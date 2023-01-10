Read full article on original website
businessnhmagazine.com
Best Company to Work For: NEMO Equipment
Outdoor gear manufacturer. I know what my organization is trying to achieve strategically: 100% agree. The mission and purpose of my organization makes me feel that my job is important: 100% agree. Founder and CEO: Cam Brensinger. Years in Business: 20. Full-time Employees: 50 (47 in NH) Years on List:...
businessnhmagazine.com
Intriguing Woman-Led Business: Lovering Auto Group
Linda Lovering grew up in her dad’s auto dealership in Nashua but sought a career outside the family business. At Sanders Associates in Nashua, she met her husband Rich, and they eventually left to work for Linda’s father, managing the dealership before deciding they wanted one of their own and bought one in Concord in 1996.
businessnhmagazine.com
Program Offers Veterans Vouchers at Farmer’s Markets
Vouchers for Veterans tent at a local farmer’s market. (Courtesy photo) An effort to thank veterans and provide them with fresh food is growing as fast as the greens at the farmers’ markets they frequent. Vouchers for Veterans is a Rochester-based nonprofit that sets up a tent at...
nhbr.com
People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH
Bank of New Hampshire recently to contributed $5,000 to NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire and its HOMEteam program in its work to develop a range of housing options for individuals and families who are at a financial disadvantage. The NH Home Builders Association’s 35th annual NH Cornerstone Awards will be held...
Why eggs are getting more expensive, harder to find
WALTHAM - As consumers have gotten more comfortable with more expensive grocery trips, one aisle is really starting to make them notice just how much money they're shelling out. Egg prices have risen 267% in the last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. "Eggs have always been a good source of inexpensive protein, but not anymore," said Newton resident Tim Mahoney. He treks to the Waltham Market Basket to find cheaper prices. Still, wherever you look, eggs range from $4 a dozen to $6.59, depending on the type of egg. And for one of the cartons of...
WCVB
'People are gonna die in the street': Heated exchange over warming shelter at Revere senior center
REVERE, Mass. — Blowback from Revere residents over a proposal to use the Massachusetts city's senior center as an overnight warming shelter has drawn a fiery response from a city councilor. A heated exchange between City Councilor Marc Silvestri and some in attendance at Monday's Revere City Council meeting...
manchesterinklink.com
State grants city use of Tirrell House as emergency shelter for women, updates from Cashin Center operations
MANCHESTER, NH – The state has granted city officials use of the former Tirrell House on Brook Street as a women’s shelter. The announcement came Wednesday afternoon from Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin, who also serves as the city’s Emergency Management Director. The City will partner with YWCA New Hampshire to provide staffing and wrap-around services at the facility.
nhbr.com
New Hampshire municipalities welcome drop in state retirement contribution
Towns, cities and school districts across the state will save a little money next year due to decreasing contribution rates to the state retirement for the first time in 20 years. The rates employers pay into the system on behalf of government workers, which are set every two years, are...
WMUR.com
Bed Bath & Beyond to close a New Hampshire store after 3Q drop in sales
KEENE, N.H. — After a drop in third-quarter sales, Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close a store in Keene. Sue Gove, president & CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., said the company is planning to close about 150 stores to "allocate resources according to customer demand." She said they are on track to close those stores. There are currently eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores in New Hampshire, including Keene.
businessnhmagazine.com
Portsmouth Philanthropist, Physician and Entrepreneur—Dr. Geoffrey Clark—Has Died
Philanthropist, entrepreneur, and Portsmouth gastroenterologist, Dr. Geoffrey E. Clark has died. Born May 21, 1938, Dr. Clark was 84 years old. Together with his wife, former state Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, D-Portsmouth, the two have been recognized as a formidable team for more than 45 years helping New Hampshire’s vulnerable communities, particularly children, women, and the environment.
businessnhmagazine.com
Innkeeper Overcomes Struggles to Pursue Dream
Owner Vivian Girard, second from left, with her mother, right, and her two daughters.(Courtesy photo) A contentious divorce (one that actually made headlines in NH when her case and others led to criminal charges against a judge) and caring for elderly parents might be enough to send most people into a tailspin. Despite those challenges, Vivian Girard pursued her dream of owning a bed and breakfast.
Former Haverhill High School Athlete Dies After Three-Story Fall in Cancún; Services are Friday
Family and friends are mourning a 20-year-old former Haverhill High School athlete who died after falling three stories from a balcony Friday while on vacation in Cancún, Mexico. Mexican police ruled Leah “Lee” Pearse’s death accidental. An obituary reports she attempted to enter her Airbnb through a third-floor balcony...
WMUR.com
In Nashua, no widespread homeless encampments, but issue still exists
NASHUA, N.H. — Manchester is not the only place in New Hampshire trying to help people who need shelter, but the issue of homelessness can look different in other parts of the Granite State. In Nashua on Tuesday, a pair of homeless outreach workers checked in with a woman...
wgbh.org
What happens when you lose your home at 72?
As an early August sun rose over Newburyport, 72-year-old Judith bought a cup of coffee at a drive-thru and continued across the street to St. Mary’s Cemetery. She pulled up her Volvo SUV near a water spigot among the headstones, and got out to wash her neck and shake out her bedding.
‘Do not separate the children’: Friends of Ana Walshe appeal for custody of kids
NEWTON, Mass. — Two friends of Ana Walshe are making a plea to the Massachusetts Department of Children and Families about the missing mother’s three sons. Natasha Sky and Pamela Bardhi told Boston 25 News they have reason to believe that the boys, between the ages of 2 and 6, could be placed in foster care by the end of the week.
Teatotaller in Somersworth, NH, Transforming Into Recovery-Friendly Restaurant
Teatotaller serves up good vibes in the form of boba tea and drag shows in Somersworth, New Hampshire, and has been referred to by many as a queer oasis. It is so beloved that they actually opened a second location in Concord a few months back. Emmet and the Teatotaller...
Love Texas Roadhouse? It’s Coming to Concord, New Hampshire, Soon
Editor's note: This article was written by a Townsquare Media Northern New England contributor and may contain the individual's views, opinions, or personal experiences. I've tried being a vegetarian and even pescatarian (vegetarian who eats fish), but I just couldn't do it. I love lobster, but boy do I love me a good steak.
NHPR
Give Back NH: Beaver Brook Association
As many of us rang in the new year last week, communities across the state started 2023 with a First Day Hike. For this week's Give Back New Hampshire segment, NHPR's Emily Quirk made a first time visit to the Beaver Brook Association in Hollis to take part in a first day stroll and to find out more about an organization that promotes land conservation through education and stewardship.
Market Basket opening new store in Massachusetts this week
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is launching a new store in Massachusetts later this week. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury on Friday, according to the store’s website. The store boasts a Market Kitchen and Market Cafe in addition...
MA couple report orb-like object and 'men in black' along street outside
A Massachusetts witness at Boston reported a bright, orb-like object moving upward into the sky followed by strange "men in black" at 2:30 a.m. on December 6, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
