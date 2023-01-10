ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, PA

cityofbasketballlove.com

'Hoops for Hope' Showcase Preview (Ursinus College, Jan. 15)

— The 16th annual ‘Hoops for Hope’ girls basketball classic takes place this Sunday, Jan. 15 at Ursinus College. The five-game affair features nine squads from southeastern Pennsylvania and one from Delaware, the proceeds raising money for Coaches vs. Cancer. Here’s the schedule and a brief look at...
COLLEGEVILLE, PA
cityofbasketballlove.com

Downingtown West wins Ches-Mont clash with West Chester East

DOWNINGTOWN — Discovered wasn’t the word Dylan Blair wanted to use. Blair and the rest of the Downingtown West team always knew the ability was there for junior Antonio Lewis. However, during a trip to Maryland for the Governor’s Challenge late last month, that ability finally began to...
DOWNINGTOWN, PA
overtimeheroics.net

Coaching Trouble Brewing with Villanova Basketball?

Jay Wright? No, it’s Kyle Neptune, first year coach leading Villanova basketball, who has the Wildcats limping into January. The Wildcats have losses to Temple on the road, Michigan State on the road, Iowa State on a neutral, Portland on a neutral, and Oregon on a neutral, going 0-3 in the PK85 Invitational Victory tournament.
VILLANOVA, PA
phillylacrosse.com

Episcopal Academy wins ILWomen National Indoor High School Championships with strong team play

Episcopal Academy’s Franny Gallagher said the formula for success last weekend at the ILWomen National Indoor High School Championships at Spooky Nook in Manheim was simple. “The level of competition was definitely extremely high throughout the tournament,” said Gallagher, an EA senior headed for Colby College. “It was not easy getting to the championship!
NEWTOWN SQUARE, PA
Phillymag.com

Is Johnny Doc Broke? Sure Sounds Like It.

Plus: Bucks County continues to be a terrible place to live. And is Philly really the 8th worst city in the world for traffic?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday morning — great with coffee!. Check phillymag.com each morning for the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
playpennsylvania.com

PA Players Make Their Mark On Borgata’s Successful Poker ‘Return’

Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa in Atlantic City, a mainstay among top poker venues worldwide, stepped back into the limelight after the turn of the new year with its The Return series (run in conjunction with BetMGM Poker), which ran from Jan. 2-8. The series was well received and even better attended, with over $8.5 million in prize pools across three primary events.
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Ted Rivers

5 Unusual Facts About Philadelphia

ven if you've lived in a state your whole life, it can be easy to miss some of the things that make your home such an incredible place to live. To celebrate the state of Pennsylvania, here are five unusual facts about Philadelphia:
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phillygrub.blog

Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks Expanding to South Jersey

My friend Mark Matthews over at 42Freeway.com got the scoop about Rocco’s Italian Sausages and Cheesesteaks expanding to South Jersey. Rocco’s is an institution at several Home Depot locations in the greater Philadelphia area. What started at a food stand, first in Queens, NY, then at the South Philly and Port Richmond Home Depots, has grown into 11 locations in Southeastern Pennsylvania. The new Rocco’s in Camden County will be the first location in New Jersey.
CAMDEN COUNTY, NJ
CBS Philly

Philadelphia man charged in Woodbury, New Jersey fatal shooting

WOODBURY, N.J. (CBS) -- Authorities charged a Philadelphia man Monday in the shooting death of another man. Tyler McKinney, 22, was charged with murder, robbery, possession of a weapon by a prohibited person and other offenses.Prosecutors say McKinney shot and killed Brandon Blanton, 21, in Woodbury last Wednesday.U.S. Marshals arrested McKinney on Sunday.Prosecutors did not say what led to the shooting but the investigation remains ongoing.
WOODBURY, NJ
PhillyBite

Steak Italian Nightlife (SIN) Opening in Northern Liberties

- Northern Liberties is about to get a $2M upscale steakhouse, one of the area's most lavish and upscale fine dining restaurants, located at the corner of N. 2nd and Girard. The restaurant is part of the Northern Liberties Restaurant Row, with ten other food concepts opening in 2023. The restaurant's owners are Justin Veasey, Mike Connors, and William Muhr Jr., who have named it 'SIN Philadelphia' (which stands for Steak Italian Nightlife).
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

Two Philadelphia Nonprofits Merge To Launch “Heights Philadelphia”

Two Philadelphia nonprofits helping young people merge to continue their mission with a new organization – Heights Philadelphia. With us are the new Co-Presidents of the organization. Joining us is Sara Woods, formerly President of Philadelphia Futures and Sean Vereen, formerly President of Steppingstone Scholars. We hear about their plans to help thousands of students reach academic goals including attending college and seeking to break the cycle of generational poverty, economic and academic disparities.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
vista.today

West Chester Bakery Offers Creative Twists on Classic Cinnamon Buns

City Buns, a creative bakery that opened last September in West Chester, offers surprising twists on classic cinnamon buns, writes Gina Lizzo for Main Line Today. The bakery is owned by Chester County natives Tom Allen and Vicky Lambert. The pair decided they wanted to open a place where they could sell cinnamon buns with unique flavors and twists. They made this dream a reality in September when they opened City Buns.
WEST CHESTER, PA
wmmr.com

Pierre Robert Demonstrates How To Be A Great Radio Winner

Have you ever won a prize by calling into a radio station? Have you ever been listening to your favorite WMMR DJ when suddenly they give away a prize that you really, really want? And you call over and over again, whimpering with every busy signal. Just when you are about to give up hope, you call one more time and suddenly… a ring. It rings once, twice, and the voice that you were just listening to through the speakers is in your ear, talking to you and you alone, delivering those magical words: “CONGRATULATIONS, YOU HAVE WON!”
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Philly

Central Bucks school board votes to pass controversial policy

DOYLESTOWN, Pa. (CBS) -- The Central Bucks school board voted in favor of a rule that limits what teachers can display in the classroom on Tuesday night. The controversial policy has been a hot topic in this district. CBS Philadelphia heard both sides Tuesday – some for it and some against it. It was a packed house inside the Central Bucks School District Board meeting in Doylestown. After a two-and-a-half-hour meeting, the board voted to pass Policy 321, 6-3. Policy 321 is a 2018 policy restricting Central Bucks County School District employees from participating in political activities while on the clock. Now, the district wants...
DOYLESTOWN, PA
petersonsbreakingnewsoftrenton.com

PETERSON’S BREAKING NEWS OF TRENTON ANNIVERSARY!

TRENTON, N.J. (PBN) It’s hard to believe today (January 9th) will make 11 years, I invested my life to make sure residents know what is happening nearly all the time in the City of Trenton and the surrounding areas of the County. Starting from Peterson’s Breaking News Headlines to Peterson’s Breaking News of Trenton. I still remain humble and I have my seatbelt on for the bumps. I would like to thank God, my Followers and Crystal Feliciano for riding with me through it all.
TRENTON, NJ

