ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashua, NH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
businessnhmagazine.com

Best Company to Work For: NEMO Equipment

Outdoor gear manufacturer. I know what my organization is trying to achieve strategically: 100% agree. The mission and purpose of my organization makes me feel that my job is important: 100% agree. Founder and CEO: Cam Brensinger. Years in Business: 20. Full-time Employees: 50 (47 in NH) Years on List:...
DOVER, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

Intriguing Woman-Led Business: Lovering Auto Group

Linda Lovering grew up in her dad’s auto dealership in Nashua but sought a career outside the family business. At Sanders Associates in Nashua, she met her husband Rich, and they eventually left to work for Linda’s father, managing the dealership before deciding they wanted one of their own and bought one in Concord in 1996.
NASHUA, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

Program Offers Veterans Vouchers at Farmer’s Markets

Vouchers for Veterans tent at a local farmer’s market. (Courtesy photo) An effort to thank veterans and provide them with fresh food is growing as fast as the greens at the farmers’ markets they frequent. Vouchers for Veterans is a Rochester-based nonprofit that sets up a tent at...
ROCHESTER, NH
nhbr.com

People and Property: Real Estate and Construction News From Around NH

Bank of New Hampshire recently to contributed $5,000 to NeighborWorks Southern New Hampshire and its HOMEteam program in its work to develop a range of housing options for individuals and families who are at a financial disadvantage. The NH Home Builders Association’s 35th annual NH Cornerstone Awards will be held...
NASHUA, NH
CBS Boston

Why eggs are getting more expensive, harder to find

WALTHAM - As consumers have gotten more comfortable with more expensive grocery trips, one aisle is really starting to make them notice just how much money they're shelling out. Egg prices have risen 267% in the last year, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. "Eggs have always been a good source of inexpensive protein, but not anymore," said Newton resident Tim Mahoney. He treks to the Waltham Market Basket to find cheaper prices. Still, wherever you look, eggs range from $4 a dozen to $6.59, depending on the type of egg. And for one of the cartons of...
WALTHAM, MA
manchesterinklink.com

State grants city use of Tirrell House as emergency shelter for women, updates from Cashin Center operations

MANCHESTER, NH – The state has granted city officials use of the former Tirrell House on Brook Street as a women’s shelter. The announcement came Wednesday afternoon from Manchester Fire Chief Ryan Cashin, who also serves as the city’s Emergency Management Director. The City will partner with YWCA New Hampshire to provide staffing and wrap-around services at the facility.
MANCHESTER, NH
WMUR.com

Bed Bath & Beyond to close a New Hampshire store after 3Q drop in sales

KEENE, N.H. — After a drop in third-quarter sales, Bed Bath & Beyond is planning to close a store in Keene. Sue Gove, president & CEO of Bed Bath & Beyond Inc., said the company is planning to close about 150 stores to "allocate resources according to customer demand." She said they are on track to close those stores. There are currently eight Bed Bath & Beyond stores in New Hampshire, including Keene.
KEENE, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

Portsmouth Philanthropist, Physician and Entrepreneur—Dr. Geoffrey Clark—Has Died

Philanthropist, entrepreneur, and Portsmouth gastroenterologist, Dr. Geoffrey E. Clark has died. Born May 21, 1938, Dr. Clark was 84 years old. Together with his wife, former state Sen. Martha Fuller Clark, D-Portsmouth, the two have been recognized as a formidable team for more than 45 years helping New Hampshire’s vulnerable communities, particularly children, women, and the environment.
PORTSMOUTH, NH
businessnhmagazine.com

Innkeeper Overcomes Struggles to Pursue Dream

Owner Vivian Girard, second from left, with her mother, right, and her two daughters.(Courtesy photo) A contentious divorce (one that actually made headlines in NH when her case and others led to criminal charges against a judge) and caring for elderly parents might be enough to send most people into a tailspin. Despite those challenges, Vivian Girard pursued her dream of owning a bed and breakfast.
HOLLIS, NH
wgbh.org

What happens when you lose your home at 72?

As an early August sun rose over Newburyport, 72-year-old Judith bought a cup of coffee at a drive-thru and continued across the street to St. Mary’s Cemetery. She pulled up her Volvo SUV near a water spigot among the headstones, and got out to wash her neck and shake out her bedding.
NEWBURYPORT, MA
NHPR

Give Back NH: Beaver Brook Association

As many of us rang in the new year last week, communities across the state started 2023 with a First Day Hike. For this week's Give Back New Hampshire segment, NHPR's Emily Quirk made a first time visit to the Beaver Brook Association in Hollis to take part in a first day stroll and to find out more about an organization that promotes land conservation through education and stewardship.
HOLLIS, NH

Comments / 0

Community Policy