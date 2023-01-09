Leah Polien became a bat mitzvah on Saturday, Jan. 7, at Park Synagogue. Leah is the daughter of Rena and Brandon Polien of Solon and the sister of Alex. She is the granddaughter of Eva Polien and Shirley Snyter, and of blessed memory, Michael Polien and Morry Snyter. Leah attends Solon Middle School. She loves reading, pottery and playing clarinet. For her mitzvah project, Leah is collecting items that refugee families coming into the United States need. Leah is collecting these items for the organization US Together.

SOLON, OH ・ 2 DAYS AGO