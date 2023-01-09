ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Owensboro, KY

Owensboro City Commission agenda, Jan. 10, 2023

By James Mayse Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer
 3 days ago

At its special called meeting at noon Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following:

• Hold first reading of an ordinance authorizing the city to issue General Obligation Bonds (Series 2023A) in approximate amount of $35.350 million. The purpose of the bonds is for property acquisition, construction, installation and equipping of: an indoor sports complex; a training center for the Owensboro Fire Department; renovation of OFD Station 3; and other community development projects. The amount of the bonds can be increased by up to $3.535 million, or decreased by any amount.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hancockclarion.com

Widening of Hwy 60; new police officer discussed at Hawesville council meeting

Hawesville City Council met on Tuesday evening, January 10th. Newly elected Hawesville Mayor Robbie McCormick and newly elected council member, Justin Basham, along with council members Wayne Herndon, Tracy Johnson, Pat “Junnie” Morris, Kevin Linn and Danny Doyle were joined by Matt Curtis, co-owner of Bluegrass Engineering, who has been working with Hawesville and Matt Curtis, co-owner of Bluegrass Engineering for several years.
HAWESVILLE, KY
14news.com

Cravens Elementary School cuts the ribbon on renovation project

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Leaders with Cravens Elementary School, the Greater Owensboro Chamber of Commerce, as well as other administrators with Owensboro Public Schools cut the ribbon on the school’s renovation project on Thursday. Cravens Elementary Principal Courtney Cliff says construction started in the spring of 2021. Almost two...
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

Vanderburgh Co. Commissioners approve funding for Arc of Evansville

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - The Vanderburgh County Board of Commissioners voted unanimously to approve $200,000 worth of funding for The Arc of Evansville on Wednesday. Officials say this funding will be used to support and underwrite the general welfare of developmentally challenged persons of all ages in the greater Vanderburgh County area.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

KYTC announces emergency repairs at Spottsville bridge

HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Kentucky Transportation Cabinet says crews are working on Highway 60 at the new Spottsville Bridge in Henderson County. KYTC officials describe the work as emergency repairs, and crews at the scene say it is water line related. KYTC says the work at the site is expected to last a few days. […]
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
14news.com

Evansville citizens voice concerns over Wesselman Woods pickleball courts

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - During Monday’s Evansville City Council meeting, public comments focused heavily on proposed pickleball courts at Wesselman Park. The city council has already approved funds for many park projects, and one of those projects is the construction of two-dozen pickleball courts. People opposed to the construction...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Planet Fitness sets sights on second Owensboro location

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WEHT) — Planet Fitness, a nationwide fitness franchise that prides itself on being a “Judgement Free Zone”, is working on opening a second location in Owensboro. We spoke with the General Manager of the Planet Fitness on SR54, and she tells us the brand will open the new gym in Towne Square Mall. […]
OWENSBORO, KY
14news.com

DCPS welcomes new lead law enforcement officer

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WFIE) - Retired Owensboro police officer and former Hancock County resource officer, Captain Gary Mattingly, is now named the Daviess County Public Schools’ lead law enforcement officer. Mattingly says he’s heading a team of six DCPS resource officers. Mattingly says he’s spent the first couple weeks...
OWENSBORO, KY
city-countyobserver.com

VANDERBURGH COUNTY PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE ANNOUNCES FIRST JURY TRIAL WIN OF 2023

Evansville, IN – Prosecutor Diana Moers announces that, on January 9–10, 2023, the Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office successfully prosecuted James Francisco Payne in a jury trial where he was convicted of three counts: (1) battery by means of a deadly weapon, a Level 5 felony; (2) battery resulting in moderate bodily injury, a Level 6 Felony; and battery resulting in serious bodily injury, a Level 5 felony. Mr. Payne also received a Habitual Offender enhancement. The prosecution was led by Deputy Prosecuting Attorneys John Bober and David Whitehead.
VANDERBURGH COUNTY, IN
vincennespbs.org

Railcrew Express loses CSX contract

RCX, a company that provides transportation for CSX Railroad workers is shutting down some locations affecting some Vincennes RCX employees. A total of 70 jobs are being eliminated in five locations; Vincennes, Evansville, Terre Haute, Avon and Lafayette. Railcrew Xpress, based in Missouri, told the Indiana Department of Workforce Development...
VINCENNES, IN
14news.com

Evansville firefighters respond to warehouse fire site on Garvin St.

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WFIE) - Firefighters responded to a patch fire on Thursday that broke out near the warehouse on Garvin Street that burned down on New Year’s Eve. Dispatch confirmed that crews were sent in response to a working fire near Tennessee and Garvin Streets. Officials told 14 News...
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Crews spend day battling large house fire in Union County

WAVERLY, Ky. (WEHT) — Early Wednesday morning, fire crews were on scene battling a fully engulfed structure fire on Utley Utley Road in Waverly. The Smith Mills Fire Department says they along with Corydon Civil Defense, Waverly FD, Union Co FD and the Henderson City/County Rescue Squad responded to the scene. According to the Smith […]
UNION COUNTY, KY
My 1053 WJLT

New Car Wash May Be Coming to a Unique Location on Evansville’s East Side

While it would take some time to reach Dollar General territory, it feels like we've seen a number of new automatic car washes pop up in and around Evansville over the past few years. It seems that trend may continue in 2023 with news that another new car wash company is looking to set up shop on Evansville's east side in a spot that, to me, is hard to picture a car wash sitting on.
EVANSVILLE, IN
WEHT/WTVW

Another person enters the Evansville race for mayor

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) – Caine Alexander Helmer has filed papers to run for Evansville mayor. Helmer plans to run as a Republican. Helmer says his three main platforms encompass mental health, affordable housing and education, with his secondary issues including improvements to the welfare system in the city and a desire to attempt to lower the cost of […]
EVANSVILLE, IN
14news.com

Hopkins Co. Schools classes virtual Friday due to weather

HOPKINS CO., Ky. (WFIE) - Officials with Hopkins County Schools says in-person classes have been canceled for Friday. According to a social media post, inclement weather resulting in wet and icy roadways is the reason for the change. They say students will do virtual learning instead of their usual in-person...
HOPKINS COUNTY, KY
wevv.com

Henderson County Farmer 'Sound Off' Returns

Henderson County farmers came together on Monday to express their concerns to local legislators. The Henderson County Chamber of Commerce has hosted similar events in the past, but all have been called off due Covid-19, but for the beginning of 2023, officials are starting the tradition once again. "I would...
HENDERSON COUNTY, KY
Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Owensboro, KY
6K+
Followers
214
Post
735K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Owensboro Messenger-Inquirer

Comments / 0

Community Policy