Georgia opens as big favorite for CFP three-peat

Georgia coach Kirby Smart discussed the culture in and around the program that has set the Bulldogs up for long-term success competing at the top of the college football world. That was last week, before Georgia went out and waxed TCU 65-7 on Monday night to claim its second consecutive...
ATHENS, GA
Driver extricated, airlifted from major crash in Forney

FORNEY, Texas — The driver of a vehicle involved in a single-vehicle major crash was extricated and airlifted to an area hospital on Friday. At approximately 11:42 a.m., on January 6, 2023, the Forney Police Department, Forney Fire Department, and CareFlite were dispatched to a major crash on the eastbound service road of U.S. Highway 80 at Pinson Road.
FORNEY, TX
