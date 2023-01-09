ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, NJ

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
essexnewsdaily.com

Essex County sheriff’s officers make drug arrest

NEWARK, NJ — On Jan. 11 at 6 a.m., the Essex County Sheriff’s Bureau of Narcotics and Tactical Response Team executed a court-ordered search warrant on North 6th Street in Newark, which resulted in the arrest of Javier Rivera and the seizure of crack cocaine, heroin and a loaded weapon, according to a Jan. 12 press release from the sheriff’s office.
ESSEX COUNTY, NJ
Shore News Network

Suspect in killing of 17-year-old Harlem arrested and charged with murder

NEW YORK, NY – Tyler Wise, 18, who also goes by the name of Johnny Ringo has been arrested and charged by detectives in New York’s 32nd Precinct on Thursday. Wise is accused of shooting and killing 17-year-old Taquan Jones on October 26th in front of 45 West 132nd Street at the Lennox Terrace apartment building. Jones was taken to NYC Health and Hospitals/Harlem to be treated for a gunshot wound to the chest but was declared deceased upon arrival. Wise was charged with murder, reckless endangerment and criminal possession of a weapon. The post Suspect in killing of 17-year-old Harlem arrested and charged with murder appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Daily Voice

East Orange Man Picked Up What Montclair Driver Was Putting Down: His Keys, Police Say

An East Orange man with sticky fingers faces felony charges, say Montclair police. A driver walked into a CVS on Claremont Avenue on Tuesday, Jan. 3 and set his keys down to use the MoneyGram machine, the department said in a release. When he went to leave the store, the victim found his keys had been stolen from right beside him, and his car was missing from the parking lot.
MONTCLAIR, NJ
New York Post

NYPD lieutenant, head of Irish American police group Kevin Byrnes, suspended over drugs

An NYPD lieutenant and head of the department’s Irish American policing group has been suspended after failing a drug test, The Post has learned. Lt. Detective Commander Kevin Byrnes failed the drug test, which can be random or targeted, on Wednesday, police sources said. It’s unclear what drug triggered the test. Byrnes, who joined the department in 1995, works in the Central Robbery Division, where he’s been assigned since 2019, NYPD records show. He is also the president of the NYPD’s Emerald Society. He did not comment when reached by phone Thursday. His union declined to comment as well. Payroll records show the lieutenant made $216,015 last fiscal year. An NYPD spokesperson confirmed Thursday afternoon the cop had been suspended without pay.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
TAPinto.net

Cocaine Distribution Lands Jersey City Man in Prison for 51 Months

NEWARK, NJ - A 43-year-old Jersey City man has been sentenced to 51 months in prison for conspiring to distribute and possessing with intent to distribute cocaine, U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger announced. Jerome Powell previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Court Judge Susan D. Wigenton to one count of conspiracy to distribute cocaine and one count of possession with intent to distribute cocaine. According to the documents filed in the case and statements made in court, Powell, and others, agreed to possess and distribute narcotics in Jersey City between August 2019 and Feb. 2, 2020. Upon his arrest, Powell had 400 vials of cocaine in his pocket. Powell was additionally sentenced to three years of supervised release.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New York Post

Man busted in fatal beating of NYC bouncer on Christmas Eve

A man was arrested Thursday for allegedly beating a bouncer to death outside a Chelsea bar on Christmas Eve, cops said.  Earl Gumbs, 34, was nabbed and manslaughter and assault charges were pending against him, cops said. Bouncer Duane Patterson, 61, was working at Billymark’s West Bar on Ninth Avenue near West 29th Street when he and a man inside began brawling around 3 a.m. Dec. 24, cops said.  The fight spilled outside, where the suspect slugged Patterson in the face, knocking him to the ground, and causing him to strike his head. A bartender found him unconscious and called 911. Patterson, of Fort George, was rushed to Bellevue Hospital, and spent several days in a coma before he died, cops and family said.  “Duane suffered a traumatic brain injury and was in a coma for four days,” his daughter, Arianna Buchholz, said in a GoFundMe post. “The intensive care he received was unfortunately not enough to revive his mind,” she wrote. “The family is in need of emotional and financial support during this devastating time.” Buchholz described her dad — who was an organ donor — as “such a strong, honorable person” who “was always quick to make us laugh.”
NEW YORK CITY, NY
caribbeannationalweekly.com

Young American fugitive held in Jamaica on multiple charges extradited

An 18-year-old American fugitive wanted in New York on multiple criminal charges and was apprehended during an operation in Manchester, Jamaica last year has been extradited. Matthew Pinnock is wanted for attempted murder, conspiracy to commit murder, robbery, assault, criminal possession of a weapon, and reckless endangerment, among other charges.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Shore News Network

Two armed carjackers on the run in Newark as police continue to track them down

NEWARK, NJ – Police in Newark are searching for two armed fugitive carjackers in the city. According to Newark Public Safety Director Fritz G. Fragé two suspects are wanted in connection with a Thursday night carjacking. A carjacking occurred in the 80 block of Green Street at approximately 9:08 p.m. Two males armed with handguns approached the victims in a 2008 Nissan Altima. The suspects entered the vehicle and drove away eastbound on Green Street as the driver and a passenger complied. As the suspects entered the vehicle and drove away, one of the males opened the driver’s door and The post Two armed carjackers on the run in Newark as police continue to track them down appeared first on Shore News Network.
NEWARK, NJ

Comments / 0

Community Policy