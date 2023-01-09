ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Beach Beacon

Around Town: South Pinellas news briefs

ST. PETERSBURG — Sections of Fourth Street have been closed as the road undergoes repairs and safety improvements. While work is being performed, there will be temporary lane closures and pedestrian and bicycle detours, the Florida Dept. of Transportation said in a press release. The project will construct curb...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Daily Energy Insider

Tampa Electric completes work on Big Bend Modernization project

Tampa Electric finished work on its project to modernize the Big Bend power plant, eliminating coal as the fuel for Unit 1 and installing combined-cycle technology. Construction began in August 2019 and was finished ahead ... Read More » The post Tampa Electric completes work on Big Bend Modernization project appeared first on Daily Energy Insider.
TAMPA, FL
stpetecatalyst.com

What’s the best course for Port St. Pete?

While St. Petersburg’s port lacks the commercial and cargo ship traffic of other harbors, its proximity to an abundance of public and private research organizations provides a distinct benefit. City officials are taking a long-overdue look at the best direction for Port St. Pete, in Tampa Bay. They agreed...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Beach Beacon

Seminole uniform company sells HQ for $5M, moving to downtown St. Pete

SEMINOLE — One of the region’s largest publicly traded companies will relocate to downtown St. Petersburg after selling its Seminole headquarters for just over $5 million. The Superior Group of Companies, which manufactures branded uniforms and health care attire and offers remote staffing services, closed the sale to a Pinellas Park limited liability company on Dec. 28, according to Pinellas County records.
SEMINOLE, FL
WFLA

State revokes licenses for pool company, general contractor

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The state Construction Licensing Board on Thursday heard dozens of cases against Cox Pools of the Gulf Coast. In the end, the board voted to revoke owner Hillary Bello’s “construction financial officer” license. Scott Houser, the license holder for Cox Pools, lost all three of his construction licenses, despite pleas from […]
TAMPA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Longtime Sarasota insurance agency acquires Tampa firm

Having focused on the Sarasota and Bradenton region since 1959, Purmort & Martin Insurance Agency is now set on expansion. The first stop? Tampa. The agency announced Wednesday that it had acquired Lovinger Insurance, based in south Tampa. The property and casualty insurance agency has a reach that extends through Hillsborough and Pinellas counties.
SARASOTA, FL
businessobserverfl.com

Parrish community slated to bring over 4,600 residences

New homes will become available in north Manatee County by the end of the year in a newly announced master-planned community. The Parrish community, Oakfield, was announced by Tampa-based real estate firm Eisenhower Property Group. The firm has about 17,000 residential units currently under development across Florida. “Our vision of...
MANATEE COUNTY, FL
995qyk.com

This City Has The Best Rental Prices In Tampa Bay

This city has the best rental prices in Tampa Bay. Tampa area rents are up 2.1% over last year. But, down a little bit since December. ApartmentList showed the median cost of rentals in 100 of the largest cities in the US. Here in Tampa we priced in at Number 27. The national average for a one bedroom came in at $1,153, and $1,321 for a two bedroom. That puts average rent for all types at $1,344. In Tampa Bay the same average for all types came in much higher at $1,700 a month! It did show Tampa had a slightly slower rent increase than other Florida cities, and in the US. That’s where the 2.1% comes in. If you want to pay the cheapest rent in the US move to Cleveland! LOL. No really. Lowest rent among our 100 largest cities was Cleveland, Ohio, where rent costs don’t even hit the $1,000 mark. I know it’s cold, but Cleveland residents’ median rents are closer to $781 bucks.
TAMPA, FL
Longboat Observer

Surprise roundabout lane closure outrages Sarasota, Longboat

Only a few weeks after celebrating the opening of the roundabout at U.S. 41 and Gulfstream Avenue and a brief holiday break, construction crews are back to work finishing what will be a two-year-long project. Motorists may have expected traffic to flow more smoothly in this final phase of construction...
SARASOTA, FL
ABC Action News WFTS

$2.7M safety project underway in St. Petersburg

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Department of Transportation (FDOT) is getting started on a $2.7 million project in St. Petersburg Monday morning. The year-long undertaking aims at improving pedestrian safety and walkability on 4th Street. FDOT is starting with drainage improvements in the area, which begins Monday and...
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL
Bay News 9

First-time home buyers urged to 'get ready'

TAMPA, Fla. — With a softening economy expected, potential home buyers are being encouraged to “get ready” for any economic forces that may help stabilize or drop home prices into a buyer's market. What You Need To Know. The Housing and Education Alliance helps people on how...
TAMPA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy