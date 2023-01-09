Read full article on original website
The Elite Regain AEW Trios Titles On AEW Dynamite
The Elite triumphed in their best of seven series and are now two-time AEW Trios Champions!. The finals of the tournament to crown the first ever AEW Trios Champions culminated at AEW All Out and saw The Elite victorious over Adam Page and The Dark Order. However, the three were stripped of the championship due to the brawl that ensued after CM Punk made inflammatory comments about the AEW EVP’s at the post-All Out media scrum.
One WWE Talent “Done” If Company Is Sold To Saudi Arabia
As rumours swirl about WWE potentially being sold to Saudi Arabia, a report suggests that at least one WWE star would be looking to leave if that happened. January 10th saw major changes to the landscape of WWE as Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the company. Her decision comes mere days after her father Vince McMahon was reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors, and immediately after her announcement, the company issued a press release stating that Vince had been unanimously elected Executive Chairman of the Board.
WWE Splitting Tag Team Championships Once Again
Following the huge tag team turmoil match on Monday Night Raw it looks like WWE is set to split the Raw and SmackDown Tag Team Titles once again. The Usos have held the SmackDown Tag Team Championship for over 540 days, smashing WWE’s record for the longest WWE Tag Team Title reign of all time. Jimmy and Jey Uso captured that title from Rey and Dominik Mysterio back at Money In The Bank in July 2021 and added to their legacy when they also won the Raw Tag Team Championship from Randy Orton and Matt Riddle in May 2022.
Mandy Rose “Very Hurt” By WWE Firing
Mandy Rose has opened up on being fired from WWE, saying that she was both hurt and disappointed after what she had put in to the wrestling business. It was on 14th December 2022 when Mandy Rose confirmed she had been released from her WWE contract. The move was even more surprising following her run as NXT Champion, which had only come to an end one night before at the hands of Roxanne Perez.
Former IMPACT Wrestling Champion Announces Divorce
A controversial former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion has announced that they are set for divorce following their marriage in 2020. In August 2020, former IMPACT Wrestling World Champion Tessa Blanchard married Mexican wrestling star Daga – real name Miguel Olivo. However, it now appears that the relationship is over after both parties took to social media to release a joint statement announcing their divorce:
WWE Sale Story “Completely False”
Yet another report regarding the WWE and its potential sale to the Saudi Arabia PIF has seemingly poured cold water over it taking place. Rumours began to swirl on the 10th of January that a sale of WWE was imminent after Vince McMahon returned as the company’s Executive Chairman. That piece of boardroom chess came after Stephanie McMahon stepped down from her role as WWE Chairwoman and co-CEO and announced her resignation from the company.
WWE Legend Reveals Mafia Once Put A Hit Out On Him
The world of professional wrestling is a wacky and sometimes dangerous one with a WWE Hall of Famer revealing he once had his life threatened by the mob. Jake Roberts spent several years over different spells in WWE, becoming a household name as the cunning and deceitful Jake ‘The Snake.’
Steve Austin Fuels WWE Comeback Rumours With New Video
WWE Hall of Famer Stone Cold Steve Austin has done nothing to quash rumours of a comeback to the ring with a new video. In early 2022, rumours began to swirl that something that was thought to be unthinkable for many years was about to happen – Stone Cold Steve Austin was going to wrestle one more time.
Former WWE Employee Explains How Vince McMahon “Failed Wrestling”
A former WWE employee has opened up about their experiences with Vince McMahon and says that the former Chairman “failed wrestling.”. Vince McMahon has stolen the headlines yet again at the beginning of 2023 as he made an audacious comeback to WWE’s Board of Directors. McMahon stepped down from his role as Chairman and CEO of the company in July 2022 amid an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct and ‘hush money’ payments made to female former WWE employees.
“Multiple Wrestlers” Will Quit WWE If Sold To Saudi Arabia PIF
The saga continues within WWE as talks of a sale continue to grow with “multiple wrestlers” reported to want out if the Saudi Arabia PIF buys the company. January 10th saw major changes to the landscape of WWE as Stephanie McMahon announced her resignation from the company. Her decision comes mere days after her father Vince McMahon was reinstated to the WWE Board of Directors, and immediately after her announcement, the company issued a press release stating that Vince had been unanimously elected Executive Chairman of the Board.
