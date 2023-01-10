Read full article on original website
businessnhmagazine.com
Portsmouth Philanthropist, Physician and Entrepreneur—Dr. Geoffrey Clark—Has Died
Philanthropist, entrepreneur, and Portsmouth gastroenterologist, Dr. Geoffrey E. Clark has died. Born May 21, 1938, Dr. Clark was 84 years old. Together with his wife, former state Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, D-Portsmouth, the two have been recognized as a formidable team for more than 45 years helping New Hampshire’s vulnerable communities, particularly children, women, and the environment.
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Bank of New Hampshire recently to contributed $5,000 to NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire and its HOMEteam program in its work to develop a range of housing options for individuals and families who are at a financial disadvantage. The NH Home Builders Association’s 35th annual NH Cornerstone Awards will be held...
Teatotaller in Somersworth, NH, Transforming Into Recovery-Friendly Restaurant
Teatotaller serves up good vibes in the form of boba tea and drag shows in Somersworth, New Hampshire, and has been referred to by many as a queer oasis. It is so beloved that they actually opened a second location in Concord a few months back. Emmet and the Teatotaller...
Coastal $19 Million New Hampshire Farmhouse With an Elevator and 30-Car Barn
Imagine owning a farmhouse on 45 acres with ocean views built by a former governor with an elevator where a Kentucky Derby winner was bred. It's not often that a farmhouse sits near the ocean. Most of us for sure think rural and inland, surround by forest and open land. But in this case, 56-68 Atlantic Drive in North Hampton, New Hampshire, just an hour from Boston, is a 45 acre piece of property with four buildings on the compound including a luxurious main house with views of the Atlantic Ocean.
Did You Know About This Harrowing Underwater Rescue After a Submarine Sank in New Hampshire?
It's always fascinating to read more about New Hampshire's history, and this writer recently learned of a harrowing underwater rescue that happened in Portsmouth over 80 years ago. According to the Naval History and Heritage Command website, it all started on May 23, 1939, when the USS Squalus "suffered a...
businessnhmagazine.com
Intriguing Woman-Led Business: Lovering Auto Group
Linda Lovering grew up in her dad’s auto dealership in Nashua but sought a career outside the family business. At Sanders Associates in Nashua, she met her husband Rich, and they eventually left to work for Linda’s father, managing the dealership before deciding they wanted one of their own and bought one in Concord in 1996.
Telehealth and mail-order medications expand abortion access in NH
This story was updated Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 11:30 a.m. to include the text of a bill that was not available prior to publication. A recent federal rule change will expand access to abortion care by allowing pharmacies, no longer just clinics, to dispense abortion pills, which can be used to terminate a pregnancy […] The post Telehealth and mail-order medications expand abortion access in NH appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
Love Texas Roadhouse? It’s Coming to Concord, New Hampshire, Soon
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I've tried being a vegetarian and even pescatarian (vegetarian who eats fish), but I just couldn't do it. I love lobster, but boy do I love me a good steak.
businessnhmagazine.com
Program Offers Veterans Vouchers at Farmer’s Markets
Vouchers for Veterans tent at a local farmer’s market. (Courtesy photo) An effort to thank veterans and provide them with fresh food is growing as fast as the greens at the farmers’ markets they frequent. Vouchers for Veterans is a Rochester-based nonprofit that sets up a tent at...
The public benefits of private land
The Mink Hills in Warner have returned to forest, where hemlock, oak, and beech trees now make their home, replacing the early settlers who clear-cut this land to make way for sheep pastures. John Bassi is working to make sure these residents – the trees and wildlife – thrive. Since Bassi and his wife, Julie, […] The post The public benefits of private land appeared first on New Hampshire Bulletin.
laconiadailysun.com
Franklin names citizens of the year, council members take their seats
FRANKLIN — The Three Rivers City recognized the Grevior family as Citizens of the Year and swore in the city councilors elected last fall, including new councilor Leigh Webb, during an inaugural program on Monday that combined patriotism, community pride, and taking care of business. Mayor Jo Brown presented...
Pulitzer Prize-Winning Poet Charles Simic Has Died in Dover
Pulitzer Prize-winning poet Charles Simic, 84, who taught courses in American literature and creative writing for decades at UNH, died Jan. 9, 2023, at an assisted living facility in Dover. Simic, who was born in Serbia in 1938, also served as poet laureate of the United States from 2007 to...
manchesterinklink.com
Planning Board renders decisions, Zoning to rehear request for 100 dwelling units at 1228-1230 Elm Street
City Works is a regular feature designed to provide a preview of upcoming Planning and Zoning and Board Meetings. The Zoning Board will meet on Thursday, January 12 and the following cases will be heard. The meeting will be available to watch on Manchester Public Television Channel 22. The full Agenda and Project Applications are available for each of these projects. If you are not able to attend a public hearing and would like to comment on a project, you may send an email to zoningboard@manchesternh.gov.
WMUR.com
In Nashua, no widespread homeless encampments, but issue still exists
NASHUA, N.H. — Manchester is not the only place in New Hampshire trying to help people who need shelter, but the issue of homelessness can look different in other parts of the Granite State. In Nashua on Tuesday, a pair of homeless outreach workers checked in with a woman...
businessnhmagazine.com
Best Company to Work For: NEMO Equipment
Outdoor gear manufacturer. I know what my organization is trying to achieve strategically: 100% agree. The mission and purpose of my organization makes me feel that my job is important: 100% agree. Founder and CEO: Cam Brensinger. Years in Business: 20. Full-time Employees: 50 (47 in NH) Years on List:...
NHPR
NH has spent years trying to prevent police from killing people in mental distress, but advocates say gaps remain
The two police officers who responded to the home of 17-year old Mischa Fay on New Year’s Day had met him before. Police logs show both officers had been to the boy’s Gilford home in prior months, responding to a series of mental health distress calls placed by his parents.
manchesterinklink.com
Landfill landscape: New Hampshire is an importer of solid waste from other states
The blue truck with Massachusetts license plates backed up to the trash heap and unceremoniously belched out its contents. Next to its rear tires at the Nashua landfill was a pile of mattresses – items that are illegal to throw out in the Bay State. No one was there to inspect what the truck had dumped. The pile of trash it left behind was covered with dirt and pushed down an embankment by a massive front-end loader.
nhbr.com
New Hampshire municipalities welcome drop in state retirement contribution
Towns, cities and school districts across the state will save a little money next year due to decreasing contribution rates to the state retirement for the first time in 20 years. The rates employers pay into the system on behalf of government workers, which are set every two years, are...
WMUR.com
Mega Millions players in New Hampshire win more than $250K in prizes in Tuesday drawing, including $30K winner
CONCORD, N.H. — The latest Mega Millions drawing led to no jackpot winner again, though plenty of New Hampshire players came out ahead. In all, Granite Staters won more than $250,000 in prizes, including a $30,000 winner at Nashua Shell in Nashua, a $10,000 winner at Homestead Grocery and Deli in Amherst and a $10,000 winner at the Circle K in Bedford. Meanwhile, two $1 million tickets were sold in Massachusetts.
mynbc5.com
New Hampshire woman dies in kitchen fire
WOODSTOCK, N.H. — A Woodstock, New Hampshire, woman was killed on Sunday in a kitchen fire at her home. According to state fire officials, 73-year-old Dorothy Tomasello was injured in a fire at her mobile home on Cedar Court on Sunday at 12:23 p.m. Witnesses tell officials that they saw smoke coming from the home, and Tomasello was found outside with burn injuries.
