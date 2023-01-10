A former Hillsdale County sheriff’s deputy was sentenced today for misconduct in office, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced.?. Todd Barkley, 46, of Brownstown Township, was sentenced to three years’ probation, 90 days jail to be suspended, and required to register as a Tier I Offender on the Michigan Sex Offender Registry, a non-public registry, for 15 years. These requirements are in addition to the prohibition of him serving as a law enforcement officer in the future.?

HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI ・ 18 HOURS AGO