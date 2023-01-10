Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outsideRoger MarshBoston, MA
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
Get Paid to Take Care of Your Elderly or Disabled Friend or Family MemberFinnBrockton, MA
What Happened to Ana Walshe?Olive BarkerCohasset, MA
Search for missing mother Ana Walshe reportedly uncovered a hatchet, hacksaw, and blood at a waste facilityMalek SherifCohasset, MA
Related
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Settles Class Action Lawsuit Demanding Partial Tuition Reimbursement
The John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse is a federal courthouse located on Fan Pier in Boston, Massachusetts. By Justin F. Gonzalez. A group of students that sued Harvard for partial reimbursement of tuition after the University moved classes online due to the Covid-19 pandemic reached a settlement with the school, according to a filing by the students’ attorneys in court on Monday.
Harvard Crimson
Harvard Medical School Receives $50 Million Gift Establishing Paul Farmer Collaborative
A $50 million donation from the Cummings Foundation will support a collaboration between Harvard Medical School and the University of Global Health Equity in Rwanda. By Jonathan G. Yuan. Harvard Medical School received a $50 million donation from the Cummings Foundation in support of the legacy of the late Paul...
Former Haverhill High School Athlete Dies After Three-Story Fall in Cancún; Services are Friday
Family and friends are mourning a 20-year-old former Haverhill High School athlete who died after falling three stories from a balcony Friday while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico. Mexican police ruled Leah “Lee” Pearse’s death accidental. An obituary reports she attempted to enter her Airbnb through a third-floor balcony...
Boston Globe
Why this COVID wave is different 🦠
Plus: The latest on the Ana Walshe case. 🪴 It’s also National Houseplant Appreciation Day. Let this be a friendly reminder you should probably water yours. Another year, another post-holiday COVID wave. And if we’ve learned anything during this pandemic, it’s that every wave is unique. Here’s what you need to know about this one:
WCVB
Boston Public Schools considering proposed changes to get students to school on time
BOSTON — Boston Public School officials are considering several changes designed to get students to schools on time. With the threat of receivership last year, and a new requirement from the state to improve bus performance, the district is weighing numerous proposals. School leaders say they will consult with families before implementing any of the ideas, which were generated by an outside group.
hot969boston.com
We Knew Boston Traffic Was Bad, But Not THIS Bad!
We knew Boston traffic was bad, but not THIS bad! Anyone who’s ever driven in Boston has had to endure what seems like some of the worst traffic in the world. Now, we know that feeling is real. According to some new analysis from Inrix.com, Boston traffic is not only the second worst in the country, but it’s the FOURTH worst in the ENTIRE WORLD! “Only drivers in London (156 hours), Chicago (155) and Paris (138) lost more hours in traffic in 2022” according to this study. That’s not all. There are several other areas where Boston traffic faired horribly. Let’s take a look at a few areas where Boston traffic fares the worst in the world.
25 Investigates: Sale of Ana Walshe’s Revere condo recorded days before her disappearance
REVERE, Mass. — The deed from the sale of a Revere condo owned by Ana Walshe was recorded by the Suffolk County Registry of Deeds on December 29. Authorities say, Walshe, a real estate agent, went missing from her Cohasset home around the 1st or 2nd of January. A...
whdh.com
Woman who bought Revere condo from missing Cohasset woman says she planned to move to D.C.
BOSTON (WHDH) - The woman who purchased a condo from Ana Walshe said the rushed deal was done in cash and it was mentioned that the 39-year-old mother of three was planning to move to the nation’s capital. Laura Sylvan said it was a roughly $200,000 cash deal and...
FireRescue1
Boston firefighter, bar sued over beating allegations
BOSTON — The 68-year-old man who ended up in the hospital following a severe beating is suing the Boston firefighter authorities say did it and the Faneuil Hall bar it happened near. Gary Steele, the man who was injured, and his wife, Maribeth Steele, filed the suit this week...
whdh.com
Boston ranks among worst cities in the world for traffic jams
BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has ranked among the worst cities in the world for traffic jams, according to an annual Global Traffic Scorecard published by transportation data and analytics company INRIX. According to the data, the typical Bostonian lost 134 hours in 2022 to traffic congestion. That’s up 56 hours...
