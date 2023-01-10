Read full article on original website
Summer Camp Guide 2023 ... Coming Soon!
It's that time of the year again! It may only be January, but we are already planning for your spring and summer time fun! Macaroni KID Bradenton has provided a comprehensive Summer Camp Guide for the last NINE years and we are excited to begin working on our 2023 edition! Parents consistently turn to Macaroni KID Bradenton as THE resource for the best camps, activities and happenings in our area for their families.
The Maltz Jupiter Theatre Announces a Fun-Filled Spring Session!
January of 2023 welcomes a new slate of Goldner Conservatory classes to coincide with the New Year!. In addition to their after-school spring classes, their programming includes “Play in A Day” Camps held on days when students are out of school: The dates are January 16, February 20, and April 7, 2023, and are held at the Maltz Jupiter Theatre for grades K-5. Students in grades 3-5 attend all day from 9:00-3:00pm. K-2 may spend the day with them as well, but may also just attend morning or afternoon sessions.
Jurassic Quest at Dulles Expo Center
ATTENTION dinosaur lovers! Come see for yourself why Jurassic Quest is America’s biggest and most popular dinosaur event at Dulles Expo Center in Chantilly, VA from January 27 - 29!. Come see for yourself why Jurassic Quest is America’s biggest and most popular dinosaur event! The classic Jurassic Quest...
KID PWR Run Club Empowers and Strengthens Kids Mentally and Physically
Join KID PWR Run Club for its 2023 winter season starting the week of January 16th! KID PWR Run Club is an enrichment program for children ages 4 - 12 of all fitness levels. Parents know when their children are at KID PWR they are getting a great workout AND building strength of character.
Bonita Springs National Art Festival
Bring the whole family. Get out enjoy a beautiful park and art this weekend Jan. 14 & 15th. 200 award winning artists in a beautiful setting. Paintings, sculptures, glass, photos, jewelry, pottery, and wood. Did you know the Bonita Springs National Art Festival is rated #2 Fine Art Festival in the USA!
Parent's Morning Out at Blacksburg Baptist Church
We offer quality, caring childcare for ages roughly 16 months through 4 years old. Each child must be able to walk. Mondays, Wednesdays, and Fridays 9 AM - 12 PM (fee $25/day) Activities include: free play with toys, snack time, playground time, music, stories, crafts, coloring, puzzles & more in a loving, Christian environment.
