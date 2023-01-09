ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Story Written Years Ago for Kawameeh Middle School Class Gets Published

By Kathy Cryan
 4 days ago

UNION, NJ – A story, written for a class project in Kawameeh Middle School years ago, turned out to be so good, it just got published.

Alyssa Inghilleri said as a young student she would write short stories and journalize all the time.  “Luckily, my mom and grandma never threw anything away, so we still have a lot of what I wrote as a kid.”  She said her mother, Patty, came across “The Lonely Circle” not long ago, and they both said, “wow, this is actually so good”.  Inghilleri said the story was written for a school project in her sixth-grade math and geometry class.  “My mom decided to send it in to a publisher, and they ended up loving it.”

Inghilleri said she always loved to read and write. English was her best subject.  “I also had such a great imagination.”  She said growing up her mother, owner of the well-known Union restaurant Café Z, made sure she and her sister kept busy. “I played softball, soccer, took dance classes, singing classes, you name it,” she said. “In high school I played softball and then switched to cheer leading full time. I think those experiences in different activities really made my childhood and adolescence more diverse, and I learned so much through them; especially being in a very diverse town like Union.”  Inghilleri attended Battle Hill Elementary School and graduated from Union High School.

She said she grew up with a great support system and an extended family.  “My aunts and grandma played a huge role in my life,” she said. “Also growing up with my mom owning a restaurant was, and still is, a huge part of my identity.”  She said the back of Café Z was where she, her sister, cousins, and friends "played and learned and grew up together. Even in high school, CafeZ was always right there as a place to go after school. It was a safe place for a lot of kids,” she added.

Inghilleri is currently in her last year at Rutgers Law School.  She said she picks up shifts at Café Z whenever she can.  She said she thinks she’ll write another book in the future.  “Being in the field of law, I would like to think I will write some professional pieces, but I do hope to also be able to write creatively and bring back the imagination I had as a child,” she said. “Seeing how much kids have enjoyed “The Lonely Circle” makes me want to write more children’s books.”

Inghilleri’s hobbies (when she has time outside of law school) are fitness and wellness. She added, “I really enjoy challenging myself academically and learning, which is why I knew I wanted to peruse a degree beyond my Bachelor’s.  But whether it is through the law or otherwise, I just want to be able to help people and make a positive impact on as many people as possible.”

“The Lonely Circle” is available on Amazon.

