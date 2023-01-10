Read full article on original website
philanthropynewsdigest.org
Destination Tomorrow awards grants from national LGBTQ impact fund
Destination Tomorrow, a national LGBTQ+ organization with centers located in the South Bronx in New York City and Atlanta, has announced the recipients of the 2023-2024 TRANScend Community Impact Fund. Support by Gilead Sciences, the TRANScend fund aims to address the disproportionate impact of HIV within transgender communities. To that...
A school assignment asked for 3 benefits of slavery. This kid gave the only good answer.
This article originally appeared on 01.12.18It's not uncommon for parents to puzzle over their kids' homework. Sometimes, it's just been too long since they've done long division for them to be of any help. Or teaching methods have just changed too dramatically since they were in school.And other times, kids bring home something truly inexplicable.
32 small business grants to apply for in 2023
NATIONWIDE – The new year brings new opportunities to start a business, embark on an artistic endeavor or bring a new innovation to life. Here is a compilation of grants and opportunities that young entrepreneurs, small businesses, creative artists, restaurateurs and tech innovators can apply for in 2023.
hackernoon.com
Creative AI ‘Shakes’ the Core of Humanity and Requires a Broader Discussion About Ethics
For the past decade AI has been about automating the most mundane and repetitive tasks. Humans were still in charge of doing the creative work and the thinking. The boundary between humans and machines was clear. Machines can compute but humans write the algorithm. Or AI can help fix a photo that a human took. That type of automation brought a lot more opportunities than challenges. As a society, it held a promise that if we were able to utilize it properly, it would free up more time for relationships, self expression and creativity. Those things that give us meaning, things that are the core of our humanity.
The King Center Launches Nonviolence365 Online Workplace Edition Training
Dr. Bernice A. King, CEO of the Martin Luther King, Jr. Center for Nonviolent Social Change (The King Center), today announced the launch of Nonviolence365 (NV365) Online Workplace Edition, an abbreviated version of the NV365 Online Masterclass training designed specifically for businesses looking to expand their DEI&B training offerings. “The...
Make-A-Wish America Welcomes Karen S. Wells as Chief Strategy and Diversity Officer
As one of her first directives after being named president and CEO of Make-A-Wish America in September 2022, Leslie Motter created the chief strategy and diversity officer position focused on integrating the organization’s diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) efforts into the organizational strategy. Some of the key responsibilities include...
How businesses are preparing a new generation of financial services leaders
A new generation of talent is reevaluating their relationship to where, how, and why they work. When Wemimo Abbey immigrated to the United States from Nigeria, he and his family had no credit score and that led to great challenges to obtaining critical financing. Abbey and his mother went to...
What ancient wisdom can teach businesses about sustainable finance
The world of business tends to prioritise concepts of profit maximisation, economies of scale and the importance of shareholder value. As the industry has developed over centuries, these concepts have become deeply embedded in global financial systems. You can listen to more articles from The Conversation, narrated by Noa, here.
blufashion.com
Enhance Communication with Simultaneous Translation Services
The history of simultaneous translation services is a long and fascinating one. Simultaneous translation, also known as “simul” for short, is the process of translating spoken language in real time, allowing two or more languages to be heard simultaneously. Technology has been around for decades and has helped facilitate communication between people who speak different languages all over the world.
extension.org
2023 Leadership & Team Development offerings!
How do you know it's time to do leadership development?. What would happen if you thought about it as a habit?. This 3-part series invites individuals to get to know themselves, choose a path and take action with the power of their personal leadership philosophy!. Register here: http://pages.extension.org/bootcamp. From "Me"...
Kevin Shtofman Joins Cherre as Head of Innovation
NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Jan 12, 2023-- Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, today announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as the Head of Innovation. In this new role, Kevin will be responsible for expanding Cherre’s go-to-market capabilities, global partner alliances, and long-term strategic growth. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230111005641/en/ Cherre, the industry’s leading real estate data integration and insights platform, announced that Kevin Shtofman has joined the team as Head of Innovation. (Photo: Business Wire)
rvbusiness.com
Plans Well Underway for RVIA Leadership Conference in March
In a conference call with trade media Wednesday (Jan. 11), organizers said the conference will feature impactful networking, leadership development and motivational speakers. The conference is designed to help nurture talent, provide a space to develop a deeper understanding of critical industry issues, and connect with the next generation of leaders in the RV industry.
Eye on America: Fighting food waste, improving internet connections and more
We visit innovative companies that are reducing food waste and feeding millions. We also travel to New Mexico to see how airships are bringing broadband internet to rural parts of the country. Watch these stories and more on Eye on America with host Michelle Miller.
salestechstar.com
FourKites Recognized as a 2023 Best Place to Work, Bolsters its C-Suite
Built In recognizes the company for the third straight year as FourKites continues to attract industry veterans to its leadership team. Leading supply chain visibility company FourKites announced it has earned a place on Built In’s list of 2023 Best Places to Work in Chicago for the third consecutive year. Building on another year of rapid growth, FourKites has also strengthened its executive team with the appointment of a Chief Strategy Officer and a Vice President of Global Customer Success.
HBCUs are getting creative to meet growing student housing demand
Historically Black colleges and universities have been embroiled in a student housing crisis for decades. Now, some are getting creative to address the problem. Just in time for the fall 2023 semester, Fisk University in Nashville, Tennessee, will transform dozens of shipping containers into dorm rooms, forming a small residential community that will house 98 students, university Executive Vice President Jens Frederiksen told NBC News. The low-cost, easily manufactured dorms will have blue and gold exteriors — the university’s colors — with private bathrooms, kitchenettes and showers inside. The project will cost about $4 million, Frederiksen said.
The Marshall Project: Diversity and Inclusion, 2022
Our sixth annual diversity report. Read past years' reports: 2021, 2020, 2019, 2018 and 2017. The Marshall Project, like many nonprofit news organizations, began as an experiment. Could we fundamentally change the way journalists cover and discuss the criminal justice system? The Marshall Project’s fact-based journalism seeks to elevate the conversation about the current state of criminal justice and incarceration.
