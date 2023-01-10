January of 2023 welcomes a new slate of Goldner Conservatory classes to coincide with the New Year!. In addition to their after-school spring classes, their programming includes “Play in A Day” Camps held on days when students are out of school: The dates are January 16, February 20, and April 7, 2023, and are held at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre for grades K-5. Students in grades 3-5 attend all day from 9:00-3:00pm. K-2 may spend the day with them as well, but may also just attend morning or afternoon sessions.

1 DAY AGO