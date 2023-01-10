ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

mibiz.com

Michigan physicians group wants state to provide financial aid to cope with rising costs

The financial pressures that have many U.S. hospitals and health systems operating at a loss also are battering the finances for physician practices nationwide. That’s why the Michigan State Medical Society plans to push for some kind of assistance from the state in 2023 as the governor and legislators eventually get back to allocating billions in budget surpluses and federal pandemic-relief funds.
corpmagazine.com

Whitmer Encourages Michiganders to Take Advantage of Health Care Savings During Open Enrollment

LANSING, Mich. — With only a few days left until the Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment period ends, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox are reminding Michiganders who need health insurance to purchase a health plan on the Health Insurance Marketplace before the Jan. 15 deadline.
The Detroit Free Press

Meijer revamps mPerks rewards program: Here's what's new

Meijer has upgraded its longtime mPerks program with options for customers to earn additional savings. Customers can now receive more personalized rewards to save on products and earn points on every dollar spent, including points on qualifying prescription fills. “Meijer is committed to providing value and convenience for our customers, and the changes...
legalnews.com

Three University of Michigan Law School professors receive ABA awards

The Administrative Law and Regulatory Practice Section of the American Bar Association has recognized three Michigan Law professors with recent awards. Christopher Walker received the Section Fellow Award while Julian Davis Mortenson and Nicholas Bagley received the Award for Scholarship in Administrative Law in 2021 for their paper “Delegation at the Founding,” which appeared in volume 21 of the Columbia Law Review.
Fox17

Workers await key ruling on minimum wage for tipped employees

GREENVILLE, Mich. — A pending ruling by the Michigan Court of Appeals could drastically alter the way tipped workers are paid in the state. In 2018, voters approved a ballot measure, organized by the group One Fair Wage, that sought to raise Michigan’s minimum wage to $12 per hour by 2022, keeping tipped workers at 80% of that rate in 2022, 90% by 2023, and then the standard rate by 2024.
The Oakland Press

Real Estate: Property tax increases, housing prices in 2023

Exactly one year ago in this column, I wrote about the above normal property tax increase that homeowners were going to be facing in Michigan when their 2022 tax assessments came out along with the property tax bills for summer taxes and winter taxes. Last year the allowable taxable value increase was 3.3%. Unfortunately, the main stream media did not pick up on this story until July when the summer tax bills started to arrive in homeowner’s mailboxes. I appeared as a local real estate expert on WXYZ Channel 7 News and stated that in 2023 it was going to be worse. Guess what? It’s just like I predicted. The State of Michigan inflation rate multiplier came in at 1.079% which means the allowable taxable value rate multiplier will be capped at the maximum allowed of 1.05%. That means the municipalities are required to increase the taxable value of properties to the maximum of 5%. This is the first time since Proposal A was approved in 1994 and took affect in 1995 that the inflation rate multiplier has reached the maximum allowed of 1.05 which is 5%. As stated in the letter from the State of Michigan to all municipal Assessors and Equalization Directors: “Local units cannot develop or adopt or use an inflation rate multiplier other than 1.05 in 2023.”
99.1 WFMK

A Look at Old Michigan Driver’s Licenses: 1916-1966

I took Driver’s Ed in high school. No fees, just a brake-happy driving instructor that ‘drove’ me crazy. If a student driver was coming up on a stop sign, the instructor would jam the brake. If the student attempted to park, the instructor would jam the brake. Sometimes this guy would slam the brake while the student was just plain driving down the street…and everyone in the front and back seats would always lurch forward…and this was before seat belts were required. One of the worst teachers I ever had. Of course, he was mainly our social studies teacher, wore thick glasses and couldn’t see well anyway. Oh yeah…perfect choice for a Driver’s Ed instructor.
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan Dems aim to erase business-friendly environmental laws

A power shift is coming to Lansing, likely changing the state Legislature’s stance on environmental issues from water access to pollution control. After decades of Republican leadership in Lansing with an emphasis on scaling back environmental regulations and giving businesses more influence in state decision-making, some Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups told Bridge they expect the pendulum to swing back, as the House and Senate work in concert with a reelected Democratic governor.
WLUC

Local, commercial farmers see egg price increase in Michigan

SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - Whether you get your eggs from a local farm or the grocery store, the average cost per dozen has increased over the past year. According to the Michigan Farm Bureau, this time last year, commercial eggs were just under $2 a dozen. Now a dozen is nearly $5.
legalnews.com

Webinar on 'How To Win Your Appeal' offered Feb. 8

The Michigan Defense Trail Counsel will present the webinar "How To Win Your Appeal In The Trial Court, Or At Least How To Not Lose It" on Wednesday, February 8, from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. The webinar will feature discussion and analysis from leading appellate lawyers on the...
legalnews.com

JBAM offers law student scholarship

The Jewish Bar Association of Michigan (JBAM) will award its annual $1,500 scholarship to a law student who exemplifies the character and values of the late attorney Charles J. Cohen. A Michigander at heart, Cohen was a staunch advocate for his clients. An avid supporter of JBAM and the Jewish...
legalnews.com

CDAM webinar focuses on 'Making the MSP Lab Analyst Your Witness'

The Criminal Defense Association of Michigan (CDAM) will present the webinar “Making the MSP Lab Analyst Your Witness” on Thursday, January 12, from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom. Speaking at the webinar will Michael Komorn of Komorn Law, PLLC in Farmington Hills. Komorn is a member of...
