thrift Stores In Tampa
I use to go thrifting all the time, but now I think my obsession is back. There are some great thrift stores here in the Tampa Bay Area with awesome deals. Do you get excited when you find something unique for a good price? Well, you have came to the right article. According to Yelp, these are the 5 best thrift stores in Tampa! I have been to one of these locations, but plan on check out the rest.
Car shows come to Hamlin in Winter Garden, Florida
Classic Car Show announced for this weekend in Hamlin!Photo byCanva Pro. As the weather begins to get better and better, it lends itself to being outdoors. That means we are always looking for something to enjoy before summer brings the heat and humidity Florida is so well known for. This upcoming weekend of January 14th, 2023, right off of toll road 429 on the Independence exit will be the first ever Hamlin Cruise-In Classic Car show! The cruise-In will take place in the Hamlin area of Horizon West Town Center on the top deck of the parking garage between Cinépolis Movie Theater & Ford’s Garage. We have seen a lot of events popping up in Hamlin which are very well attended in the past year or so and we expect this one to be very similar, so get there early to make sure you get the parking spot in your preferred location.
The Laker/Lutz News
Efforts aim to prevent wildfires in Green Swamp
The Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFMD) is planning “prescribed fires” in the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve with the goal of preventing wildfires there, according to a news release from the district. Prescribed fires are those that are started in controlled settings to reduce the risk of wildfires...
WDW News Today
RCID Firefighters Support State Takeover of Reedy Creek Improvement District
Last week, Osceola County announced its plan for the future of Disney’s special Reedy Creek Improvement District, which will be dissolved on June 1. Now the district’s fire department has come out in support of the new plan backed by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Tim Stromsnes, communications director of...
Plans are in the works for a new monument in Veterans Park
Plans are in the works for a new monument in Veterans Park illuminating a lesser-known woman figure who played a key role in the 1776 Declaration of Independence. The ode to the American Revolution is a collaboration between the Daughters of the American Revolution, the Polk County Veterans Council, and Platform Art.
wfla.com
Tampa Based Murder Mysteries
Lawyer, a mom, and a writer Jen Murphy joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about how she followed her passion to write books during the pandemic and opened her own publishing company to help others do the same. Murphy talked about her two...
Lakeland Gazette
