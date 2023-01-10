Read full article on original website
legalnews.com
Three University of Michigan Law School professors receive ABA awards
The Administrative Law and Regulatory Practice Section of the American Bar Association has recognized three Michigan Law professors with recent awards. Christopher Walker received the Section Fellow Award while Julian Davis Mortenson and Nicholas Bagley received the Award for Scholarship in Administrative Law in 2021 for their paper “Delegation at the Founding,” which appeared in volume 21 of the Columbia Law Review.
legalnews.com
Attorneys to discuss case for ADR Section webinar
The Alternative Dispute Resolution Section of the State Bar of Michigan will present labor arbitrators Lee Hornberger and Betty Widgeon will discuss"Michigan AFSCME Council 25 v County of Wayne, lv app pdg," at a Lunch and Learn webinar from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7. InMichigan AFSCME, the...
legalnews.com
More than 200 audits of the November 8 election to be conducted by bipartisan officials
The Michigan Bureau of Elections and bipartisan county and local election clerks will conduct more than 200 public audits of the November 8, 2022 election. Precinct-level audits will be conducted by Bureau of Elections staff and county clerks to review election administration procedures carried out in each audited precinct and identify best practices for future elections.
legalnews.com
SBM Section to conduct Mid-Winter and Annual Meeting on Jan. 20
The State Bar of Michigan Labor and Employment Law Section will conduct its first in-person Mid-Winter and Annual Meeting in three years on Friday, January 20, from 1 to 11 p.m. It will be held at Detroit Athletic Club in downtown Detroit (please note the DAC does not allow blue jeans).
legalnews.com
Nominations open for 2023 SBM awards
Nominations are now open for six State Bar of Michigan awards honoring outstanding service, including SBM’s highest honor, the Roberts P. Hudson Award. The awards are bestowed by the State Bar of Michigan Board of Commissioners and also include the Frank J. Kelley Distinguished Public Service Award, Champion of Justice Award, Kimberly M. Cahill Bar Leadership Award, John W. Cummiskey Pro Bono Award, and John W. Reed Michigan Lawyer Legacy Award.
lansingcitypulse.com
Michigan Dems aim to erase business-friendly environmental laws
A power shift is coming to Lansing, likely changing the state Legislature’s stance on environmental issues from water access to pollution control. After decades of Republican leadership in Lansing with an emphasis on scaling back environmental regulations and giving businesses more influence in state decision-making, some Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups told Bridge they expect the pendulum to swing back, as the House and Senate work in concert with a reelected Democratic governor.
legalnews.com
CDAM webinar focuses on 'Making the MSP Lab Analyst Your Witness'
The Criminal Defense Association of Michigan (CDAM) will present the webinar “Making the MSP Lab Analyst Your Witness” on Thursday, January 12, from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom. Speaking at the webinar will Michael Komorn of Komorn Law, PLLC in Farmington Hills. Komorn is a member of...
Planned repeal of right-to-work law puts Michigan on national stage
LANSING − A fight brewing over the future of Michigan's "right-to-work" law is drawing national attention as Democratic lawmakers in Lansing eye repealing the law Republicans passed just over a decade ago allowing workers in unionized jobs to opt out of paying union dues and fees. When Republican lawmakers...
legalnews.com
Court Digest
ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for a Missouri man scheduled to be executed next month are seeking a new hearing, citing sworn statements they call “clear and convincing evidence” that he didn’t kill his girlfriend and her three children. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die...
legalnews.com
Judge halts New Jersey's stricter gun carry law, temporarily
TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Suggesting that New Jersey’s recent concealed carry law infringes on the public’s Second Amendment rights, a federal judge on Monday put a temporary hold on the legislation drafted after the U.S. Supreme Court expanded gun rights last year. A legal challenge to the...
Michigan attorney accused of embezzling millions from Carhartt heiress’ trust
WAYNE COUNTY, MI -- A Detroit area attorney is accused of embezzling millions of dollars from the late Gretchen Carhartt Valade, the granddaughter of the man who founded the Carhartt workwear company. Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday, Jan. 11 that Wayne County attorney David P. Sutherland, 57, of...
mibiz.com
Michigan physicians group wants state to provide financial aid to cope with rising costs
The financial pressures that have many U.S. hospitals and health systems operating at a loss also are battering the finances for physician practices nationwide. That’s why the Michigan State Medical Society plans to push for some kind of assistance from the state in 2023 as the governor and legislators eventually get back to allocating billions in budget surpluses and federal pandemic-relief funds.
legalnews.com
JBAM offers law student scholarship
The Jewish Bar Association of Michigan (JBAM) will award its annual $1,500 scholarship to a law student who exemplifies the character and values of the late attorney Charles J. Cohen. A Michigander at heart, Cohen was a staunch advocate for his clients. An avid supporter of JBAM and the Jewish...
Statewide audit of election results begins today
A statewide audit of the November election begins Thursday. Bipartisan county and local clerks will conduct more than 200 audits over the course of a few weeks.
Detroit News
Michigan Democrats' first bills include right-to-work repeal, prevailing wage
Lansing — With new majorities in place, Michigan Democrats outlined their first proposals of the 2023-2024 term that would repeal the state's right-to-work law, restore a prevailing wage policy and expand anti-discrimination protections. Democrats announced their initial bills on Wednesday, the first session day of the year and the...
legalnews.com
Lawyer accused of stealing millions from clients arraigned
A Wayne County lawyer turned himself in and was charged with embezzling millions of dollars from his client, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. Attorney David P. Sutherland, 57, of Grosse Pointe Farms, appeared before Judge Charles T. Berschback in Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court, on Wednesday, January 11, and was arraigned on the following charges:
legalnews.com
Jail Reform Advisory Council annual report incorporates feedback
The Michigan Jail Reform Advisory Council (JRAC) has released its 2022 Report, which incorporates feedback from the public that helped to guide the JRAC in implementing policy and practice changes, developing educational materials, supporting justice system practitioners, and monitoring performance measures. “The work of the Council reflected in this new...
Is It Illegal For Me To Record a Conversation in Michigan?
I think after sharing this a lot of my friends and co-workers are going to look at me differently, but I know I can't be the only person that has ever wondered if you can record a conversation with someone in Michigan without them knowing. Now if you are wondering...
michiganradio.org
Tax cuts, civil rights expansion, right-to-work repeal among first bills of 102nd Michigan Legislature
The Michigan Legislature gaveled in its new session Wednesday with new Democratic majorities in charge. It’s the first time in decades that Republicans haven’t had control over at least one chamber of the Legislature. And it leaves Democrats who are now in control facing the question of what to change and how quickly to do it.
bridgemi.com
Michigan Republicans pitch absentee ‘ballot harvesting.’ That’s not legal.
LANSING – As he campaigns to be the next chair of the Michigan Republican Party, Matthew DePerno is promising to be more competitive against Democrats by orchestrating “the biggest (absentee) ballot harvesting program this state has ever seen.”. Fellow candidate Lena Epstein says that, under her leadership, the...
