Max Duggan entered the 2022 college football season as the backup quarterback for the TCU Horned Frogs. Duggan was No. 2 on the depth chart behind Chandler Morris. But when Morris went down with an injury in the third quarter of the season opener against Colorado on Sept. 2, 2022, Duggan was needed to take over.

FORT WORTH, TX ・ 20 HOURS AGO