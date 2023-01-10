Read full article on original website
WUSA
'Bel-Air' Season 2: Saweetie to Appear, Brooklyn McLinn, Jazlyn Martin and Riele Downs to Guest Star
Bel-Air is coming back for its second season with some new faces! On Thursday, Peacock revealed that not only will rap star Saweetie make a cameo in the season premiere but three new actors have been cast in recurring roles. Saweetie will star as herself in her appearance during the...
WUSA
The 'Summer House' Season 7 Trailer Is Here!
Summer House is back for its seventh season, and fans will finally get answers about why one-time besties Lindsay Hubbard and Danielle Olivera are no longer "arroz con pollo." The ex-duo is joined by returning stars Carl Radke, Kyle Cooke, Amanda Batula, Paige DeSorbo, Ciara Miller and Mya Allen, plus newbies Samantha Feher, Chris Leoni and Gabby Prescod. Familiar faces from Winter House, Andrea Denver and Kory Keefer, will also pop up in guest appearances.
WUSA
Jennifer Hudson Bursts Into Song Announcing Her Daytime Talk Show's Season 2 Renewal
Daytime viewers just can't enough of Jennifer Hudson, so she's coming back for another round. On Wednesday, the EGOT winner announced that her daytime talk show, The Jennifer Hudson Show, has been renewed for season two!. "Yes it may be called The Jennifer Hudson Show...but it is so many people...
msn.com
Kanye West marries in private ceremony
Kanye West has got married again. The 'All Day' hitmaker - who split from Kim Kardashian in February 2021 after seven years of marriage - recently exchanged vows with Bianca Censori in a private ceremony, though it is not believed the union is legally binding as they haven't filed a marriage certificate, TMZ reports.
WUSA
Claire Danes Debuts Her Baby Bump, Discusses 'Not So Expected' Pregnancy at 2023 Golden Globes (Exclusive)
Claire Danes has officially debuted her baby bump on the 2023 Golden Globes red carpet. The Fleishman Is in Trouble star arrived at the star-studded ceremony outside The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday dressed to impress in a white lace gown, accented with a baby pink bow. Danes looked gorgeous with her signature blonde bob haircut as she smiled for photos on the red carpet.
WUSA
Cutest Couples at the 2023 Golden Globes: From Rihanna & A$AP Rocky to Jeremy Allen White & Addison Timlin
It was an A-list date night at the 2023 Golden Globe Awards! As the Hollywood Foreign Press Association's annual awards show returned to television, the stars used the occasion to have a glamorous night out together. Jessica Betts was on hand to support her wife, Niecy Nash, whose role in...
WUSA
Julianne Moore Recalls Being Told to 'Try to Look Prettier,' Talks Hollywood Beauty Standards
Julianne Moore is reflecting on Hollywood beauty standards and how it's impacted her in the past. The Oscar-winning star sat down for an interview with the UK's Sunday Times and explained how, despite her undeniably successful career, she's still faced her fair share of criticism and demeaning remarks about her appearance.
WUSA
Glen Powell Jokes His 'Top Gun' Cast Is 'Not Meant' for a Fancy Awards Show (Exclusive)
There's two things the Top Gun: Maverick crew knows how to do extremely well -- put together an action-packed thriller of a remake and party!. Glen Powell made that crystal clear Tuesday after arriving on the red carpet for the 2023 Golden Globes at the Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, telling ET's Nischelle Turner they're ready to tear it up. For starters, the 34-year-old actor warned viewers that looks are deceiving.
WUSA
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon Swap Lives in Romantic 'Your Place or Mine' Trailer
Ashton Kutcher and Reese Witherspoon are starring in a bicoastal rom-com! Netflix just released the trailer for Your Place or Mine, which shows longtime pals Debbie (Witherspoon) and Peter (Kutcher) switching lives for a season. Peter jets off to Los Angeles, California, to take care of Debbie's son, Jack (Wesley...
WUSA
'Grown-ish' Renewed for Season 6 Ahead of Midseason Premiere
Grown-ish fans. Not only is the series returning for the second half of its fifth season on Jan. 18, but the show has officially been renewed for season 6!. The news was announced on Wednesday during the 2023 Winter Television Critics Association Press Tour. The Emmy-nominated Black-ish spinoff was given...
