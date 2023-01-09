ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Rekindle Fellowship names sixth cohort, adds new funder

Rekindle Fellowship, which brings together leaders from Cleveland’s Jewish and Black communities, announced its sixth cohort on Jan. 8. Comprised of 18 participants, the sixth cohort will start workshops in February and graduate in April. The sixth cohort includes:. • Aaron Longino, student loan adviser at Silver Lion Student...
CJN goes one-on-one with Lindsay Friedman

On Oct. 30, 2022, Moreland Hills resident Lindsay Friedman was named Kol Israel Foundation’s new education director. A native Clevelander, Friedman brings communications, technology development and project support skills to the role, where she is responsible for organizing, implementing and supervising Kol Israel Foundation’s Holocaust education program Face to Face. The program offers an on-site experience at Congregation Shaarey Tikvah in Beachwood, an in-school program featuring docents and speakers, and virtual presentations through Zoom. The program serves about 3,000 students a year, she said.
Bloomfield welcome addition to CJN

I am very happy that the Cleveland Jewish News has added Douglas Bloomfield as a columnist. I feel like balance has been restored in allowing your readers to see a wider range of views that reflect the diversity of the Jewish community in Greater Cleveland. Margie Moskovitz. Shaker Heights.
Mandel JCC aquatic fitness offerings benefit boomers

Aquatic fitness offers many benefits for all ages, including seniors. The Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood hosts aquatic programs in the Aliki Rzepka Aquatics Center to help seniors get stronger, more active and treat physical ailments. Sue Skuza, aquatics manager at the Mandel JCC, and Theresa Kaczynski, a participant...
Solon-based company first to receive FDA OK for fibromyalgia pain treatment

Multi Radiance Medical, a Solon-based laser therapy manufacturer, is the first company of its kind to receive U.S. Food and Drug Administration approval to treat pain associated with fibromyalgia with its MRM FibroLux therapy laser. Founded by Max Kanarsky in 2005, Multi Radiance uses technology developed for and by the...
Cleveland Clinic to host event, create fund in honor of Aliza Sherman

The Cleveland Clinic will host an event March 23 to honor the life and legacy of the late Aliza Sherman, at which funds will be raised to support the needs of Cleveland Clinic patients and caregivers who have experienced domestic violence. Sherman’s daughter, Jennifer Sherman, collaborated with the Cleveland Clinic...
JFCS, Youngstown JCC to provide home-delivered meals to elderly

Jewish Family & Community Services and the Jewish Community Center of Youngstown will provide home-delivered meals through Trumbull County Senior Levy Services to people 60 and older who live in Trumbull County and qualify. Each participant will be delivered five meals per week. The meals will be prepared fresh at the JCC, frozen and delivered. Participants must be homebound, unable to prepare their own meals and meet nutritional requirements.
'A Man Called Otto' advance screening Jan. 12

The Charles & Margaret Jones Scholarship Fund at College Now Greater Cleveland will host an advance screening of “A Man Called Otto” at 7 p.m. Jan. 12 at at Cinemark Valley View. The movies stars Tom Hanks and features actor Peter Lawson Jones of Shaker Heights. Russ Mitchell,...
Letter writer slants opinions

This misinformed Joel Weiner, who keeps writing grossly slanted letters to the Cleveland Jewish News is in a dreamworld. He thinks that the malignant narcissist former President Donald Trump, is a decent human being. Trump stole top secret documents, stored them at Mar-a-Lago and lied about it. He also pressured...
Leah Polien

Leah Polien became a bat mitzvah on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Park Synagogue. Leah is the daughter of Rena and Brandon Polien of Solon and the sister of Alex. She is the granddaughter of Eva Polien and Shirley Snyter, and of blessed memory, Michael Polien and Morry Snyter. Leah attends Solon Middle School. She loves reading, pottery and playing clarinet. For her mitzvah project, Leah is collecting items that refugee families coming into the United States need. Leah is collecting these items for the organization US Together.
YI Hotpot now open in Solon

YI Hotpot & Sushi & Barbecue recently opened at 33361 Aurora Road in Solon. The restaurant offers various types of sushi and sashimi, appetizers, soups and salads, sushi rolls and hand rolls, butter fried rice, special rolls and a sushi bar. The restaurant also offers an all you can eat option.
Beachwood band fundraiser concert Jan. 14

The Beachwood High School band will host a fundraiser concert in partnership with the Dan Zola Orchestra at 7 p.m. Jan. 14 at 25100 Fairmount Blvd. Tickets are $20 for adults, $16 for seniors 65 or older and $10 for students. The performance will open with the high school jazz...