SatanCon2023 is dedicated to Boston Mayor Michelle Wu after Satanic Temple was barred
The Satanic Temple is planning to hold 'SatanCon 2023' which it describes as the 'largest satanic gathering in history,' in downtown Boston April 28-30.
The Boston couple giving away their billion dollar fortune
To kick off 2023, I have been writing about people and organizations giving back to the community. Readers enjoy seeing uplifting, positive stories. One couple who continues to give back to their community is Bill and Joyce Cummings.
10 jobs open in Boston
If you are #OpenForWork or know someone who is, save this for reference.
Mask mandate reinstated at Chelsea Public Schools
CHELSEA -- Students at Chelsea Public Schools will be required to wear masks in the classroom starting Monday. Superintendent Dr. Almi Abeyta said the decision was made because Suffolk County was designated as "high risk" for COVID-19 transmission. Masks need to be worn in school buildings except when eating or drinking, Abeyta said in a letter on Friday. "As a reminder for our community, in April of 2022 the Chelsea School Committee voted to lift the mask requirement in schools provided CDC recommendations did not change based on the Suffolk County risk level. With the risk level changing, CPS will follow its established protocols and reinstitute its mask mandate," the letter continued. School officials said they would lift the mandate when risk goes back down to medium. School committee member Roberto Jimenez-Rivera told WBZ-TV that he has heard very little parent pushback and believes the mandate makes sense. "I kind of come down on the side of anything we can do can be helpful," Jimenez-Rivera said. "Anything that we can do individually can be helpful in some way shape or form, but bigger measures would be even more helpful."
Swampscott Police investigating something found on Fisherman Beach
SWAMPSCOTT, Mass. — Swampscott Police respond to Fisherman beach late Wednesday night after a caller reported finding something suspicious near the shore. Investigators are seen surrounding an item on the beach with their flashlights. There is no word on what the item is. This is an active and ongoing...
Harvard Crimson
In Photos: Justice for Sayed Faisal Protest at Cambridge City Center
On Monday, hundreds gathered in front of Cambridge City Hall to protest the killing of Sayed Faisal by a Cambridge Police officer, calling for answers and condemning police brutality and racism. Demonstrators hold up a hand-painted sign depicting Faisal and posters demanding justice on the lawn in front of City...
MetroWest Medical Center Merges Its ICU/CCU & CVU Departments Due To Staffing Issues
FRAMINGHAM – MetroWest Medical Center in Framingham has merged its ICU/CCU & CVU units, due to staffing issues. This staffing problem is in addition to the staffing it has in its maternity ward. For the last three weekends, ambulances have been diverted from the Tenet-owned hospital in Framingham for...
Harvard Crimson
In Cambridge and Dhaka, Protests Erupt in Wake of Police Shooting of Sayed Faisal
Protestors held up a hand-painted sign depicting Sayed Faisal as they rallied outside Cambridge City Hall Monday to call for police reform. By Ryan H. Doan-Nguyen. If you or someone you know needs help at Harvard, contact Counseling and Mental Health Services at (617) 495-2042 or the Harvard University Police Department at (617) 495-1212. Several peer counseling groups offer confidential peer conversations; learn more here.
The 10 Best Places to Live in the Northeast
Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. In Somerville, Massachusetts, WTF takes on a different meaning: What the Fluff?. As in Marshmallow Fluff. If the rumors are to be believed, a Somerville resident invented the creamy confection in the early 1900s. However, as...
WBUR
It's the third winter of COVID. But this one is different
It’s the third winter of COVID. Cases and hospitalizations are climbing again after the December holidays. Boston-area wastewater data show a steep spike in COVID levels in recent weeks. It's a now familiar pattern. But this period looks different from the last two pandemic winters. COVID is not the...
Comments / 0