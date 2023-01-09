ROSEMONT, Ill. - Thanks to his game winner in overtime Sunday, Minnesota's Logan Cooley was named Big Ten Conference Men's Hockey Third Star of the Week. Cooley had a goal and an assist in the series finale to earn a split with No. 4 St. Cloud State, just three days after helping Team USA win a bronze medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships. He brought the capacity crowd to its feet inside 3M Arena at Mariucci during the 3-on-3 overtime session and showed his patience with the puck on his stick, securing the winning tally with 18 seconds remaining.

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 2 DAYS AGO