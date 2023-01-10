Read full article on original website
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado
Colorado is home to stunning natural wonders, not least of which is its healthy bear population. Over the years, hunters and wildlife officers have caught several impressive specimens. Read on to discover the largest bear ever caught in Colorado!. The Largest Bear Ever Caught in Colorado. The largest bears ever...
coloradosun.com
Drought has eased in Colorado, but experts brace for what the 2023 snow season holds in store
Recent increases in precipitation have brought much of Colorado out of drought and led to a solid start for winter snowpack in the mountains. Meteorologists are hopeful this could lead to a successful wet season, and even ease drought conditions this summer — but they aren’t making any calls just yet.
Are You Daring Enough to Drive Through Colorado’s Phantom Canyon?
Colorado's Phantom Canyon Road is considered to be one of the most scenic drives in the state, but the 30-mile route also has another reputation - it's known for being haunted by ghosts of the past. History as a Railroad. Constructed in 1894, the 30-mile-long canyon route first started out...
The Happiest Prisoner on Death Row Tells a Sad Tale from Colorado
The tragic case of Joe Arridy is one that lives in infamy for the state of Colorado and everyone involved. Once called, "the happiest man on death row," Arridy is believed to have been falsely accused and convicted of a brutal crime that resulted in his execution and a dark time for Colorado as a whole.
2 Colorado men killed in weekend avalanche
Two Colorado men were identified as those who died in an avalanche near Winter Park on Saturday.
Colorado resort soars past 200-inch mark during snowy start to season
According to the Steamboat Resort website, their destination has already surpassed 200-inches of snowfall during the 2022-2023 season, with a total of 230.5 inches of snowfall reported thus far, as of January 11. This report comes after 11.5 inches of snow were received in the last 48 hours and a snowy month of 108 inches in December.
You’ll Never Guess where this Listed Colorado Cabin Compound Is
A current real estate listing in Colorado is much more than just a single-family home. In fact, it's more of a compound with room for up to 11 small families. That being said, the 11-cabin compound is also located in a small town in Colorado which you'd never guess. Keep scrolling to learn more and take a virtual tour.
Bedrock Colorado is a Real Place and Was Featured in a ‘90s Movie
Colorado has a lot of small, old, and sometimes abandoned towns. However, did you know that there's a town named Bedrock in Colorado that was featured in a popular '90s movie? Let's take a look at the real-life town of Bedrock, Colorado. What is Bedrock Colorado?. Bedrock, Colorado is pretty...
This Colorado Tourist Hotspot Isn’t Actually Worth a Visit, Study Says
It's no secret that Colorado has a lot to offer to residents and visitors alike — a 2021 survey from YouGov even ranked the Centennial State as the second-best in the country. However, that doesn't mean Colorado doesn't have flaws. There are rumblings on the Internet that the Centennial...
Grand Junction Colorado Shares Our Favorite Celebrity Encounters
It's always fun to hear about celebrity encounters in Colorado. We have all had a couple of run-ins with famous people, and some of us were lucky enough to get a photo to document the occasion. We asked you which celebrities you have met and if you had any pictures...
Western Colorado Could See Gray Wolves In These Areas In 2023
Western Colorado could be seeing some new wildlife visitors in the new year. Gray Wolves are being re-introduced in Colorado, but exactly where those release points are is a bit of a mystery. According to the plan released by Colorado Parks and Wildlife, the agency could possibly release wolves in an oval area between Rifle, Aspen, Silverthorn, and Kremmling. Specific locations will not be revealed publicly, however, wildlife officials will meet with local landowners before releasing the wolves.
Four people dead in avalanches since Dec. 26
(COLORADO) — The Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC) reports a string of fatal accidents and continuing dangerous avalanche conditions this upcoming holiday weekend, and is urging people to heed avalanche danger warnings and stop the tragic trend. With more snow in the forecast for the high country, the CAIC is warning everyone to heed the […]
Backups on I-70 cause delays in the mountains
Navigating to and from the mountains became a tough situation for many who got stuck on Interstate 70 for hours Wednesday.
First Colorado ski resort surpasses 200-inch mark for the season
The recent atmospheric river that brought record rainfall and snow to parts of the west coast also boosted Colorado's mountain snowfall totals.
Three Colorado spots ranked among 'best breweries' in the country
A top beer-themed publication, Hop Culture, recently released their list of the '14 best breweries of 2022' and three Colorado spots were featured. With the publication also dubbing the Centennial State as a place that made a comeback in the beer scene during 2022, their top Colorado picks for draft beer were split between Denver and nearby Arvada.
25 Fun Colorado High School Mascots That Totally Stand Out
Colorado is home to around 650 High Schools. That's a ton of mascots living in the Centennial State. While some schools choose not to have a mascot, most do, and many of them are super creative selections. If you could pick the perfect mascot for a Colorado High School, what...
Snow is back in Colorado: Here's how much to expect
DENVER — Snow has been on the ground in Denver for 13 straight days, the longest stretch in 11 years, and more is on the way. A new round of snow has prompted Winter Weather Advisories for Colorado's mountains and will bring light snow to the Front Range. The...
Snow and cold is set to return on Wednesday, accumulation should be minimal
After a couple days with milder temperatures and a lot of melting snow, a fresh batch of snow is coming on Wednesday along with noticeably colder weather.High temperatures reached the 50s around Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins on Monday and the same is expected on Tuesday. The warmer weather along with enough sunshine has caused improving conditions on many snowpacked roads. Most of the snow is from a storm that hit just after Christmas and has not been able to melt due to colder than normal temperatures and mostly cloudy skies.It will also stay dry along the Front Range and...
This Is The Most Underrated Town In Colorado
Cheapism put the spotlight on every state's best under-the-radar destination.
skyhinews.com
Grand County Coroner’s Office identifies victims of avalanche near Pumphouse Lake
The Grand County Coroner’s Office has identified the two men who died while snowmobiling in an avalanche on Corona Pass in the area of Mount Epworth and Pumphouse Lake on Saturday, Jan. 7. The coroner’s office identified the first victim as 58-year-old Bruce Dejong from northern Colorado. The second...