WUSA
2023 Golden Globes: Best, Biggest and Most Memorable Moments of the Night!
Some of the biggest names in Hollywood came together for a celebration of cinema and television on Tuesday at the Beverly Hilton in Beverly Hills, California, at the 2023 Golden Globes. The night's host, Jerrod Carmichael, opened the night with a surprisingly frank and candid opening monologue that addressed the...
WUSA
Rihanna Laughs as Golden Globes Host Jerrod Carmichael Says 'Take All the Time You Want' With New Music
Golden Globes host Jerrod Carmichael saw Rihanna in the audience and decided to shoot his shot!. Following a commercial break during Tuesday's awards show, Carmichael risked angering every member of RiRi's fan "navy" when he sent a shout-out to the new mom and upcoming Super Bowl performer. "I'm gonna say...
WUSA
Viola Davis Looks Regal in Rain-Soaked Gown at 2023 Golden Globes
Viola Davis' wardrobe woes didn't damper her Golden Globes! The actress stepped out on Tuesday for the 80th annual awards show, and stunned in a royal blue gown. The headline-making floods in California meant Tuesday's Los Angeles ceremony was a rainy one, and the bottom of Davis' floor-length Jason Wu dress was soaked as a result.
WUSA
Angela Bassett Celebrates 'Spirit' of Chadwick Boseman While Accepting Best Supporting Golden Globe
Angela Bassett is now a two-time Golden Globe winner after taking home the award for Best Supporting Actress – Motion Picture on Tuesday night. During the 80th annual celebration, the 64-year-old actress was honored for her acclaimed performance as Ramonda in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever. In her acceptance speech, Bassett not only remarked on the monumental occasion, but reflected on the road she and her Black Panther cast took to this moment -- one which was marred with the tragic loss of Chadwick Boseman, who helmed the first film in the Marvel movie's franchise.
WUSA
'Yellowstone' Star Cole Hauser Says There Will Be at Least Two More Seasons (Exclusive)
While fans are champing at the bit for Yellowstone to return later this summer for the second half of season 5, they can indulge on this bit of exciting news -- there will be a season 6 and 7, according to Rip Wheeler himself, Cole Hauser. The 47-year-old actor shared...
WUSA
'The Good Doctor' Spinoff 'The Good Lawyer' to Star Felicity Huffman and Kennedy McMann
The Good Doctor is one step closer to getting its own spinoff. ABC has ordered a backdoor pilot for The Good Lawyer, which will air March 6 on the medical drama. Felicity Huffman and Nancy Drew's Kennedy McMann are set to star as the leads for the potential Good Lawyer series.
WUSA
Brad Pitt Wins Most Popular at 2023 Golden Globes: See the Shout-Outs and Pics
He might not have won a Golden Globe, but on Tuesday night, Brad Pitt was front row center at The Beverly Hilton Hotel. The 59-year-old Babylon star was by far the most popular star of the night, receiving multiple on-stage shout-outs from his former co-stars and admirers. Globe winner Austin...
WUSA
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky Make a Show-Stopping Appearance at the 2023 Golden Globes
Rihanna is shining bright like a diamond for her debut at the 2023 Golden Globes. As to be expected, the world-famous pop star did not miss a single sartorial note as she made an appearance at The Beverly Hilton on Tuesday night in a stunning black gown with voluminous sleeves. She held hands with her longtime love, A$AP Rocky, who looked handsome in a perfectly fitted suit. The couple did not walk the red carpet.
WUSA
Niecy Nash Reflects on Historic Golden Globe Nom and Being Told to 'Stay in My Lane' (Exclusive)
It's always a good time when Niecy Nash and Jessica Betts show up on the red carpet! Dressed to the nines in a bejeweled plus dress and a sleek black suit, the Rookie: Feds star and her wife made their grand arrival at the Beverly Hilton Hotel for the 80th annual Golden Globe Awards.
WUSA
Leah Remini Reacts to Jerrod Carmichael's Golden Globes Joke About Shelly Miscavige
Leah Remini is applauding Jerrod Carmichael's Golden Globes joke about Shelly Miscavige. During Tuesday night's 80th annual awards show, Carmichael made a quip about the Church of Scientology and Shelly, the wife of Scientology leader David Miscavige, who has been missing for 15 years, and has been a topic of discussion for Remini, as she continues her fight against the church.