Current WWE Star Believes He Is Comparable To John Cena & The Rock
One of WWE’s young stars explains why he believes he should be mentioned in the same conversation as some of the company’s all-time greats!. There’s no doubt that John Cena and Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson are two of the most influential and recognizable names to rise to stardom in the world of professional wrestling. While comparisons to these all-time greats may be daunting for some, current NXT standout Grayson Waller told Steve Fall on The Ten Count that he’s known for a long time he absolutely belongs in that conversation.
WWE Announce Injury To Raw Star
On Monday Night Raw in Birmingham, Alabama, WWE announced that a current star on the red brand is missing through injury. On the August 22nd, 2022 edition of Raw, former NXT Champion Johnny Gargano returned to WWE after letting his contract expire at the end of 2021. Many suspected Gargano could eventually join AEW but with the change in management in WWE following Vince McMahon’s retirement, Gargano was one of many stars to return.
NJPW The New Beginning in Sapporo Cards Announced For Feb. 4 & 5
NJPW’s first major post-Wrestle Kingdom 17 show has been revealed. Although Wrestle Kingdom is NJPW’s first show of the calendar year, it’s not considered the first show of the company’s creative or business year. Instead, the January 4 Dome Show serves as the conclusion of the previous year’s storylines.
Nick Khan Meets With Possible WWE Buyers
With rumours of a sale of WWE swirling, it has emerged that CEO Nick Khan has been meeting with some powerful potential buyers. WWE has been in a state of flux as 2023 kicks off with major changes in the company’s boardroom. Despite his dramatic 2022 retirement, Vince McMahon has forced his way back onto the Board of Directors before being installed as Executive Chairman. Stephanie McMahon has also stepped down as Chairwoman and co-CEO leaving Nick Khan as the sole CEO of the company.
Report: Jay White’s NJPW Contract Expiring Soon, WWE & AEW Battling For Signature
It would seem that ‘Switchblade’ Jay White’s time in NJPW is coming to an end, with the company not expecting him to stay and a battle ongoing for his next destination. Jay White lost the IWGP World Heavyweight Championship to ‘The Rainmaker’ Kazuchika Okada at Wrestle Kingdom earlier this month. The following night at New Year Dash, ‘Switchblade’ set his sights on Hikuleo, challenging him to a match where the loser would leave Japan.
Matt Hardy Recalls Vince McMahon’s Terrifying Reaction To Iconic Royal Rumble Botch
Matt Hardy shared Vince McMahon’s reaction to one of the most notorious botches in Royal Rumble history. In the final moments of the 2005 Royal Rumble, John Cena and Batista found themselves the final two competitors in the ring. However, when the time came for the final elimination of the match, disaster struck as both Cena and Batista tumbled to the ground together, causing confusion as they’d eliminated each other.
WWE Announcer Exits Company
WWE is one broadcaster down after a commentator with the company announced that they were leaving for pastures new. Part of the previous NXT re-branding saw 205 Live replaced by NXT Level Up – a show featuring young, up-and-coming members of WWE’s developmental roster, and now that show is looking for a new announcer.
Potential Spoiler Regarding Alexa Bliss Segment On WWE Raw
Alexa Bliss has something to say on this week’s edition of WWE Raw and there might be a spoiler out about what’s on her mind. On last week’s January 2nd edition of WWE Monday Night Raw, Alexa Bliss challenged Bianca Belair in a match for the Raw Women’s Title. Prior to that match, Bliss had teased hitting Belair with a Sister Abigail neckbreaker and also smashed a vase into Belair’s head.
Saraya Addresses Rumor Of Mercedes Mone Appearing In AEW
Now Mercedes Mone has debuted in NJPW, there will be increased speculation about where else she may appear, and Saraya has discussed whether it could be AEW. After plenty of speculation, Mercedes Mone made her first NJPW appearance when she confronted IWGP Women’s Champion KAIRI after her title defense at Wrestle Kingdom. The pair will now face off at Battle Of The Valley in San Jose on 18th February.
Who Could Buy WWE?
As rumours swirl regarding the future of WWE with Vince McMahon’s return, here is a look at who could seriously purchase the sports entertainment giant. Vince McMahon stunned the wrestling world yet again when he forced his way back onto the WWE Board of Directors, bringing with him former co-Presidents George Barrios and Michelle Wilson as he looked to consolidate his power once again.
