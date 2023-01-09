If you know any DIEHARD Sierra Mist fans in the Shreveport area, you might want to stroll down the greeting card aisle and browse the SYMPATHY section. Pepsi has made Sierra Mist for 23 years . . . ever since they introduced it to replace Slice in 1999 . . . but now they’re ditching it for a NEW lemon-lime soda to go up against Sprite.

SHREVEPORT, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO