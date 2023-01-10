For the past decade AI has been about automating the most mundane and repetitive tasks. Humans were still in charge of doing the creative work and the thinking. The boundary between humans and machines was clear. Machines can compute but humans write the algorithm. Or AI can help fix a photo that a human took. That type of automation brought a lot more opportunities than challenges. As a society, it held a promise that if we were able to utilize it properly, it would free up more time for relationships, self expression and creativity. Those things that give us meaning, things that are the core of our humanity.

3 DAYS AGO