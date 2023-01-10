Almost seven years ago, Shari Mayes and Kathy Meyer were on a bus together, headed to a youth choir outing through their church, Preach United Methodist. The two didn’t know each other very well, having met through their volunteer work with the choir, but Shari leaned over to show Kathy a video about period poverty she’d seen on Facebook.

