At long last, Lower Manhattan’s first Whole Foods has made its debut at One Wall Street. It’s got everything: produce from more than 20 nearby farms, a meat counter, a stocked bakery, a specialty cheese and pasta department, tons of Whole Foods-brand items and a full-service seafood counter with offerings from West Robins Oyster Company and Acme Smoked Fish, to name a few.

2 DAYS AGO