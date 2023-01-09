Owensboro City Commission agenda, Jan. 10, 2023

At its special called meeting at noon Tuesday at City Hall, the Owensboro City Commission will consider the following:

• Hold first reading of an ordinance authorizing the city to issue General Obligation Bonds (Series 2023A) in approximate amount of $35.350 million. The purpose of the bonds is for property acquisition, construction, installation and equipping of: an indoor sports complex; a training center for the Owensboro Fire Department; renovation of OFD Station 3; and other community development projects. The amount of the bonds can be increased by up to $3.535 million, or decreased by any amount.