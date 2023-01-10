ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Larry Brown Sports

Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great

Two-and-a-half decades after the father was racking up accolades for them, the Miami Heat may now be bringing in the son. Bleacher Report’s Adam Borai reported on Wednesday that the Heat have had initial conversations with the Dallas Mavericks on a trade involving veteran swingman Tim Hardaway Jr. Miami has until the Feb. 9 trade... The post Heat reportedly eyeing trade for son of franchise great appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
MIAMI, FL
InsideTheHeat

NBA Top Five Performances, Jan. 9: New Orleans Pelicans Cruise Past Washington Wizards Behind C.J. McCollum’s 34-Point Performance

New Orleans Pelicans guard C.J. McCollum had 34 points, five rebounds and two steals in the win against the Washington Wizards. Since losing star center Zion Williamson to injury, the Pelicans will need consistent offensive performances from their star players. OTHERS:. -Giannis Antetokounmpo’s double-double helped the Milwaukee Bucks rally from...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
CBS Boston

Jaylen Brown joins rare Celtics company with huge night vs. Pelicans

BOSTON -- In the fourth quarter on Wednesday night at TD Garden, "M-V-P" chants rained down on Jayson Tatum as he squared up a couple of free throws. On this night, though, those chants might have been better directed at Jaylen Brown.It's not that Tatum had a bad night. Hardly. Tatum dropped 31 points and pulled down 11 boards for his 15th double-double of the season.But for much of the night -- without Robert Williams and Marcus Smart for Boston, and without Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram for New Orleans -- it was Jaylen Brown carrying the offensive load for...
BOSTON, MA
The Spun

Look: Sports World Reacts To Jay Williams' Job Admission

Earlier Wednesday, ESPN basketball analyst Jay Williams made headlines with a post on social media. Seemingly out of nowhere, Williams openly campaigned for the Georgetown men's head basketball coaching job. There's only one problem - the job isn't open. "So people keep asking me so I will answer.. ...
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

GAMEDAY RUNDOWN: BIG Western Conference Matchup Tonight vs. The Mavs

Last Matchup: Nov 15th, 2022. LAC 101 @ DAL 103 | Luka Doncic 35 PTS – Paul George 23 PTS. Each of the last two games between the Clippers and Mavs have been decided by exactly two points. The last time the two teams played in three consecutive games decided by three or fewer points was in the 1981-82 season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Yardbarker

Anthony Gill, Monte Morris, and Kyle Kuzma's Game Winner Boost The Wizards Past The Bulls

WASHINGTON-The Washington Wizards had the second game of their four-game home stand. Tonight’s game would be the third game of the season series between Chicago & Washington. The season series was tied at 1-1. Washington Wizards squeaked by the Chicago Bulls 102–100 in the first matchup. It was a back-and-forth game until midway through the 2nd quarter, when the Wizards would take the lead and hold it until the final 31.4 seconds of the game. When Bulls guard DeMar DeRozan would tie the game at 100 with a running slam dunk. Bradley Beal would knock the game-winner floater with 7.4 seconds left in the game to take game one of the season series.
WASHINGTON, DC
NBA

Herb Jones added to the injury report ahead of Wednesday's game in Boston

New Orleans released its official injury report Tuesday afternoon. Herb Jones (right low back contusion) is listed as doubtful after sustaining a hard fall against Washington which resulted in an early exit to the game. Brandon Ingram (left great toe contusion), E.J. Liddell (right knee ACL injury recovery) and Zion Williamson (right hamstring strain) are listed as out.
BOSTON, MA
NBA

Roundball Roundup: How Lauri Markkanen ended up on NBA Today

NBA Today is ESPN’s daily flagship show covering the NBA. It entertains and informs. And Lauri Markkanen hopped on the ESPN show to discuss his 49-point explosion against the Houston Rockets. One of the producers is Greg Condas, a Southern California native and Jazz fan. He described the process...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
NBA

NBA fines Andre Iguodala $25K for language at official, throwing game ball

NEW YORK –Golden State Warriors guard-forward Andre Iguodala has been fined $25,000 for directing inappropriate language toward game officials and throwing the game ball into the spectator stands, it was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations. Iguodala made the comments following his having...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

