Polk County, FL

theapopkavoice.com

Applications open for 2023 Summer Youth Program through CareerSource Central Florida

Ring, Ring! The school bell marks the beginning of summer break for thousands of Central Florida high school students. Parents are under pressure to find activities to keep their children busy during the break and are in need of more ideas. This year, CareerSource Central Florida’s (CSCF) Summer Youth program is giving parents and students a head start by opening applications to the program in January!
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
musicfestnews.com

Rock the Universe – Florida’s Biggest Christian Music Festival – Returns for 25th Year

Rock the Universe – Florida’s Biggest Christian Music Festival – Returns for 25th Year. Some of the most iconic names in Christian rock will once again return to Central Florida to take part in Rock the Universe, this year celebrating the 25th anniversary of the iconic music festival. Thousands of music fans attending will converge upon Universal Orlando Resort to rejoice, ride, and rock at Florida’s biggest Christian music festival of the year, the annual Rock the Universe music festival set to take place Friday, January 27 & Saturday, January 28.
ORLANDO, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Green comet lights up Lakeland sky

A local stargazer captured a recently-discovered comet lighting up the sky over Polk County last week. According to NASA, the comet, dubbed C/2022 E3 (ZTF), was first discovered in March 2022 by astronomers using used a powerful wide-field camera system who spotted it inside Jupiter’s orbit in the outer solar system.
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

What do you want to see in Munn Park?

The City of Lakeland will host a series of public forums to gain public input as we start the planning process to revitalize the Munn Park area. Consulting park planners want to hear from you on what active recreation uses the public would like to see in Munn Park. The...
LAKELAND, FL
Lakeland Gazette

Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market

Lakeland Downtown Farmers Curb Market brings locals and visitors alike to the downtown area every Saturday. The Market is a stage for our talented local artisans and growers, selling fresh produce, plants and locally handcrafted items. Event Contact. (863) 683-2783. Sat, Jan 14, 2023. Add to Calendar. Additional Dates. Sat,...
LAKELAND, FL
Mysuncoast.com

Manatee County School Board confirms that missing man is teacher

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - A man reported missing in Manatee County is a school employee, the Manatee County School District reports. Justin Darr, 39, has not been in contact with his family for several days and they are concerned. Justin’s home on Cottage Hill Ave, Bradenton was found unoccupied with his pets and car left behind.
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
newsnationnow.com

Florida mom creates concierge service for college students

(NewsNation) — A Florida woman has turned being a second mom to college students into a full-fledged business. Rachelle Arnold started Daisy Bug Delivery around the University of Tampa as a way to send care packages, deliver groceries and even take students to appointments. Arnold said she has about...
TAMPA, FL
Lakeland Gazette

A Central Florida novel

Local author, Lord P.S. Meehan, has published his first fictional novel which happens to be set in the Central Florida area. “MADNESS AND DECEIT” is 275 pages long, and is written for mature readers who appreciate dramatic works of Crime, Mystery, and Espionage. Private investigator, George Cooke, doesn’t...
OCOEE, FL
Bay News 9

First-time home buyers urged to 'get ready'

TAMPA, Fla. — With a softening economy expected, potential home buyers are being encouraged to “get ready” for any economic forces that may help stabilize or drop home prices into a buyer's market. What You Need To Know. The Housing and Education Alliance helps people on how...
TAMPA, FL
407area.com

Top 10 Must-Visit Restaurants in Orlando 2023

Orlando is well-known for its beautiful parks, which some may say are among the greatest in the world. But beyond these notable attractions, the city is full of real people who enjoy their nights out in various ways. From Epcot's offerings of drinks from around the world, to the trendy...
ORLANDO, FL
lazytrips.com

22 Best Road Trips From Orlando

There is no place like Orlando, Florida, one of the most exciting cities in America. On top of all its theme parks, sunny weather, and outdoor activities is its proximity to other top American destinations. You can reach some incredible destinations on a road trip from Orlando, like Ocala National...
ORLANDO, FL
eastcoasttraveller.com

5 Must-Try Steakhouses in Central Florida

Where Are The Best Steakhouses in Central Florida?. Charley's Steak House is a staple of the Orlando restaurant scene. As one of the country's oldest steak houses, it has maintained a customer base for over thirty years. With a business casual atmosphere, you are sure to find something to suit your tastebuds. The restaurant is a great place to go for a night out on the town. There are many options for food and drink, but Charley's Steak House is renowned for its steaks and chops. They serve three-year-old USDA prime cuts. Plus, their wine list boasts a whopping 1000 wines worldwide. Aside from steaks, they also offer seafood, chicken, and other dishes that will have you return for more. You can even reserve a private dining room to feed your crew.
ORLANDO, FL
wild941.com

Here Are The Best Thrift Stores In Tampa

I use to go thrifting all the time, but now I think my obsession is back. There are some great thrift stores here in the Tampa Bay Area with awesome deals. Do you get excited when you find something unique for a good price? Well, you have came to the right article. According to Yelp, these are the 5 best thrift stores in Tampa! I have been to one of these locations, but plan on check out the rest.
TAMPA, FL
Flour, Eggs and Yeast

Car shows come to Hamlin in Winter Garden, Florida

Classic Car Show announced for this weekend in Hamlin!Photo byCanva Pro. As the weather begins to get better and better, it lends itself to being outdoors. That means we are always looking for something to enjoy before summer brings the heat and humidity Florida is so well known for. This upcoming weekend of January 14th, 2023, right off of toll road 429 on the Independence exit will be the first ever Hamlin Cruise-In Classic Car show! The cruise-In will take place in the Hamlin area of Horizon West Town Center on the top deck of the parking garage between Cinépolis Movie Theater & Ford’s Garage. We have seen a lot of events popping up in Hamlin which are very well attended in the past year or so and we expect this one to be very similar, so get there early to make sure you get the parking spot in your preferred location.
WINTER GARDEN, FL
The Laker/Lutz News

Efforts aim to prevent wildfires in Green Swamp

The Southwest Florida Water Management District (SWFMD) is planning “prescribed fires” in the Green Swamp Wilderness Preserve with the goal of preventing wildfires there, according to a news release from the district. Prescribed fires are those that are started in controlled settings to reduce the risk of wildfires...
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
wfla.com

Tampa Based Murder Mysteries

Lawyer, a mom, and a writer Jen Murphy joined Gayle Guyardo the host of the global health and wellness show Bloom about how she followed her passion to write books during the pandemic and opened her own publishing company to help others do the same. Murphy talked about her two...
TAMPA, FL
