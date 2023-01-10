Read full article on original website
mibiz.com
Michigan physicians group wants state to provide financial aid to cope with rising costs
The financial pressures that have many U.S. hospitals and health systems operating at a loss also are battering the finances for physician practices nationwide. That’s why the Michigan State Medical Society plans to push for some kind of assistance from the state in 2023 as the governor and legislators eventually get back to allocating billions in budget surpluses and federal pandemic-relief funds.
corpmagazine.com
Whitmer Encourages Michiganders to Take Advantage of Health Care Savings During Open Enrollment
LANSING, Mich. — With only a few days left until the Health Insurance Marketplace open enrollment period ends, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox are reminding Michiganders who need health insurance to purchase a health plan on the Health Insurance Marketplace before the Jan. 15 deadline.
Meijer changing the way mPerks rewards program works
Meijer is revamping its rewards program with more opportunities for points and a longer time to use them.
Meijer revamps mPerks rewards program: Here's what's new
Meijer has upgraded its longtime mPerks program with options for customers to earn additional savings. Customers can now receive more personalized rewards to save on products and earn points on every dollar spent, including points on qualifying prescription fills. “Meijer is committed to providing value and convenience for our customers, and the changes...
$4,000 of payments could come for millions of Michigan residents
As we all know residents of Michigan already facing lots of financial and economic trouble due to the cost of living crisis and high inflation, and this payment could be very helpful for residents who are struggling in this challenging time and get them some relief.
What are my rights when it comes to surprise medical bills?
But did you know that there's a law that protects your wallet and you from paying an unexpected medical bill?
legalnews.com
Three University of Michigan Law School professors receive ABA awards
The Administrative Law and Regulatory Practice Section of the American Bar Association has recognized three Michigan Law professors with recent awards. Christopher Walker received the Section Fellow Award while Julian Davis Mortenson and Nicholas Bagley received the Award for Scholarship in Administrative Law in 2021 for their paper “Delegation at the Founding,” which appeared in volume 21 of the Columbia Law Review.
Fox17
Workers await key ruling on minimum wage for tipped employees
GREENVILLE, Mich. — A pending ruling by the Michigan Court of Appeals could drastically alter the way tipped workers are paid in the state. In 2018, voters approved a ballot measure, organized by the group One Fair Wage, that sought to raise Michigan’s minimum wage to $12 per hour by 2022, keeping tipped workers at 80% of that rate in 2022, 90% by 2023, and then the standard rate by 2024.
The Oakland Press
Real Estate: Property tax increases, housing prices in 2023
Exactly one year ago in this column, I wrote about the above normal property tax increase that homeowners were going to be facing in Michigan when their 2022 tax assessments came out along with the property tax bills for summer taxes and winter taxes. Last year the allowable taxable value increase was 3.3%. Unfortunately, the main stream media did not pick up on this story until July when the summer tax bills started to arrive in homeowner’s mailboxes. I appeared as a local real estate expert on WXYZ Channel 7 News and stated that in 2023 it was going to be worse. Guess what? It’s just like I predicted. The State of Michigan inflation rate multiplier came in at 1.079% which means the allowable taxable value rate multiplier will be capped at the maximum allowed of 1.05%. That means the municipalities are required to increase the taxable value of properties to the maximum of 5%. This is the first time since Proposal A was approved in 1994 and took affect in 1995 that the inflation rate multiplier has reached the maximum allowed of 1.05 which is 5%. As stated in the letter from the State of Michigan to all municipal Assessors and Equalization Directors: “Local units cannot develop or adopt or use an inflation rate multiplier other than 1.05 in 2023.”
Budget-friendly retail chain opening new location in Michigan this month
A budget-friendly retail chain is opening another new store location in Michigan. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, January 28, 2023, Harbor Freight Tools will be celebrating the grand opening event for its newest Michigan store location in Bad Axe, according to local sources.
A Look at Old Michigan Driver’s Licenses: 1916-1966
I took Driver’s Ed in high school. No fees, just a brake-happy driving instructor that ‘drove’ me crazy. If a student driver was coming up on a stop sign, the instructor would jam the brake. If the student attempted to park, the instructor would jam the brake. Sometimes this guy would slam the brake while the student was just plain driving down the street…and everyone in the front and back seats would always lurch forward…and this was before seat belts were required. One of the worst teachers I ever had. Of course, he was mainly our social studies teacher, wore thick glasses and couldn’t see well anyway. Oh yeah…perfect choice for a Driver’s Ed instructor.
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan Dems aim to erase business-friendly environmental laws
A power shift is coming to Lansing, likely changing the state Legislature’s stance on environmental issues from water access to pollution control. After decades of Republican leadership in Lansing with an emphasis on scaling back environmental regulations and giving businesses more influence in state decision-making, some Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups told Bridge they expect the pendulum to swing back, as the House and Senate work in concert with a reelected Democratic governor.
WLUC
Local, commercial farmers see egg price increase in Michigan
SKANDIA, Mich. (WLUC) - Whether you get your eggs from a local farm or the grocery store, the average cost per dozen has increased over the past year. According to the Michigan Farm Bureau, this time last year, commercial eggs were just under $2 a dozen. Now a dozen is nearly $5.
legalnews.com
Webinar on 'How To Win Your Appeal' offered Feb. 8
The Michigan Defense Trail Counsel will present the webinar "How To Win Your Appeal In The Trial Court, Or At Least How To Not Lose It" on Wednesday, February 8, from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom. The webinar will feature discussion and analysis from leading appellate lawyers on the...
legalnews.com
JBAM offers law student scholarship
The Jewish Bar Association of Michigan (JBAM) will award its annual $1,500 scholarship to a law student who exemplifies the character and values of the late attorney Charles J. Cohen. A Michigander at heart, Cohen was a staunch advocate for his clients. An avid supporter of JBAM and the Jewish...
legalnews.com
'Leveraging LinkedIn to Advance Your Career' offered online for corporate counsel
The Association of Corporate Counsel, Michigan Chapter, will present “Leveraging LinkedIn to Advance Your Career: A Two-Part Career Development Series” as a Virtual Lunch & Learn program this month. “Part One: Ever Wanted to Know Exactly How You Should Set Up Your LinkedIn Profile with the Right Content?”...
Four Michigan Cities Among The Worst For Bed Bugs
Orkin put together a list of cities with the worst bed bug problems across the country.
Detroit News
Jandernoa: Michigan can't risk losing successful right-to-work legislation | Opinion
More than a decade ago, Michigan was struggling. After the financial crisis at the end of 2008, we led the nation in unemployment. Businesses were fleeing the state — and our friends and neighbors — to find a better economic climate to lay down roots. I remember it...
Versiti Blood Center of Michigan issues emergency appeal for blood donations
The Versiti Blood Center of Michigan has issued an emergency appeal for blood donations. During the holiday season, Versiti reported a significant decline in blood donations.
legalnews.com
CDAM webinar focuses on 'Making the MSP Lab Analyst Your Witness'
The Criminal Defense Association of Michigan (CDAM) will present the webinar “Making the MSP Lab Analyst Your Witness” on Thursday, January 12, from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom. Speaking at the webinar will Michael Komorn of Komorn Law, PLLC in Farmington Hills. Komorn is a member of...
