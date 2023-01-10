Read full article on original website
Three University of Michigan Law School professors receive ABA awards
The Administrative Law and Regulatory Practice Section of the American Bar Association has recognized three Michigan Law professors with recent awards. Christopher Walker received the Section Fellow Award while Julian Davis Mortenson and Nicholas Bagley received the Award for Scholarship in Administrative Law in 2021 for their paper “Delegation at the Founding,” which appeared in volume 21 of the Columbia Law Review.
More than 200 audits of the November 8 election to be conducted by bipartisan officials
The Michigan Bureau of Elections and bipartisan county and local election clerks will conduct more than 200 public audits of the November 8, 2022 election. Precinct-level audits will be conducted by Bureau of Elections staff and county clerks to review election administration procedures carried out in each audited precinct and identify best practices for future elections.
Webinar on 'How To Win Your Appeal' offered Feb. 8
The Michigan Defense Trail Counsel will present the webinar "How To Win Your Appeal In The Trial Court, Or At Least How To Not Lose It" on Wednesday, February 8, from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. The webinar will feature discussion and analysis from leading appellate lawyers on the...
CDAM webinar focuses on 'Making the MSP Lab Analyst Your Witness'
The Criminal Defense Association of Michigan (CDAM) will present the webinar “Making the MSP Lab Analyst Your Witness” on Thursday, January 12, from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom. Speaking at the webinar will Michael Komorn of Komorn Law, PLLC in Farmington Hills. Komorn is a member of...
Jail Reform Advisory Council annual report incorporates feedback
The Michigan Jail Reform Advisory Council (JRAC) has released its 2022 Report, which incorporates feedback from the public that helped to guide the JRAC in implementing policy and practice changes, developing educational materials, supporting justice system practitioners, and monitoring performance measures. “The work of the Council reflected in this new...
Lawyer accused of stealing millions from clients arraigned
A Wayne County lawyer turned himself in and was charged with embezzling millions of dollars from his client, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. Attorney David P. Sutherland, 57, of Grosse Pointe Farms, appeared before Judge Charles T. Berschback in Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court, on Wednesday, January 11, and was arraigned on the following charges:
'SFST Courtroom Challenges' discussed at PAAM webinar
The Prosecuting Attorneys Association of Michigan will present the Traffic Safety Training Program webinar “Pushing Back on SFST Courtroom Challenges” on Wednesday, January 11, from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. The defense bar continues to present arguments to have standardized field sobriety test (SFST) evidence excluded in...
Judge halts New Jersey's stricter gun carry law, temporarily
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Suggesting that New Jersey’s recent concealed carry law infringes on the public’s Second Amendment rights, a federal judge on Monday put a temporary hold on the legislation drafted after the U.S. Supreme Court expanded gun rights last year. A legal challenge to the...
SBM Section to conduct Mid-Winter and Annual Meeting on Jan. 20
The State Bar of Michigan Labor and Employment Law Section will conduct its first in-person Mid-Winter and Annual Meeting in three years on Friday, January 20, from 1 to 11 p.m. It will be held at Detroit Athletic Club in downtown Detroit (please note the DAC does not allow blue jeans).
Former Hillsdale County deputy sentenced for misconduct in office
A former Hillsdale County sheriff’s deputy was sentenced today for misconduct in office, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.?. Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township, was sentenced to three years’ probation, 90 days jail to be suspended, and required to register as a Tier I Offender on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry, a non-public registry, for 15 years. These requirements are in addition to the prohibition of him serving as a law enforcement officer in the future.?
Nominations open for 2023 SBM awards
Nominations are now open for six State Bar of Michigan awards honoring outstanding service, including SBM’s highest honor, the Roberts P. Hudson Award. The awards are bestowed by the State Bar of Michigan Board of Commissioners and also include the Frank J. Kelley Distinguished Public Service Award, Champion of Justice Award, Kimberly M. Cahill Bar Leadership Award, John W. Cummiskey Pro Bono Award, and John W. Reed Michigan Lawyer Legacy Award.
Court Digest
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for a Missouri man scheduled to be executed next month are seeking a new hearing, citing sworn statements they call “clear and convincing evidence” that he didn’t kill his girlfriend and her three children. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die...
Fellow relished labor law externship in New York
Law student Frank Harrison received a Peggy Browning Fellowship and worked at Satter Ruhlen Law Firm in Syracuse. Frank Harrison didn’t get off to a stellar academic start but after dropping out of high school, he got back on track—and is a 3L at MSU College of Law.
JBAM offers law student scholarship
The Jewish Bar Association of Michigan (JBAM) will award its annual $1,500 scholarship to a law student who exemplifies the character and values of the late attorney Charles J. Cohen. A Michigander at heart, Cohen was a staunch advocate for his clients. An avid supporter of JBAM and the Jewish...
'Leveraging LinkedIn to Advance Your Career' offered online for corporate counsel
The Association of Corporate Counsel, Michigan Chapter, will present “Leveraging LinkedIn to Advance Your Career: A Two-Part Career Development Series” as a Virtual Lunch & Learn program this month. “Part One: Ever Wanted to Know Exactly How You Should Set Up Your LinkedIn Profile with the Right Content?”...
'340B Discount Drug Program Update' offered
The Health Care Law Section of the State Bar of Michigan will present a "340B Discount Drug Program Update" online as a gotowebinar on Wednesday, January 18, from noon to 1 p.m. The online program will begin with a review of the basic elements of the 340B Discount Drug Program,...
ALA plans Jan. 18 Virtual Movie Night
The Association of Legal Administrators, Metropolitan Detroit Chapter, will host a Virtual Movie Night on Wednesday, January 18, from 6 p.m. From the comforts of home, participants can join for an Amazon Prime documentary film that promises to be an informative, interesting and eye-opening experience to broaden viewers' perspective on DEI topics. "Watch Party" baskets will be mailed in advance to each participant.
