Yes, mountain lions scream. And yes, it is one of the most blood-curdling sounds in nature, as this wild footage from a police cam shows. Not much else is known of this incident, but what else do you need to know? In an incredible capture, a police officer is seen recoiling from a horrifying scream as it echoes out from a pitch black forest. Armed with is flashlight, the officer flinches, then turns tail after hearing what could also be described as the shriek of death itself.

3 DAYS AGO