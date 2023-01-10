Read full article on original website
Soccer: Brook Hill sweeps Prince of Peace
BULLARD — The Brook Hill soccer teams swept a doubleheader against Carrollton Prince of Peace on Thursday in a TAPPS Division III District 2 match at Herrington Stadium. In the first game, the Lady Guard scored a 2-1 win over the Lady Eagles. Caroline Smith scored both goals for...
Boys Basketball:
The North Forney Falcons scored a 66-49 win over the Tyler Legacy Red Raiders on Tuesday in a District 10-6A boys basketball game at the TLHS Varsity Gymasium. The Red Raiders fall to 4-18 overall and 0-4 in district, while the Falcons improve to 18-6 and 2-1. Tyler Legacy is...
Boys Basketball Notebook: Brownsboro's Gekyle Baker takes weekly honor
Brownsboro’s Gekyle Baker has been named the Tyler Morning Telegraph Boys Basketball Player of the Week for games played Jan. 2-7. Baker averaged 20.0 points, 13.0 rebounds and 2.5 steals per game in wins over Mabank and Athens. In the 56-44 win over Mabank on Jan. 3, Baker had...
Girls Basketball Notebook: Winnsboro's Faith Acker takes weekly honor
Winnsboro’s Faith Acker has been named the Tyler Morning Telegraph Girls Basketball Player of the Week for games played Jan. 2-7. Acker averaged 25.5 points, 15.5 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 4.0 blocks per game in wins over Palestine and Mineola. In a 56-41 win over Palestine on Jan. 3,...
Girls Basketball: Van's Marissa Richardson hits for 40 points
VAN — Marisa Richardson scored 40 points to lead the Van Lady Vandals to a 77-41 victory over Athens on Tuesday in a District 16-4A girls basketball. Along with the scoring outburst, Richardson had five steals, three assists and a rebound. Cassidy Stewart added 17 points for the Lady...
Transfer QB Chandler Rogers points to fit, relationship with staff as reason he signed with UNT
Chandler Rogers made quite the journey over the first four years of his college career. The former Mansfield Like Ridge standout started out at Southern Miss, transferred to Blinn College for a season and then landed at Louisiana-Monroe for two years. All those stops convinced the quarterback that he needed...
Huntsberry's clutch shot lifts UNT to thrilling win over Louisiana Tech
Tylor Perry felt like he knew what Louisiana Tech’s coaches and players were thinking in the closing seconds of North Texas’ game against the Bulldogs on Wednesday. The North Texas guard hit huge 3s in the closing seconds of wins over the Bulldogs twice last season. It only...
Diamond Lion: Tyler pitcher Ja'Davion Lacy signs to play baseball at Angelina College
Collegiate signings are nothing new at Tyler High School. The school sends athletes to the next level in multiple sports every year. On Tuesday afternoon, the Lions were able to add a baseball signing to the list as pitcher Ja’Davion Lacy signed to play for Angelina College in Lufkin inside the Tyler High School Theatre.
North Texas hoops rewind: UNT 67, Louisiana Tech 65
Where UNT stands: UNT moved to 14-3 on the season and 5-1 in Conference USA play after winning its fourth straight game. The Mean Green have opened league play at 5-1 in each of the last five years. Now what?: UNT will travel to Florida Atlantic on Saturday for a...
No. 10 Texas mounts furious rally to defeat No. 17 TCU
Timmy Allen scored 17 points and Sir’Jabari Rice added 15, including three key free throws in the final 6.2 seconds, as No. 10 Texas roared back to beat No. 17 TCU 79-75 on Wednesday in Austin. The Horned Frogs were up by 13 points at halftime, but Texas rallied...
Top dogs: Georgia No. 1, TCU, Michigan, Ohio State follow in final poll
TCU finished runner-up in the national championship game and the Horned Frogs were No. 2 behind Georgia in the final AP Top 25 poll released Tuesday. The Bulldogs (15-0) began the season ranked third and defended their national title on Monday night in a 65-7 rout to cap the first repeat in College Football Playoff history.
Things to do in East Texas this weekend
The weekend is almost here. If you’re looking for something to do, check out this list of events and activities around East Texas. Dangerous Comedy Tour: Round 2, 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Rose City Comedy, 115 W. Front St., Tyler. Featuring RJ Prince along with Dominique Thomas, Corey Cherry, Jordan J, Dexter C, LOA Rooster and Trey Mack. Tickets: $20 advance, $25 at door. Doors open at 8 p.m. Information: https://rosecitycomedy.club/ .
Fighting period poverty in DFW, Flower Mound nonprofit closes in on 1M donations
Almost seven years ago, Shari Mayes and Kathy Meyer were on a bus together, headed to a youth choir outing through their church, Preach United Methodist. The two didn’t know each other very well, having met through their volunteer work with the choir, but Shari leaned over to show Kathy a video about period poverty she’d seen on Facebook.
UNT adds sports entertainment management, business Ph.D. among new degree programs
The University of North Texas added three new degree programs, ranging from sports entertainment management to a new doctorate in business. The university will offer two new undergraduate degrees. The G. Brint Ryan College of Business will offer a bachelor’s degree in sports entertainment management exclusively at UNT at Frisco, which opens its new campus, Frisco Landing, on Jan. 17.
H-E-B plans second Frisco store near Little Elm
H-E-B is moving ahead with a second store in Frisco on land it already owns. The company has been granted a 30-day extension by Frisco’s planning and zoning staff to submit its preliminary plat work for a future H-E-B store on the southwest corner of U.S. 380 W. University and FM 423 or Gee Road near Little Elm.
Six 'Women Who Respond' selected as 2023 Women In Tyler honorees to be recognized in March
The Women In Tyler Committee has announced this year’s honorees who will be recognized in March. Since its start in 1999, the Women In Tyler Committee has been going the extra mile to celebrate Women’s History Month each March by recognizing and honoring local women who have made significant contributions to the community.
Police respond to major crash at Frankston Highway, Loop 323 in Tyler
UPDATE: All lanes of traffic are now open to travel. The Tyler Police Department is responding to a major crash at a busy Tyler intersection. According to police, the crash occurred at the intersection of Frankston Highway (Highway 155) and Loop 323. Police say all northbound traffic on Highway 155...
Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center in Tyler reports 'remarkable' results in first year
In its first year, the Texas Financial Crimes Intelligence Center in Tyler prevented more than $48 million in monetary losses due to fraud and recovered 396 credit card skimmers. The center, which coordinates law enforcement investigations into organized financial fraud, officially opened in January 2022 in Tyler. The center is...
Kroger on Teasley Lane gets a fresh look, offers free breakfast during Wednesday event
The Kroger at 5021 Teasley Lane will host a grand reopening of its renovated store Wednesday morning. The store, which underwent renovations beginning in late August, will unveil an improved produce selection, updates to the deli and bakery and meat and seafood departments and expanded wine options. Wednesday’s reopening event will include product samples and giveaways, a $2,000 check presentation to benefit the Denton Community Food Center and members of the Dallas Cowboys cheerleaders as guests. Mayor Gerard Hudspeth will also attend the ribbon-cutting.
Blotter: Smith County Jail Bookings Jan. 11 – Jan. 12
Deputies charged Brooke Ashley Wilson, 29, of Frisco, with theft of property between $100 and $750. Wilson was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on a $50,000 bond. Deputies charged Jeffery Wayne Coleman, 29, of Tyler, with two counts theft of property between $100 and $750. Coleman was in the Smith County Jail on Wednesday on bonds totaling $20,000.
