Connecticut State

NBC New York

State Trooper Hospitalized After Opioid Exposure During Driver Overdose on Long Island

A New York State Trooper had to be hospitalized after getting exposed to opioids while responding to a driver overdosing while on a Long Island highway, according to police. The strange incident began just after 1:15 p.m. Thursday on the Wantagh State Parkway in Hempstead, the state police said. Troopers were responding to reports of an erratic driver heading south, and found the vehicle crashed minutes later.
HEMPSTEAD, NY

