Cincinnati, OH

WLWT 5

Popular restaurant transformed for movie filming in Cincinnati

If you live or work downtown, you'll want to keep an eye out for movie stars walking the streets of Cincinnati. A movie starring Robert de Niro has been reportedly filming around Cincinnati for the past few weeks. The movie, called "Wise Guys," has reportedly been filming in locations like...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKBN

Major motion picture to be filmed at Ohio restaurant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – An Ohio restaurant will be shutting down for several weeks, and it’s got a special surprise. Arnold’s Bar and Grill in Cincinnati announced that “a certain famous rabbit’s employers” had rented the building out to produce a major motion picture. The post displayed a photo of the restaurant with an image […]
CINCINNATI, OH
WHIO Dayton

Dessert shop in Springboro closes its doors

SPRINGBORO — Sweet Tooth Crepes and Shakes, a Springboro dessert shop, is closing its doors. “After long and thoughtful consideration, we have decided to close the doors to our storefront here in Springboro,” a spokesperson for the shop said in a social media post. “We still have plans to keep the Sweet Tooth brand by catering your special events.”
SPRINGBORO, OH
dayton.com

Activity at Spooky Nook Sports mega-complex to begin ramping up

The anticipated MLK Champion Mill Classic volleyball tournament is postponed one year ‘to focus on other events we have scheduled.’. As the new year is underway, North B Street in Hamilton will see a lot more activity. Over the next several weeks, there will be a handful of sporting...
HAMILTON, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Report: Multiple Ohio cities rank in top 50 for most bed bugs

OHIO — Orkin, a pest control company, released its annual rankings for Top 50 Bed Bug Cities List, and several Ohio cities are on it. Orkin said the list is based on data from treatments in the metro areas that the company performed between Dec. 1, 2021 to Nov. 30, 2022 and includes both residential and commercial treatments.
OHIO STATE
Fox 19

VIDEO: Man breaks into Roselawn jewelry store through its roof

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A thief stole thousands of dollars in jewelry after breaking into a local jewelry store through the roof. “I would never have thought that would ever happen, because I thought my place was pretty much like a fortress,” said Anand Jhaveri, owner of Queen City Jewelry and Pawn. "
CINCINNATI, OH
Alina Andras

4 Amazing Steakhouses in Ohio

If you live in Ohio and you love going out with your loved ones from time to time, here is a list of four amazing steakhosues in Ohio that are well-known for serving absolutely delicious food every day of the week.
OHIO STATE
dayton.com

Ohio grocery store business laying off 44 workers at Kettering location

KETTERING — A Cleveland-based grocery store and discount chain plans to lay off 44 workers at a Kettering location it is closing, calling the site “underperforming.”. Marc Glassman, Inc. will cut those jobs in the Oak Creek Plaza starting “March 6, 2023 or within 14 days thereof,” according to the company’s filing with the state.
KETTERING, OH
WLWT 5

Reports of a crash with injuries on Vine Street in Avondale

CINCINNATI — Reports of a crash with injuries on Vine Street in Avondale. Click the video player above to watch other afternoon headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
CINCINNATI, OH
soapboxmedia.com

Group touting locally grown food selected for nationwide project

The Greater Cincinnati Regional Food Policy Council has been selected to participate in an 18-month nationwide project that will explore how regional food systems work and how to improve. Fifty councils from around the country applied but only 11 were invited. The Food Policy Council is a collective impact organization,...
CINCINNATI, OH
WLWT 5

Police seeking help finding missing Cincinnati woman

CINCINNATI — Cincinnati Police District One officers are asking for help finding a missing woman Monday morning. Ashley Herron, 34, was last seen and heard from on Dec. 26 on the 1600 block of Race Street in Over-the-Rhine. Ms. Herron was reported missing on Jan. 8. Officers believe she...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Will work (harder) for food: Ohio's COVID supplement to SNAP benefits ends in March

CINCINNATI (WKRC) - Millions of people will soon get hundreds of dollars less per month for food. The federal government is ending its emergency increase for the supplemental nutrition assistance, or "SNAP" program. For some people, the change will be devastating, and it affects a lot of people. In just Hamilton County alone, more than 100,000 people get SNAP money for food and about half of them are children.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH

