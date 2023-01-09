Read full article on original website
Related
NBC New York
Family Who Saw NJ Puppy Abandoned at Airport 1,000 Miles From Home Adopts Her
An adorable 1-year-old pup whose New Jersey owner allegedly tied her up outside an airport 1,000 miles from home — and then left her there as he flew back to the East Coast -- has been adopted by a family who spotted her the same day she was abandoned, the animal rescue group that took her in announced Thursday.
NBC New York
State Trooper Hospitalized After Opioid Exposure During Driver Overdose on Long Island
A New York State Trooper had to be hospitalized after getting exposed to opioids while responding to a driver overdosing while on a Long Island highway, according to police. The strange incident began just after 1:15 p.m. Thursday on the Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead, the state police said. Troopers were responding to reports of an erratic driver heading south, and found the vehicle crashed minutes later.
