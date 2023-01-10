ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cambridge, MA

Harvard Crimson

Harvard Settles Class Action Lawsuit Demanding Partial Tuition Reimbursement

The John Joseph Moakley United States Courthouse is a federal courthouse located on Fan Pier in Boston, Massachusetts. By Justin F. Gonzalez. A group of students that sued Harvard for partial reimbursement of tuition after the University moved classes online due to the Covid-19 pandemic reached a settlement with the school, according to a filing by the students’ attorneys in court on Monday.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

Why this COVID wave is different 🦠

Plus: The latest on the Ana Walshe case. 🪴 It’s also National Houseplant Appreciation Day. Let this be a friendly reminder you should probably water yours. Another year, another post-holiday COVID wave. And if we’ve learned anything during this pandemic, it’s that every wave is unique. Here’s what you need to know about this one:
BOSTON, MA
WCVB

Boston Public Schools considering proposed changes to get students to school on time

BOSTON — Boston Public School officials are considering several changes designed to get students to schools on time. With the threat of receivership last year, and a new requirement from the state to improve bus performance, the district is weighing numerous proposals. School leaders say they will consult with families before implementing any of the ideas, which were generated by an outside group.
BOSTON, MA
hot969boston.com

We Knew Boston Traffic Was Bad, But Not THIS Bad!

We knew Boston traffic was bad, but not THIS bad! Anyone who’s ever driven in Boston has had to endure what seems like some of the worst traffic in the world. Now, we know that feeling is real. According to some new analysis from Inrix.com, Boston traffic is not only the second worst in the country, but it’s the FOURTH worst in the ENTIRE WORLD! “Only drivers in London (156 hours), Chicago (155) and Paris (138) lost more hours in traffic in 2022” according to this study. That’s not all. There are several other areas where Boston traffic faired horribly. Let’s take a look at a few areas where Boston traffic fares the worst in the world.
BOSTON, MA
FireRescue1

Boston firefighter, bar sued over beating allegations

BOSTON — The 68-year-old man who ended up in the hospital following a severe beating is suing the Boston firefighter authorities say did it and the Faneuil Hall bar it happened near. Gary Steele, the man who was injured, and his wife, Maribeth Steele, filed the suit this week...
BOSTON, MA
whdh.com

Boston ranks among worst cities in the world for traffic jams

BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston has ranked among the worst cities in the world for traffic jams, according to an annual Global Traffic Scorecard published by transportation data and analytics company INRIX. According to the data, the typical Bostonian lost 134 hours in 2022 to traffic congestion. That’s up 56 hours...
BOSTON, MA
CBS Boston

Mask mandate reinstated at Chelsea Public Schools

CHELSEA -- Students at Chelsea Public Schools will be required to wear masks in the classroom starting Monday. Superintendent Dr. Almi Abeyta said the decision was made because Suffolk County was designated as "high risk" for COVID-19 transmission. Masks need to be worn in school buildings except when eating or drinking, Abeyta said in a letter on Friday. "As a reminder for our community, in April of 2022 the Chelsea School Committee voted to lift the mask requirement in schools provided CDC recommendations did not change based on the Suffolk County risk level. With the risk level changing, CPS will follow its established protocols and reinstitute its mask mandate," the letter continued. School officials said they would lift the mandate when risk goes back down to medium.  School committee member Roberto Jimenez-Rivera told WBZ-TV that he has heard very little parent pushback and believes the mandate makes sense. "I kind of come down on the side of anything we can do can be helpful," Jimenez-Rivera said. "Anything that we can do individually can be helpful in some way shape or form, but bigger measures would be even more helpful." 
CHELSEA, MA
Harvard Crimson

In Photos: Justice for Sayed Faisal Protest at Cambridge City Center

On Monday, hundreds gathered in front of Cambridge City Hall to protest the killing of Sayed Faisal by a Cambridge Police officer, calling for answers and condemning police brutality and racism. Demonstrators hold up a hand-painted sign depicting Faisal and posters demanding justice on the lawn in front of City...
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Harvard Crimson

In Cambridge and Dhaka, Protests Erupt in Wake of Police Shooting of Sayed Faisal

Protestors held up a hand-painted sign depicting Sayed Faisal as they rallied outside Cambridge City Hall Monday to call for police reform. By Ryan H. Doan-Nguyen. If you or someone you know needs help at Harvard, contact Counseling and Mental Health Services at (617) 495-2042 or the Harvard University Police Department at (617) 495-1212. Several peer counseling groups offer confidential peer conversations; learn more here.
CAMBRIDGE, MA
Money

The 10 Best Places to Live in the Northeast

Your future home awaits. Take the first step toward homeownership today with AmeriSave Mortgage!. In Somerville, Massachusetts, WTF takes on a different meaning: What the Fluff?. As in Marshmallow Fluff. If the rumors are to be believed, a Somerville resident invented the creamy confection in the early 1900s. However, as...
SOMERVILLE, MA
WBUR

It's the third winter of COVID. But this one is different

It’s the third winter of COVID. Cases and hospitalizations are climbing again after the December holidays. Boston-area wastewater data show a steep spike in COVID levels in recent weeks. It's a now familiar pattern. But this period looks different from the last two pandemic winters. COVID is not the...
BOSTON, MA

