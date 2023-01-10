ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Henderson, NC

warrenrecord.com

Warrenton barber going strong after 30 years

In July of last year, Warren County native Corey Andrews achieved his 30-year milestone as a barber in his home county. Today, he continues to help people of all ages look their best at his Warrenton barbershop, A Touch of Heaven Barber & Style Shop on West Market Street. The...
WARRENTON, NC
country1037fm.com

Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why

I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
CHARLOTTE, NC
alamancenews.com

THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane?

THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane (and in front of the Compass Pointe Self Storage building)?. Nothing fancy, just the last franchise location of Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, making the third Alamance County location. The company has locations at 1005 South...
MEBANE, NC
cbs17

Apex to sell unclaimed property through auction website, police say

APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Apex gave notice Monday that a sale will be held soon of unclaimed property. In a Facebook post, the Apex Police Department said that it had numerous items that need claiming. However, the items — such as bikes, clothing items, electronics, tools...
APEX, NC
cbs17

Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Former Rocky Mount officer charged with selling cocaine

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Keith Stone told WRAL News Linc Oshea Brooks was arrested Wednesday. Stone said Brooks had 9.5 ounces of cocaine and resisted arrest. Brooks was...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
cbs17

19 displaced after 7 Rocky Mount apartments damaged in fire

ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 20 people were displaced when apartments in Rocky Mount caught fire Tuesday morning, according to the American Red Cross. The blaze took place in the 1200 block of Niblick Drive, that is off Goldrock Road, the Red Cross said. Residents were displaced from...
ROCKY MOUNT, NC
rrspin.com

RRPD seeks info on beer theft

The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating the larceny of beer which occurred this morning at Sheetz shortly after 2:15. A man entered the store at the intersection of Old Farm Road and Julian R. Allsbrook Highway and stole a case of Corona. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact...
ROANOKE RAPIDS, NC
My Fox 8

2 Durham police officers involved in non-fatal shooting

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Durham police officers were involved in a shooting early Thursday morning, according to officials. Police said this began around 3 a.m., when officers saw a man sleeping in a vehicle outside a hotel on Front Street. When officers went to check on the man,...
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

Man hospitalized after shooting near Raleigh park

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man has been transported to the hospital, police confirm, after being shot in Raleigh. The 57-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was shot in Raleigh around 8:15 p.m. on Worley Drive Wednesday, the Raleigh Police Department said. Worley Drive is off...
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL News

Cary mom calls for safer labels after son is accidentally poisoned

CARY, N.C. — A Cary mom is calling for safer labels, tamper-proof packaging and warnings after her son ingested harmful chemicals, mistaking it for candy. Conner Taylor rang in the New Year a few hours early on Dec. 31. He and his young cousins celebrated the start of 2023 at the age-appropriate time of 8 p.m. and finished the night with games and prizes.
CARY, NC

