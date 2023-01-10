ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
irish47
1d ago

No biden didn't turn anything over, his attorneys and staff found them and turned them over. What are classified documents doing at a college to start with

Jim
1d ago

The biggest difference is Trump declassified and was president and had the power to do so where as bimbo biden was only a vice president and did not have the power to declassified any information... BIG DIFFERENCE...

Kimberly Kramer
3d ago

the difference is intent. Trump showed intent that he was keeping them and obstruction. Biden turned over the documents when they were found voluntarily.

