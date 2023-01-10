Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Washington Commanders Fire CoachOnlyHomersWashington, DC
DC police publish images of suspects in the Metrobus shootingMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Northeast D.C Mayor: A DC government employee shot and killed a 13-year-oldMario DonevskiWashington, DC
Biden's legal team has made a remarkable discovery while combing through his former office - classified materialsPhilosophy BloggerWashington, DC
Trump Calls For DOJ Raid on White House as New Classified Documents are Discovered by Biden AidesEden ReportsWashington, DC
Related
Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great
Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Jordan Clarkson duplicates Kobe Bryant’s feat in 60-point farewell game with performance vs Cavs
The Utah Jazz welcomed Donovan Mitchell in his return to Salt Lake City Tuesday night — and then handed the Cleveland Cavaliers a 116-114 defeat, thanks to a huge clutch performance from Jordan Clarkson. The Jazz shooting guard unloaded nine points with just two minutes remaining in regulation to...
NBA Trade Rumors: Zion Williamson, Mo Bamba Unite in Magic, Pelicans Deal?
The New Orleans Pelicans and Orlando Magic could be trade partners in a Mo Bamba deal.
Zion Williamson Shows Off Style With Courtside Outfit
Zion Williamson impressed fans with his fashion choices during a New Orleans Pelicans game.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Heat Center Ejected After Throwing Massage Gun During Altercation With Erik Spoelstra
Miami Heat center Dewayne Dedmon threw a fit on the bench by throwing a massage gun onto the court while arguing with Erik Spoelstra.
NBA Odds: Pelicans vs. Celtics prediction, pick, how to watch – 1/11/2023
The New Orleans Pelicans (25-16) visit the Boston Celtics (29-12) on Wednesday night. Action tips off at 7:40 p.m. ET. Below we continue our NBA odds series with a Pelicans-Celtics prediction and pick. New Orleans has lost two of their last three games but still sits in third place in...
Murray, Jokic lead charge as Nuggets beat Lakers 122-109
DENVER (AP) — Nikola Jokic needed only five shots on his way to a league-leading 11th triple-double of the season. How's that for efficient. “A truly selfless superstar,” Denver coach Michael Malone said. Jokic finished with 14 points — a perfect 5 of 5 from the floor, 3...
NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 9: New Orleans Pelicans Cruise Past Washington Wizards Behind C.J. McCollum’s 34-Point Performance
New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum had 34 points, five rebounds and two steals in the win against the Washington Wizards. Since losing star center Zion Williamson to injury, the Pelicans will need consistent offensive performances from their star players. OTHERS:. -Giannis Antetokounmpo’s double-double helped the Milwaukee Bucks rally from...
Jaylen Brown joins rare Celtics company with huge night vs. Pelicans
BOSTON -- In the fourth quarter on Wednesday night at TD Garden, "M-V-P" chants rained down on Jayson Tatum as he squared up a couple of free throws. On this night, though, those chants might have been better directed at Jaylen Brown.It's not that Tatum had a bad night. Hardly. Tatum dropped 31 points and pulled down 11 boards for his 15th double-double of the season.But for much of the night -- without Robert Williams and Marcus Smart for Boston, and without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram for New Orleans -- it was Jaylen Brown carrying the offensive load for...
Here's What Stood Out in Celtics' Win vs. Pelicans: Jaylen Brown's 41-Point Performance Propels Boston Past New Orleans
With the Pelicans taking the floor without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram, it was on CJ McCollum to carry the offense. He did so admirably, registering 22 points in the first half and 16 in the second. But after converting on 6/7 threes in the first two frames, McCollum went 0/5 from beyond the ...
Celtics Sweep Season Series Against Pelicans
Pelicans can't keep pace with the high-scoring Celtics and drop a road game in Boston.
Look: Sports World Reacts To Jay Williams' Job Admission
Earlier Wednesday, ESPN basketball analyst Jay Williams made headlines with a post on social media. Seemingly out of nowhere, Williams openly campaigned for the Georgetown men's head basketball coaching job. There's only one problem - the job isn't open. "So people keep asking me so I will answer.. ...
NBA
GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: BIG Western Conference Matchup Tonight vs. The Mavs
Last Matchup: Nov 15th, 2022. LAC 101 @ DAL 103 | Luka Doncic 35 PTS – Paul George 23 PTS. Each of the last two games between the Clippers and Mavs have been decided by exactly two points. The last time the two teams played in three consecutive games decided by three or fewer points was in the 1981-82 season.
Yardbarker
Anthony Gill, Monte Morris, and Kyle Kuzma's Game Winner Boost The Wizards Past The Bulls
WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards had the second game of their four-game home stand. Tonight’s game would be the third game of the season series between Chicago & Washington. The season series was tied at 1-1. Washington Wizards squeaked by the Chicago Bulls 102–100 in the first matchup. It was a back-and-forth game until midway through the 2nd quarter, when the Wizards would take the lead and hold it until the final 31.4 seconds of the game. When Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan would tie the game at 100 with a running slam dunk. Bradley Beal would knock the game-winner floater with 7.4 seconds left in the game to take game one of the season series.
NBA
Herb Jones added to the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game in Boston
New Orleans released its official injury report Tuesday afternoon. Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is listed as doubtful after sustaining a hard fall against Washington which resulted in an early exit to the game. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are listed as out.
NBA
Roundball Roundup: How Lauri Markkanen ended up on NBA Today
NBA Today is ESPN’s daily flagship show covering the NBA. It entertains and informs. And Lauri Markkanen hopped on the ESPN show to discuss his 49-point explosion against the Houston Rockets. One of the producers is Greg Condas, a Southern California native and Jazz fan. He described the process...
NBA
NBA fines Andre Iguodala $25K for language at official, throwing game ball
NEW YORK –Golden State Warriors guard-forward Andre Iguodala has been fined $25,000 for directing inappropriate language toward game officials and throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. Iguodala made the comments following his having...
Pelicans win at Washington for first time since Willie Green played for New Orleans Hornets
Before Monday night, the last time the Pelicans won on the road in Washington, they weren't even the Pelicans, they were the New Orleans Hornets.
Here's When The Lakers Will Reportedly Work Out DeMarcus Cousins
According to Chris Haynes of the NBA on TNT and Bleacher Report, the Los Angeles Lakers will work out DeMarcus Cousins this week.
Comments / 0