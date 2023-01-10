ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Worth, TX

No. 10 Texas mounts furious rally to defeat No. 17 TCU

Timmy Allen scored 17 points and Sir’Jabari Rice added 15, including three key free throws in the final 6.2 seconds, as No. 10 Texas roared back to beat No. 17 TCU 79-75 on Wednesday in Austin. The Horned Frogs were up by 13 points at halftime, but Texas rallied...
AUSTIN, TX
TCU quarterback Max Duggan wins the Earl Campbell Tyler Rose Award

Max Duggan entered the 2022 college football season as the backup quarterback for the TCU Horned Frogs. Duggan was No. 2 on the depth chart behind Chandler Morris. But when Morris went down with an injury in the third quarter of the season opener against Colorado on Sept. 2, 2022, Duggan was needed to take over.
FORT WORTH, TX

