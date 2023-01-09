ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Excelsior, MN

gophersports.com

B1G Weekly Honor for Cooley

ROSEMONT, Ill. - Thanks to his game winner in overtime Sunday, Minnesota's Logan Cooley was named Big Ten Conference Men's Hockey Third Star of the Week. Cooley had a goal and an assist in the series finale to earn a split with No. 4 St. Cloud State, just three days after helping Team USA win a bronze medal at the 2023 IIHF World Junior Championships. He brought the capacity crowd to its feet inside 3M Arena at Mariucci during the 3-on-3 overtime session and showed his patience with the puck on his stick, securing the winning tally with 18 seconds remaining.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers and Scarlet Knights Set for Clash on Big Ten Network

MINNEAPOLIS - The University of Minnesota (8-8, 1-4 B1G) is back in action at Williams Arena against Rutgers (7-10, 1-4 B1G) on Thursday night on the Big Ten Network. The game is scheduled to tip off at 7:30 p.m. and can also be heard on the iHeartRadio app or on KFAN+ with Justin Gaard and Lynnette Sjoquist on the call.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Morgan Set 15 School Records at the U

University of Minnesota quarterback Tanner Morgan played in 51 career games for the Maroon and Gold and started 47 of them. He ended his career with a 33-14 record as the team's starting quarterback, which is the most wins in school history. Morgan set 15 school records during his time...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Gophers Raise Bar for Academic Success

MINNEAPOLIS – University of Minnesota student-athletes have recorded the highest team grade-point averages in school history, according to information released Wednesday by the John & Nancy Lindahl Academic Center. All 21 teams are above a 3.20 GPA for both the fall semester and for their cumulative GPAs. Never before...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
gophersports.com

Eric Barber and Kylin Muñoz Complete Gophers Volleyball Staff

MINNEAPOLIS -- Minnesota volleyball head coach Keegan Cook has completed his staff by adding Eric Barber as an assistant coach and Kylin Muñoz as a volunteer assistant coach. "It was essential for us to construct a staff that we could trust to teach, model and mentor our student-athletes from the moment we all arrive back on campus," said head coach Keegan Cook. "We have accomplished just that with the hiring of Eric Barber and Kylin Muñoz."
MINNEAPOLIS, MN

