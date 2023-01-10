Read full article on original website
Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision
With the Green Bay Packers season now over, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers must decide whether he will return to the team next year or choose to retire. With Rodgers’ decision coming in the near future, Tom Brady and Hall of Fame quarterback Steve Y0ung went on Brady’s Let’s Go! podcast to discuss what Rodgers will Read more... The post Tom Brady addresses Aaron Rodgers retirement decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
‘Big prediction’ has Detroit Lions adding 3 veteran defenders during offseason
The 2022 NFL regular season is in the books, and, unfortunately, the Detroit Lions came up just short of qualifying for the 2022 NFL Playoffs. After starting off the season with a 1-6 record, the Lions won eight of their final 10 games to finish with a winning record. Unfortunately, nine wins were one win short of what ended up being needed to earn the final wild-card spot in the NFC. With that being said, you can bet the Lions will be looking to add some pieces to the puzzle before the 2023 season. That is especially true when it comes to improving the defensive side of the ball.
Detroit Lions’ replacement for OC Ben Johnson is a no-brainer
Leading up to the 2022 NFL regular season, Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell had not yet “officially” announced who would be calling plays for the Lions’ Week 1 matchup against the Philadelphia Eagles. We quickly found out that offensive coordinator Ben Johnson had been selected to call the plays and to say he had an outstanding first season as an NFL play-caller would be a severe understatement. Because of that, Johnson is one of the hottest head coaching candidates, despite the fact that he has only been an NFL coordinator for one season. So, if Johnson ends up being hired as a head coach, who should the Lions hire to replace him?
Look: Joy Taylor Is Furious With NFL Coach Firing
During this Monday's edition of Speak on FS1, Joy Taylor shared her thoughts on the Texans' latest coaching change. Immediately following the Texans' win over the Colts in Week 18, the front office fired head coach Lovie Smith. Taylor doesn't understand why the Texans continue to fire ...
NFL Analyst Louis Riddick has BOLD prediction for 2023 Detroit Lions
Heading into the 2022 regular season, I projected that the Detroit Lions‘ playoff hopes would come right down to Week 18 when they faced the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Unfortunately, the Seattle Seahawks eliminated the Lions from playoff contention by defeating the Los Angeles Rams earlier in the day, but they still played their butts off and defeated the Packers to finish the season with a 9-8 record. (My prediction was 10-7).
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Stephen A. Smith Calls Out Jerry Jones For Lying Before Cowboys-Bucs Game
Jerry Jones on Tuesday insisted Mike McCarthy’s job security is not dependent on how the Cowboys fare against the Buccaneers on Monday night. Stephen A. Smith believes there’s no truth to that claim. The football world for a while now has speculated McCarthy might not have a future...
Rob Gronkowski Changes Course On Retirement Stance
Rob Gronkowski continues to tease fans. Rob Gronkowski is easily one of the best tight ends to ever play the game. He and Tom Brady played some amazing football together and even won four Super Bowls as a duo. Unfortunately, Gronk is retired from the game of football, and Brady clearly misses him.
Aaron Rodgers Announcement Adds Intrigue on Green Bay Packers Future, Retirement
Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has become a Tuesday mainstay on “The Pat McAfee Show.”. Following the Packers’ (8-9) 20-16 Week 18 home defeat to the Detroit Lions (9-8) which knocked Green Bay out of playoff contention, Rodgers was a no-show. There was no “Aaron Rodgers Tuesday” as McAfee calls the weekly segment. Sad news to McAfee and his listeners, though Rodgers had a pretty good excuse to be a healthy scratch.
Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker
<p>Dalvin Cook has been an amazing weapon and asset for the Minnesota Vikings for as long as he has been</p><p>The post <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com/2023/general-news/should-consider-benching">Vikings Should Consider Benching Popular Playmaker</a> appeared first on <a rel="nofollow" href="https://vikingsterritory.com">Vikings Territory</a>.</p>
NFL World Reacts To Thursday Night Football Announcement
Amazon's first season as the official provider of Thursday Night Football didn't go nearly as well as the network hoped it would. According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Amazon told advertisers before the season that it wanted to average 12.5 million viewers per game. The ...
D'Andre Swift won't need surgery; Dan Campbell doesn't 'want to go to any funerals'
D'Andre Swift played most of this season with ankle and shoulder injuries, but the third-year Detroit Lions running back said he will not require surgery this offseason. "Long year," Swift told the Free Press during locker room cleanout Monday. "Just blessed to be able to go out there and compete with the guys...
Broncos coaching odds show clear favorite in Denver and it’s not Harbaugh
There is a betting favorite to become the next head coach of the Denver Broncos, and it’s not Michigan’s Jim Harbaugh. We have approached another NFL coaching carousel where Jim Harbaugh is once again a potential candidate. Last year, he interviewed with the Minnesota Vikings but opted to...
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Ohio State star makes huge NFL Draft decision
The Ohio State Buckeyes didn’t quite reach their goals this season, losing to the rival Michigan Wolverines once again, failing to win a Big Ten Championship, and falling to the Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff. And as Ohio State looks to bounce back next season, they’ll be doing it without one of its top players.
Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team
Sean Payton has received permission to speak with a second NFL team as he looks to get back into coaching. The Arizona Cardinals have requested and received permission from the New Orleans Saints to speak to Payton, according to Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. The #AZCardinals have received permission to speak with #Saints coach Sean... The post Sean Payton set for interview with 2nd team appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Frank Reich lands head coach interview
Frank Reich could end up back in the head coach business. Reich was fired midseason by the Indianapolis Colts after going 3-5-1. Despite his firing, he remains a coach of interest for at least one team. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported on Wednesday that Reich was interviewing with the Carolina Panthers for their head coach... The post Frank Reich lands head coach interview appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Dolphins announce major Tua Tagovailoa news
Tua Tagovailoa has been in the NFL’s concussion protocol since he suffered his latest head injury in Week 16, and he will not be cleared in time to rejoin the Miami Dolphins for their upcoming playoff game. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters on Wednesday that Tagovailoa has been ruled out for Sunday’s wild-card... The post Dolphins announce major Tua Tagovailoa news appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
What oddsmakers believe the Bears will do with the first overall pick
The Chicago Bears are wielding an unusual amount of power after securing the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. There will be plenty of speculation in the coming months centered around what Chicago will do with the pick. General manager Ryan Poles must make a decision on whether to use the pick on a franchise-changing player, or to trade it away to a quarterback-needy team in exchange for a massive haul.
