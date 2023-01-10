Read full article on original website
Housing: Missing Middle text change continues to spark disapproval in Raleigh
At odds is Raleigh's current housing crisis with the lack of available housing and the affordability of housing for lower and middle-income families.
warrenrecord.com
Warrenton barber going strong after 30 years
In July of last year, Warren County native Corey Andrews achieved his 30-year milestone as a barber in his home county. Today, he continues to help people of all ages look their best at his Warrenton barbershop, A Touch of Heaven Barber & Style Shop on West Market Street. The...
country1037fm.com
Egg Prices Soaring Higher And Here’s Why
I saw some Facebook friends posting pictures of egg prices today, and I did a double take. I’m not sure what part of the country the store picture came from. However, the price for 18 large eggs was more than $9.00. I usually just get a dozen, and its probably half that price. Honestly, unless I’m baking I don’t buy them every week. So, I don’t pay as close attention to the trending costs as I should. But, by any standard, that’s getting out of hand I think. And, it’s not supply chain issues this time. Egg prices soaring higher and higher is attributed to the avian flu. According to ABC11, egg suppliers say farmers in North Carolina and states nationwide had to destroy flocks of chickens due to avian flu. North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services pointed to the problem in Wake County in October 2022. The backyard flock tested positive to HPAI, becoming the state’s first positive in a backyard flock.
3 North Carolina Cities Among The Worst U.S. Cities For Bed Bugs
Orkin's annual list of the country's top bed bug cities includes three cities right here in North Carolina.
alamancenews.com
THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane?
THE PUBLIC ASKS: What’s being built beside Hursey’s BBQ in Mebane (and in front of the Compass Pointe Self Storage building)?. Nothing fancy, just the last franchise location of Strickland Brothers 10 Minute Oil Change, making the third Alamance County location. The company has locations at 1005 South...
Rediscovering the history of Raleigh's Black neighborhoods: 'I think it's important for us to know'
Segregation and racist deed covenants kept Black families, newly freed from slavery, from buying or renting in Raleigh proper.
cbs17
Durham barbeque restaurant struggling to keep doors open amid repair and food costs
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Fabianne Simmons is passionate about the food and the customers she serves. “I’m here you know. To keep my mom out of nursing home is the reason why we are here. I have to fight for this,” she stated. Simmons opened Backyard BBQ...
thisisraleigh.com
Mom and Teen Daughter Afternoon in Downtown Raleigh (Art & Shopping)
The after Christmas blues had set in and Kalyra, our teen, was feeling the cabin fever of several days cooped up inside with arctic weather conditions in Raleigh – us Aussies really felt that cold snap!. After pulling from my bag of things to do with a teen in...
cbs17
Apex to sell unclaimed property through auction website, police say
APEX, N.C. (WNCN) — The town of Apex gave notice Monday that a sale will be held soon of unclaimed property. In a Facebook post, the Apex Police Department said that it had numerous items that need claiming. However, the items — such as bikes, clothing items, electronics, tools...
cbs17
Pedestrian identified in fatal interstate hit-and-run in Raleigh
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — A pedestrian hit and killed in Raleigh on Thursday morning has been identified by Raleigh police. Lt. Jason Borneo said Craig Mckeithen Jr., 31, was walking on the shoulder of I-440 eastbound near the center median when he was struck. The collision took place near Poole Road at approximately 2:45 a.m.
'Time is now' for people looking to buy a home, Triangle realtor says
Just over a week into the new year and some economic experts are already predicting the Fed will make another rate hike.
Former Rocky Mount officer charged with selling cocaine
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. — A retired Rocky Mount police officer was arrested and charged with selling cocaine, according to the Nash County Sheriff's Office. Sheriff Keith Stone told WRAL News Linc Oshea Brooks was arrested Wednesday. Stone said Brooks had 9.5 ounces of cocaine and resisted arrest. Brooks was...
cbs17
19 displaced after 7 Rocky Mount apartments damaged in fire
ROCKY MOUNT, N.C. (WNCN) — Nearly 20 people were displaced when apartments in Rocky Mount caught fire Tuesday morning, according to the American Red Cross. The blaze took place in the 1200 block of Niblick Drive, that is off Goldrock Road, the Red Cross said. Residents were displaced from...
rrspin.com
RRPD seeks info on beer theft
The Roanoke Rapids Police Department is investigating the larceny of beer which occurred this morning at Sheetz shortly after 2:15. A man entered the store at the intersection of Old Farm Road and Julian R. Allsbrook Highway and stole a case of Corona. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact...
My Fox 8
2 Durham police officers involved in non-fatal shooting
DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) — Two Durham police officers were involved in a shooting early Thursday morning, according to officials. Police said this began around 3 a.m., when officers saw a man sleeping in a vehicle outside a hotel on Front Street. When officers went to check on the man,...
Sheetz is cutting diesel prices for the rest of January
Sheetz announced it is lowering prices for diesel fuel for the rest of January, officials said in a statement.
‘I’m gonna die’: Nash County deputy recalls partner’s shooting during testimony
NASHVILLE, N.C.(WNCN) — “I gotta move. I’m gonna die.” That’s what Nash County Sheriff’s Deputy Shelby Smith said was running through her head when she said a Florida man fired his gun at her and her partner. Smith took the stand to testify against Jarred Ford and while police footage captured the encounter, it failed […]
cbs17
Man hospitalized after shooting near Raleigh park
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — One man has been transported to the hospital, police confirm, after being shot in Raleigh. The 57-year-old man, whose identity has not yet been revealed, was shot in Raleigh around 8:15 p.m. on Worley Drive Wednesday, the Raleigh Police Department said. Worley Drive is off...
Cary mom calls for safer labels after son is accidentally poisoned
CARY, N.C. — A Cary mom is calling for safer labels, tamper-proof packaging and warnings after her son ingested harmful chemicals, mistaking it for candy. Conner Taylor rang in the New Year a few hours early on Dec. 31. He and his young cousins celebrated the start of 2023 at the age-appropriate time of 8 p.m. and finished the night with games and prizes.
wunc.org
Public housing authorities in North Carolina get funds to help people with disabilities
The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, awarded over $400,000 to four local public housing authorities in the state. It's aimed at assisting non-elderly disabled people with permanent affordable housing. Families that qualify must have at least one non-elderly disabled member under the age of 62. Wake...
