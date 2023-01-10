ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

legalnews.com

Three University of Michigan Law School professors receive ABA awards

The Administrative Law and Regulatory Practice Section of the American Bar Association has recognized three Michigan Law professors with recent awards. Christopher Walker received the Section Fellow Award while Julian Davis Mortenson and Nicholas Bagley received the Award for Scholarship in Administrative Law in 2021 for their paper “Delegation at the Founding,” which appeared in volume 21 of the Columbia Law Review.
ANN ARBOR, MI
legalnews.com

Attorneys to discuss case for ADR Section webinar

The Alternative Dispute Resolution Section of the State Bar of Michigan will present labor arbitrators Lee Hornberger and Betty Widgeon will discuss"Michigan AFSCME Council 25 v County of Wayne, lv app pdg," at a Lunch and Learn webinar from noon to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, February 7. InMichigan AFSCME, the...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

More than 200 audits of the November 8 election to be conducted by bipartisan officials

The Michigan Bureau of Elections and bipartisan county and local election clerks will conduct more than 200 public audits of the November 8, 2022 election. Precinct-level audits will be conducted by Bureau of Elections staff and county clerks to review election administration procedures carried out in each audited precinct and identify best practices for future elections.
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

SBM Section to conduct Mid-Winter and Annual Meeting on Jan. 20

The State Bar of Michigan Labor and Employment Law Section will conduct its first in-person Mid-Winter and Annual Meeting in three years on Friday, January 20, from 1 to 11 p.m. It will be held at Detroit Athletic Club in downtown Detroit (please note the DAC does not allow blue jeans).
DETROIT, MI
legalnews.com

Nominations open for 2023 SBM awards

Nominations are now open for six State Bar of Michigan awards honoring outstanding service, including SBM’s highest honor, the Roberts P. Hudson Award. The awards are bestowed by the State Bar of Michigan Board of Commissioners and also include the Frank J. Kelley Distinguished Public Service Award, Champion of Justice Award, Kimberly M. Cahill Bar Leadership Award, John W. Cummiskey Pro Bono Award, and John W. Reed Michigan Lawyer Legacy Award.
MICHIGAN STATE
lansingcitypulse.com

Michigan Dems aim to erase business-friendly environmental laws

A power shift is coming to Lansing, likely changing the state Legislature’s stance on environmental issues from water access to pollution control. After decades of Republican leadership in Lansing with an emphasis on scaling back environmental regulations and giving businesses more influence in state decision-making, some Democratic lawmakers and environmental groups told Bridge they expect the pendulum to swing back, as the House and Senate work in concert with a reelected Democratic governor.
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

CDAM webinar focuses on 'Making the MSP Lab Analyst Your Witness'

The Criminal Defense Association of Michigan (CDAM) will present the webinar “Making the MSP Lab Analyst Your Witness” on Thursday, January 12, from 10 a.m. to noon via Zoom. Speaking at the webinar will Michael Komorn of Komorn Law, PLLC in Farmington Hills. Komorn is a member of...
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

Court Digest

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Attorneys for a Missouri man scheduled to be executed next month are seeking a new hearing, citing sworn statements they call “clear and convincing evidence” that he didn’t kill his girlfriend and her three children. Leonard Taylor, 58, is scheduled to die...
MISSOURI STATE
legalnews.com

Judge halts New Jersey's stricter gun carry law, temporarily

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — Suggesting that New Jersey’s recent concealed carry law infringes on the public’s Second Amendment rights, a federal judge on Monday put a temporary hold on the legislation drafted after the U.S. Supreme Court expanded gun rights last year. A legal challenge to the...
NEW JERSEY STATE
mibiz.com

Michigan physicians group wants state to provide financial aid to cope with rising costs

The financial pressures that have many U.S. hospitals and health systems operating at a loss also are battering the finances for physician practices nationwide. That’s why the Michigan State Medical Society plans to push for some kind of assistance from the state in 2023 as the governor and legislators eventually get back to allocating billions in budget surpluses and federal pandemic-relief funds.
MICHIGAN STATE
legalnews.com

JBAM offers law student scholarship

The Jewish Bar Association of Michigan (JBAM) will award its annual $1,500 scholarship to a law student who exemplifies the character and values of the late attorney Charles J. Cohen. A Michigander at heart, Cohen was a staunch advocate for his clients. An avid supporter of JBAM and the Jewish...
MICHIGAN STATE
Detroit News

Michigan Democrats' first bills include right-to-work repeal, prevailing wage

Lansing — With new majorities in place, Michigan Democrats outlined their first proposals of the 2023-2024 term that would repeal the state's right-to-work law, restore a prevailing wage policy and expand anti-discrimination protections. Democrats announced their initial bills on Wednesday, the first session day of the year and the...
legalnews.com

Lawyer accused of stealing millions from clients arraigned

A Wayne County lawyer turned himself in and was charged with embezzling millions of dollars from his client, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Wednesday. Attorney David P. Sutherland, 57, of Grosse Pointe Farms, appeared before Judge Charles T. Berschback in Grosse Pointe Farms Municipal Court, on Wednesday, January 11, and was arraigned on the following charges:
WAYNE COUNTY, MI
legalnews.com

Jail Reform Advisory Council annual report incorporates feedback

The Michigan Jail Reform Advisory Council (JRAC) has released its 2022 Report, which incorporates feedback from the public that helped to guide the JRAC in implementing policy and practice changes, developing educational materials, supporting justice system practitioners, and monitoring performance measures. “The work of the Council reflected in this new...
MICHIGAN STATE

