Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys StarOnlyHomersDallas, TX
St. Petersburg family of three killed in small plane crash just 16 seconds after takeoffEdy ZooSaint Petersburg, FL
Here's What 3 Tampa Moms Think About DeSantis' Insult to "Made in China" ToysMalinda FuscoTampa, FL
UF Becomes the Latest Campus to Issue a Strong Advisory to Entire Campus Urging Them to Stop Using TikTokThe Veracity Report - Florida EditionUniversity, FL
Related
Beach Beacon
Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs
ST. PETERSBURG — Sections of Fourth Street have been closed as the road undergoes repairs and safety improvements. While work is being performed, there will be temporary lane closures and pedestrian and bicycle detours, the Florida Dept. of Transportation said in a press release. The project will construct curb...
fox13news.com
Midtown East to add to Tampa’s first-of-its-kind, billion-dollar, self-contained community
TAMPA, Fla. - Four years after Tampa Mayor Jane Castor had her first groundbreaking as mayor on what would become the development known as Midtown, she was back, tossing more dirt for what’s being billed as Midtown’s phase 2 project. It is an 18-story, 430,000-square-foot office tower called...
Tampa Electric completes work on Big Bend Modernization project
Tampa Electric finished work on its project to modernize the Big Bend power plant, eliminating coal as the fuel for Unit 1 and installing combined-cycle technology. Construction began in August 2019 and was finished ahead ... Read More » The post Tampa Electric completes work on Big Bend Modernization project appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
stpetecatalyst.com
What’s the best course for Port St. Pete?
While St. Petersburg’s port lacks the commercial and cargo ship traffic of other harbors, its proximity to an abundance of public and private research organizations provides a distinct benefit. City officials are taking a long-overdue look at the best direction for Port St. Pete, in Tampa Bay. They agreed...
Beach Beacon
Seminole uniform company sells HQ for $5M, moving to downtown St. Pete
SEMINOLE — One of the region’s largest publicly traded companies will relocate to downtown St. Petersburg after selling its Seminole headquarters for just over $5 million. The Superior Group of Companies, which manufactures branded uniforms and health care attire and offers remote staffing services, closed the sale to a Pinellas Park limited liability company on Dec. 28, according to Pinellas County records.
State revokes licenses for pool company, general contractor
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state Construction Licensing Board on Thursday heard dozens of cases against Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast. In the end, the board voted to revoke owner Hillary Bello’s “construction financial officer” license. Scott Houser, the license holder for Cox Pools, lost all three of his construction licenses, despite pleas from […]
businessobserverfl.com
Longtime Sarasota insurance agency acquires Tampa firm
Having focused on the Sarasota and Bradenton region since 1959, Purmort & Martin Insurance Agency is now set on expansion. The first stop? Tampa. The agency announced Wednesday that it had acquired Lovinger Insurance, based in south Tampa. The property and casualty insurance agency has a reach that extends through Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.
hernandosun.com
The city of Brooksville declines to give grant for an affordable housing complex
Brooksville City Council declined to contribute $20,000 at this time to the development of an affordable housing complex located in South Brooksville. After discussion on December 19, 2022, the Council agreed they would reconsider the local government match in the form of a loan rather than a grant. The complex,...
Crews On The Scene Of Large Warehouse Fire In St. Pete
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. – At approximately 7:30 pm, St. Petersburg Fire Rescue responded to a large warehouse located at 2350 31st St S, with heavy smoke inside the building. Due to the size of the building and the amount of smoke, crews started more units
Experts: Hillsborough County school rezoning could impact people's property values
TAMPA, Fla. — This week, Hillsborough County leaders have gone from school to school informing parents about three rezoning proposals that could impact where thousands of students go to school next fall. On Wednesday, Plant High School parents attending an informational meeting were concerned about more than their children's...
businessobserverfl.com
Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences
New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
What's next for St. Petersburg's Manhattan Casino
The historic South St. Pete building has hosted Ray Charles, James Brown, and other legendary artists.
Terminated Temple Terrace official pleads guilty in bid-rigging scheme
A former Temple Terrace employee pleaded guilty to rigging a bid in a 2021 project involving concrete work for a city pickleball court.
995qyk.com
This City Has The Best Rental Prices In Tampa Bay
This city has the best rental prices in Tampa Bay. Tampa area rents are up 2.1% over last year. But, down a little bit since December. ApartmentList showed the median cost of rentals in 100 of the largest cities in the US. Here in Tampa we priced in at Number 27. The national average for a one bedroom came in at $1,153, and $1,321 for a two bedroom. That puts average rent for all types at $1,344. In Tampa Bay the same average for all types came in much higher at $1,700 a month! It did show Tampa had a slightly slower rent increase than other Florida cities, and in the US. That’s where the 2.1% comes in. If you want to pay the cheapest rent in the US move to Cleveland! LOL. No really. Lowest rent among our 100 largest cities was Cleveland, Ohio, where rent costs don’t even hit the $1,000 mark. I know it’s cold, but Cleveland residents’ median rents are closer to $781 bucks.
Florida Has One Of The 20 Best Steakhouses In America
Tasting Table ranked the best steakhouses in the country, and one popular Florida restaurant made the cut.
Longboat Observer
Surprise roundabout lane closure outrages Sarasota, Longboat
Only a few weeks after celebrating the opening of the roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue and a brief holiday break, construction crews are back to work finishing what will be a two-year-long project. Motorists may have expected traffic to flow more smoothly in this final phase of construction...
$2.7M safety project underway in St. Petersburg
PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is getting started on a $2.7 million project in St. Petersburg Monday morning. The year-long undertaking aims at improving pedestrian safety and walkability on 4th Street. FDOT is starting with drainage improvements in the area, which begins Monday and...
wild941.com
Favorite St. Pete Burger Spot Makes A Big Business Move
In every city there is a burger spot that is a gem. Well in St. Pete, El Cap restaurant has been a hidden gem for many years. I found this spot during Covid, and it’s my favorite St. Pete burger spot whenever I feel like treating myself. Despite a...
Treasure Island Bascule Bridge to temporarily close to large boats
TREASURE ISLAND, Fla. — The Treasure Island Bascule Bridge is scheduled to be temporarily closed to large vessel traffic from Monday, Jan. 16, to Friday, Feb. 3. Authorities say vehicle traffic will not be impacted, but large vessels will not be able to pass underneath the bridge. "This closure...
Bay News 9
First-time home buyers urged to 'get ready'
TAMPA, Fla. — With a softening economy expected, potential home buyers are being encouraged to “get ready” for any economic forces that may help stabilize or drop home prices into a buyer's market. What You Need To Know. The Housing and Education Alliance helps people on how...
Comments / 0